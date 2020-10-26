Groesbeck's big plays fell Fairfield, 28-7

GROESBECK — Groesbeck’s resurgent season continued, as the Goats gored nearby rival Fairfield, 28-7, on a cold, wet Monday night at Goat Stadium.
Groesbeck (6-3 overall, 4-1 in District 8-3A Div. I) used some big plays on both sides of the ball to pocket a key district win. The game was tied at 7 early in the second quarter when John Reed gave the Goats the lead to stay by breaking off a 38-yard touchdown run.
That made the score 14-7 at the half, and the Goats added to the lead five minutes into the third quarter when Reed launched a 76-yard touchdown toss to Zac Ellison. Later in the game, Ellison took over for Reed at quarterback and continued to show off his running skills, going 61 yards for a touchdown on a first-down carry.
Fairfield (1-5, 1-2) scored its only TD on a 70-yard first-half run by Jaylyn Daniels.
Groesbeck sits in second place in the district standings behind only Malakoff.
