Changes are in the works at Vanguard, but school officials are expecting some exciting days ahead.

After 19 years as Vanguard’s athletic director, Will Curtis is transitioning to a new role as the middle school AD and assistant head of school-external operations. Vanguard director of advancement Chelsa Ressetar said the school is on pace for record enrollment in the fall, with more than 300 high school students, putting the Vikings in TAPPS Class 4A for athletics. There is also a renovation of the school’s athletic facilities underway.

With Curtis’s shift in duties, Vanguard has hired Scott Moe as its new high school athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach. Moe has coached and taught for more than 30 years in Idaho and Washington. As a basketball coach for 24 years, he has 432 career wins and his teams have won five state championships.

“Really excited to join the Vanguard family, it’s an amazing school with great tradition, phenomenal in the classroom,” Moe said. “Lot of athletic success, and excited to jump on board with boys’ basketball. Been doing that for a while, and looking forward to building that program up, for sure.”

Moe said he and his wife Kelley have gotten to know Texas in recent years. Their oldest son attended law school at SMU and they have a daughter at Baylor, plus another son who plans to attend Texas A&M. As for moving to Waco, they also heard the siren song of the city’s pied pipers.

“Honestly, we’ve always been drawn to Waco,” Moe said. “My wife went to Waco several years ago, I’d never been until we went this spring. But we love Chip and Joanna Gaines, they’re kind of Waco’s ambassadors.”

With Moe taking over as high school AD, the middle school athletic programs should get a boost with the leadership of Curtis. That’s the farm system for the varsity teams, after all.

“What an amazing guy Will Curtis is, he’s been doing it a long time with great experience,” Moe said. “To have him lead our middle school, that’s a home run deal for me and our school. That’s huge.”

Moe spent the last four years coaching basketball at Watersprings High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His teams there tallied a 66-29 record after going 15-76 the five years before his arrival. He’s excited about the task of taking on the Vikings’ tradition-rich basketball program. But he also stressed that his goal will extend beyond just adding more banners to the wall.

“I don’t ever judge the success of a team based on wins and losses,” Moe said. “I’ve found out at there’s so many things that we don’t have any control over that impact the scoreboard. I’m all about helping to build kids and helping the teams become the best they can possibly be. Now with that said, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of three or four programs that, when I stepped in, were really struggling. The opportunity to build them up is fun.”

Vanguard has also promoted Jeff Young to head girls basketball coach and assistant football coach. Young spent the past two years as Vanguard’s middle school hoops coach.