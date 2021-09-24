Hall of Fame night doesn't go University's way on the field

It was Hall of Fame night at Waco ISD Stadium Friday, as former University coach LeRoy Coleman was inducted into the Waco ISD Athletics Hall of Fame, and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back (and Trojan legend) LaDanian Tomlinson was in attendance to honor his old coach.

The action on the field was not nearly as pleasing to University fans, though, as Cleburne won, 48-0, to keep the Trojans searching for their first victory of the year.

University (0-5 overall, 0-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) moved the ball well throughout the game, finishing with 318 yards of offense. The Trojans drove inside the Yellow Jacket 30-yard line six times, but failed to convert four fourth-down tries and threw two interceptions.

University running back Mekhi Sandolph had some nice holes to run through, finishing with 26 carries for 137 yards.

Cleburne upped its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district.

A promising University drive to open the game ended in disaster, as Cleburne defensive back James Reynolds stepped in front of a Demarion Chambers pass. The receiver was running an out route, so when Reynolds jumped in front of the route there was no one between him and the Trojan end zone, and he raced 75 yards untouched. Before that, University had moved 55 yards in seven plays.