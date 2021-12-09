Hawley halts Marlin's magical run in state semis, 19-12

WEATHERFORD — Hoping to reach its first state championship game since 2003, Marlin ran into a physical Hawley defense that was difficult to push around.

But that wasn’t even the biggest issue for the Bulldogs.

Marlin’s four turnovers and Aeneas Segura’s three touchdowns were too much to overcome as No. 5 Hawley held on for a 19-12 win in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals Thursday night at Kangaroo Field.

The Bearcats (15-0) advanced to the championship game against Shiner at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bulldogs were disappointed to see their 11-4 season end, but it was a memorable run that brought the school and community together.

“Credit to Hawley and their team,” said Marlin first-year coach Ruben Torres. “Our kids played hard and played together. They just made too many mistakes that cost us. We knew we had to play mistake-free, and unfortunately that didn’t happen for us. We still gave ourselves a shot at the end. We’ll be back.”

With most of the team returning next season, Torres believes the Bulldogs established a great foundation for future success.