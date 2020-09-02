 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groesbeck, Hillsboro player top Trib Player of the Week poll
0 comments
top story

Groesbeck, Hillsboro player top Trib Player of the Week poll

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

This week’s WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week is the Goat. Perhaps not the Greatest of All Time just yet, but Groesbeck Goat quarterback Allen Lewis claimed the honor. Lewis, who passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD, received 14,613 votes in the online poll. Lewis outpaced Riesel quarterback Dakota Davis by a little more than 2,000 votes.

Hillsboro’s John Boston won the defensive player of the week honor. Boston posted 16 tackles, including a TFL, and garnered 6,710 votes. He kept Groesbeck from sweeping the honors by finishing more than 1,000 votes ahead of Goats linebacker Coker Holloway.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the big Connally-La Vega clash, the UIL's lifting of its longtime ban on TV games, and select the top pound-for-pound teams in Central Texas. Listen at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert