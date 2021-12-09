Hawley halts Marlin's magical run in state semis, 19-12

WEATHERFORD — Hoping to reach its first state championship game since 2003, Marlin ran into a physical Hawley defense that was difficult to push around.
But that wasn’t even the biggest issue for the Bulldogs.
Marlin’s four turnovers and Aeneas Segura’s three touchdowns were too much to overcome as No. 5 Hawley held on for a 19-12 win in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals Thursday night at Kangaroo Field.
The Bearcats (15-0) advanced to the championship game against Shiner at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bulldogs were disappointed to see their 11-4 season end, but it was a memorable run that brought the school and community together.
“Credit to Hawley and their team,” said Marlin first-year coach Ruben Torres. “Our kids played hard and played together. They just made too many mistakes that cost us. We knew we had to play mistake-free, and unfortunately that didn’t happen for us. We still gave ourselves a shot at the end. We’ll be back.”
With most of the team returning next season, Torres believes the Bulldogs established a great foundation for future success.
“What they accomplished in a short amount of time, the way they brought the community together because they came together as a team, they have nothing at all to be ashamed of,” Torres said. “I know I’m prouder than I’ve ever been of another group. We’ll let this settle in, and Monday we’ll start the offseason. We’ll get back to the grind, and I think this group is mature enough to learn from this and get better next year.”
The Bulldogs came into the game averaging 45 points in their four playoff wins. Their offense wasn’t as productive in last week’s 26-6 win over No. 4 Crawford, but the Bulldogs had trouble getting anything going against Hawley’s defense in the first half as they went into halftime trailing 7-0.
Hawley drove 72 yards following the second-half kickoff with Segura running two yards for his second touchdown to open up 13-0 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
But Marlin answered quickly as Desmond Woodson hit Trajon Butler down the left sideline for a 68-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 13-6 with 7:53 left in the third quarter.
Hawley’s fake punt backfired on its next possession when Kason O’shields was stopped after a two-yard gain to Marlin’s 45.
Woodson went to Butler for 13 yards and then fired to him again over the middle for 24 yards to set up Derion Gullette’s one-yard touchdown run.
Gullett was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt as Marlin cut Hawley’s lead to 13-12 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
After the Bulldogs were forced to punt on their next drive, the Bearcats pieced together a 75-yard drive that ended with Rodney Hooper’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Segura. Marlin blocked the PAT, but Hawley took a 19-12 lead with 5:14 left in the game.
After Ty Harris returned the kickoff to Hawley’s 41, Woodson hit Gullette for 16 yards to the 27. Woodson then passed to Kjah’Maurey Wilson for 17 yards, but his fumble rolled forward to the one where Chandlin Myers recovered for Hawley with 4:23 remaining.
The Bearcats hung on to the ball the rest of the game to run out the clock and seal the win.
The Bulldogs committed three first-half turnovers, including a pair of fumbles and an interception. The Bearcats’ first touchdown followed Marc Salas’ interception at Hawley’s 49.
Hooper hit Segura for 27 yards along the left sideline and then spotted Will Scott over the middle for 24 yards to the 1.
Segura rammed over the middle for the one-yard touchdown to give Hawley its 7-0 lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ turnover issues began in the first quarter when Butler fumbled a punt at Marlin’s 36. But Marlin’s defense stopped the Bearcats on fourth-and-13 at the 28 when Hooper missed a pass.
The Bearcats threatened to score early in the second quarter, but Zha’Mauryon Lofton stopped Hooper for no gain on fourth-and-12 at Marlin’s 15.
The Bulldogs cranked up their offense when Harris exploded for 36 yards and Woodson broke loose for 20 to Hawley’s 32. But Woodson fumbled on third-and-10 at the 23 to stop another drive.
The Bulldogs got the ball back when Gullette intercepted Hooper’s pass and returned it to Hawley’s 49. But the Bulldogs gave the ball back with Salas’ interception off Woodson.
“Our defense played hard all night,” Torres said. “They got stops and gave us plenty of opportunities. When you get into these games, you can’t turn the ball over. You can’t give a team like that extra opportunities, and unfortunately we did that tonight.”