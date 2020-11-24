Hamilton boys take fourth at UIL state cross country

ROUND ROCK — Led by Caleb Lengefeld’s seventh-place finish, the Hamilton Bulldogs ran like greyhounds and earned a top-five team finish at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Old Settlers Park.

Hamilton finished fourth overall with 118 points, behind only champion Port Aransas (53 points), Poolville (93) and Tenaha (110) in the Class 2A boys’ race.

Lengefeld’s seventh-place showing marked the best finish of any Central Texas runner on Tuesday’s final day of the state meet. The junior clocked 16:44.34 over the 5K course. Hamilton’s next-best finisher was Dawson Melde in 19th place.

A trio of individual qualifiers from the area also competed in the race. Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson placed 58th, Crawford’s Dalton Compton was 69th and Moody’s Isaiah Segura came in 116th.

Robinson senior Alex Speer earned his second straight top-10 state finish, coming in 10th in the Class 4A boys’ race. Speer, a senior, ran 16:16.69 in his cross country swan song. He placed fifth at the 2019 state meet. He wants to run in college after his senior year with the Rockets is complete, which hopefully will include a UIL track and field season in the spring.