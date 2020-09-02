Groesbeck, Hillsboro player top Trib Player of the Week poll

This week’s WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week is the Goat. Perhaps not the Greatest of All Time just yet, but Groesbeck Goat quarterback Allen Lewis claimed the honor. Lewis, who passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD, received 14,613 votes in the online poll. Lewis outpaced Riesel quarterback Dakota Davis by a little more than 2,000 votes.
Hillsboro’s John Boston won the defensive player of the week honor. Boston posted 16 tackles, including a TFL, and garnered 6,710 votes. He kept Groesbeck from sweeping the honors by finishing more than 1,000 votes ahead of Goats linebacker Coker Holloway.
