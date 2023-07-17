As China Spring athletic director Josh Gregory strolls the halls of the high school and points visitors to several of the new additions to campus, it’s clear that he’s animated and excited over what’s happening in Cougar Country.

As his phone buzzes several times during that visit, it’s also apparent that he’s a busy guy — and that he understands the work is far from done.

You could say that Gregory has been living the dream in his two full years as China Spring’s AD and that would be an accurate statement. Gregory himself wouldn’t argue with you.

But an even better way to put it would be that Gregory is happy, but far from satisfied.

“That’s really what is keeping me motivated. A lot of people are talking about how successful we are. I don’t really feel that yet,” Gregory said. “Until we get our girls’ program back to where it should be and where it’s capable of, then I’ll feel a little bit better. But right now, football and baseball are doing good. Basketball, OK, yeah. But where are our girls at? And we’re on the verge of doing something special here. It’s just going to take a little bit of time. I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied at all, because I know what we’re capable of.”

Gregory has long held an appreciation for what makes China Spring special. He moved to Central Texas, to nearby Clifton, when he was in the fifth grade after his parents took teaching positions in Clifton ISD. Josh’s dad Jack made a name for himself as a highly successful tennis coach at Clifton and later at Robinson, and Josh also took up the game of tennis, working his way up the ladder with enough pluck and skill to earn a scholarship to Lamar University.

Later, after Josh figured out that coaching was where his heart lied, he spent 14 years coaching in China Spring ISD, including six years as the Cougars’ head basketball coach. He left following the 2014 season to take a coaching job at Cedar Ridge in Austin, but he still had loftier aspirations of becoming an athletic director at a Class 4A or larger school. He was close to landing AD jobs at Caddo Mills and at Robinson, but those districts ended up hiring other candidates.

Fortunately for Gregory, it all worked out, as he found his way back to China Spring in May of 2021 following the retirement of longtime coach and AD Mark Bell.

Gregory considered China Spring a sleeping giant, loaded with potential. It still wasn’t necessarily an easy decision. Gregory’s son Tilson would be a senior in the 2021-22 school year, and was slated to step in as Cedar Ridge’s quarterback. Two days before Gregory accepted the job at China Spring, Tilson suffered a knee injury during Cedar Ridge’s spring drills. Josh said he was “devastated” for his son. But he also knew that they’d find friends and an encouraging support system in China Spring, where Tilson attended prior to the move to Cedar Ridge.

“I told my wife, ‘This is the only place we could leave for,’” Josh said. “Being able to come back and for him being surrounded by people who loved him, China Spring all knew Tilson. Not just the teachers, but the kids and the parents and the community. It was special to come back. Had no idea what was about to happen.”

How could he have known? China Spring has experienced a run of athletic success during these past two years that any school in the state would covet. In 2021, the Cougars went 16-0 and captured the Class 4A Div. II state championship in football, with Brian Bell as head coach. That same school year China Spring reached the Class 4A state baseball tournament under the leadership of coach Jesse Lopez for the first time in 22 years.

Then last fall, China Spring repeated as football state champs, this time in 4A Div. I, under a first-year head coach in Tyler Beatty, who Gregory had promoted from linebackers coach to head coach following Bell’s departure for a position at Baylor. Baseball season went pretty well, too — as China Spring won the 2023 4A state title with a series of dramatic victories, led by a China Spring alum in Cory Beckham, who took over as head coach after Lopez moved to Waxahachie.

The fact that China Spring has been able to produce so much success even while experiencing some turnover at some of its high-profile head coaching positions speaks to an ideal Gregory holds dear. He wants to promote from within. He wants his coaching staff — from the junior high coaches just starting out up to the high school assistants and head coaches — to understand that no one is more important than anyone else. Everyone in powder blue is on the same team. He wants them to have grand aspirations, even if those aspirations sometimes take them to another school or community.

“When I took over, this is one thing I always wanted to make sure to do – the coaches that we had on staff know that there’s a future for them. Whether it’s here at China Spring or whether it’s somewhere else,” Gregory said. “If you want to be a head coach, I’m going to help you and do everything I can. I want you to stay here 25 years, but at the same time, if you don’t have coaches happy and hungry to pursue something that they want, then you’re not going to have a good program.

“Our coaches know, if they have an interview or if there’s another job, some coaches might say if you go interview you’d better get it, because you don’t have a job here. But I think different. I think of it as being promoted, and a notch for me that I’ve got a guy going to 6A to be a defensive coordinator. Or someday Tyler Beatty might leave and go get a big-time 6A job. Or be Brian Bell and go to Baylor. Instead of panicking about that, I have to make sure that my coaches are ready to step up and replace. Because that’s how you keep a program successful.”

Over the past 10 to 15 years, a trend in Texas public school athletics has emerged. Once, the athletic director position was really a dual job. It almost universally belonged to the head football coach. But more and more schools have separated those positions, with the thinking being that in order to build and sustain an athletic program that succeeds across the board, one individual needs to take charge of that vision.

“I think the size of the school matters,” Gregory said. “Hat’s off to those guys who can do it who are our size, who are the athletic director and head football (coach). I don’t really know how you can do that and be successful in all of the sports and give all the attention needed to all of your programs. There’s guys who do it and do it well. If they wrote a book, I’d buy it.

“But being in this position, I just don’t know you’d do it. I don’t know how you’d concentrate on football, but be here for volleyball, be there for cross country, be there for fall tennis. Because if you’re the head football coach you know your job relies on the success of the football team. My job doesn’t rely on the success of the football team. It relies on the success of the football and everything else on the boys’ side, as well as the girls’ side.”

One of China Spring’s sweetest recent wins won’t be found on a banner on the wall or inside the Cougars’ bulging trophy case. That’s because it has arrived in the form of a facility upgrade. The high school will open up a sparkling, new 1,600-seat, $18-million gymnasium complete with overhead scoreboard in time for the upcoming school year. It will host its first action when China Spring’s volleyball team holds its home opener Aug. 15 against Glen Rose.

Gregory can’t wait for people to see this palace, which will give China Spring one of the largest gyms in Central Texas. It was part of $57 million bond approved by voters in 2021, and it should make China Spring a popular neutral-site host for volleyball and basketball playoff games.

Gregory even dusted off some of his old Photoshop skills in coming up with the design for the court.

Such projects keep Gregory hopping. There’s really no offseason for an athletic director. But he’s enjoying the job, even if it’s different from his old coaching days.

“Favorite part of being AD? I think being on this side of it now, when I coached, you’d get so wrapped up in the game that you didn’t really enjoy the game,” he said. “Because I see things that I never saw as a coach. I get to see reactions of kids, I get to see reactions of coaches, I get to look up in the stands and see the community. Not just football, but baseball, volleyball, all of it.”

He still misses being around the students 24/7. He envies his coaches in that regard. But he also appreciates his role of essentially “coaching the coaches,” of being there for them and being their voice to the China Spring administration and school board.

“Really watching these coaches grow as leaders, watching these guys who were in junior high move up to the high school, that were just a freshman coach who are now a varsity assistant, someone who will be a head coach soon, I think that’s the biggest thing I get out of it,” Gregory said.

Gregory shaped his ideas about coaching from several mentors along the way, including his father Jack. He also considers longtime Connally basketball coach Quinton Snell a mentor and role model. Gregory said he has appreciated how Snell’s teams always play hard and do things the right way.

That’s the philosophy, if you want to call it that, that Gregory takes into his office every day at China Spring. He doesn’t point to a slogan or a mission statement on the wall. But he wants to set an example for his coaches to follow, and hope that they’ll set that same example for China Spring’s talented student-athletes.

“For me, it’s just if the coaches can see who I am and what I do, they know what it is,” Gregory said. “To put it in words, I don’t know. Just do right. Do the right thing, and everything else follows.”