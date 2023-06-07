ROUND ROCK — My, they grow up so fast, don’t they?

Just ask Abbott head baseball coach Kyle Crawford, who has seen his team’s growing maturity manifest itself throughout this thrilling 2023 season. It’s a season that added another captivating chapter when sophomore Connor Sullins poked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a walk-off 5-4 Abbott win over Kennard in the Class 1A state baseball semifinals on Wednesday morning at Dell Diamond.

“We stayed in the fight, that’s the thing,” Crawford said. “We stayed in the fight in the middle part of the game and gave ourselves a chance late, and capitalized on it. Down here when you get that shot, you’ve got to capitalize on it. We did that.”

Indeed, the Panthers (22-4) displayed a tough chin, and as a result they’ll play for the 1A state championship against Fayetteville at 9 a.m. Thursday back at Dell Diamond. Fayetteville blanked Nazareth, 4-0, in Wednesday’s other semifinal behind a three-hitter from pitcher Chance Konvicka.

The Panthers were forced to battle back from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game. Then Abbott — always a state stalwart in One Act Play competitions — dialed up the drama to 11.

With the score tied at 4 entering the bottom of the seventh, Kennard’s Jaden Kulms briskly dispatched of Abbott’s first two hitters. That seemed to set the stage for an apparent extra-inning contest, but the Panthers had other ideas.

Kulms hit Abbott’s Karsyn Johnson with an inside pitch to give the Panthers a baserunner and fresh hope. Moments later, Johnson turned his cleats into running spikes, nabbing a critical steal of second base to move into scoring position. Kennard opted to intentionally walk the cleanup hitter, senior Will Kazda, who carried a .432 batting average into Wednesday’s game, to get to the sophomore Sullins, who was hitting .292 entering the day and was 0-for-3 to that point of the game.

Sullins embraced the moment. He poked a soft single through the left side, and Johnson never broke stride in racing around third before sliding headfirst at home plate with the winning run. Meanwhile, Sullins heaved his batting helmet into the air after rounding first base before being swallowed up by his teammates in a celebratory embrace.

“Oh, man, it just feels amazing, to be in a big stage and just perform well and execute it well,” Sullins said. “I just saw that ball and was thinking, I’m going to keep my hands back and send it to the other side, and that’s all I did.”

Everything after Sullins made contact was a blur.

“I remember throwing off my helmet, that’s about it, I was ready to go celebrate with my teammates,” he said.

Unlike last year’s humbling 16-0 run-rule loss to D’Hanis in the state semis, Abbott took charge early to put the pressure on the Tigers (22-13).

The Panthers put up two first-inning runs to grab the lead. Preston Pustejovsky got things started when he dropped down a sweet out-out bunt single toward third base. Johnson followed by reaching out and getting his bat on a Kulms offering, dropping it into shallow left for a single.

Kazda laced an RBI single into right to chase home Pustejovsky with the first run, and the Panthers later added another on Hogan Warren’s fielder’s choice grounder.

“We said that leading up to it, we’re a different group,” Crawford said. “But at the end of the day, when we step back on this field we’ve still probably got a little fight toward what happened. But I thought we made a lot of big-time plays in the game.”

Kazda (9-2) held the Tigers scoreless through the first two innings, aided by some sharp defense, including a pretty sliding catch by centerfielder Mason Hejl to commence a 1-2-3 second inning.

But in the third, Kennard staged an uprising to take the lead. Tristan Burgess smacked a leadoff double to the gap in right-center to set the table. Following a walk from nine-hole hitter Liam McMinn and a hit-by-pitch by Kulms, Kade Hauck put the Tigers on the board with a sacrifice fly to right. Kennard wasn’t done, though. Two batters later, Dakota Murray lobbed a two-run single into center, pushing Kennard to a 3-2 edge.

An inning later, Kennard cashed in on a throwing error by the third baseman Sullins, extending to a 4-2 lead.

Kazda buckled down, though, and refused to give the Tigers anything else. The right-hander didn’t bring any gun-melting heat — his fastball usually flashed at 75 mph on the Dell Diamond scoreboard — but he didn’t give Kennard much to hit and let his defense do their jobs behind him.

“That’s Will. He’s been that for us all year. Just a bulldog,” Crawford said. “He doesn’t get up there and throw gas. He knows who he is. That’s the biggest thing about Will, what makes Will go. He knows he’s going to hit spots. We gave up a couple in the middle part of that game, where he missed a couple of spots, and he knew that. He’s mature enough to handle it. … Super proud of him. That kid, I wish I could give him the ball every day of the week.”

Abbott’s batters battled, too. In the bottom of the fourth, the Panthers plated a pair to knot the score and get right back in the game. Max Stalker followed a single by Warren by lofting a fly ball down the right-field line that dropped just inside the foul line for a double.

Brady Schulz brought home Warren with a groundout on the infield, cutting the score to 4-3. Shortly thereafter, the Panthers tied it when Stalker raced home from third after Kulms sailed a pitch to the backstop, past his catcher Keyton Lumbreraz.

Kennard put itself in position to move ahead in the top of the seventh, but Abbott hung tough. Kulms gave the Tigers a baserunner when he blooped a one-out single into shallow right, as three of Abbott’s fielders converged but didn’t communicate well enough, allowing the ball to drop in. Kulms promptly stole second despite a well-executed pitchout by Abbott, as Johnson’s throw to second was a little off line.

Kazda picked up the second out when he induced a groundout to second, aided by a nice scoop on the short hop from Warren. Kulms moved just 90 feet away from paydirt when Kazda let loose a wild pitch, but the Abbott veteran recovered to get a groundout to end the threat.

That set up Sullins’ heroics in the bottom of the inning, and the chance for Abbott to kick up its heels and party a bit.

But only a bit.

“Like I just told them, we didn’t come here to win one game,” Crawford said. “If you’re coming here, you’re playing for a state championship. You want to bring that back to Abbott. We’ve got to enjoy it for a little bit, then start recovering and be ready to go tomorrow.”

That’s the mature approach, and Abbott is embracing it.

“We’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’re going to come back ready to come back tomorrow and win this sucker,” Sullins said.