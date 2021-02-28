Heart of Texas FCA reveals 2021 Victory Bowl rosters

First-team Super Centex football stars Emmanuel Abdallah of China Spring, VeAndre McDaniel of McGregor and Cooper Gohlke of Crawford are among the area standouts who have been selected for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowl.
The rosters for the annual all-star games organized by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes were announced on Sunday. Rosters were named for the baseball, softball, cheerleading, volleyball and football squads. Those games will be June 11 (baseball, softball at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton) and June 12 (volleyball at University, football at Waco ISD).
2021 VICTORY BOWL ROSTERS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Red Team
Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell
Dustin Wilson, Axtell
Seth Kasowski, Bremond
Hunter Wilganowski, Bremond
Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy
Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
Braden Spivey, China Spring
Emmanuel Abdallah, China Apsring
Hayden Hopkins, China Spring
Greyson Snydal, China Spring
Roderick Busby, Coolidge
Ayden Paquette, Copperas Cove
Isaiah Chisholm, Copperas Cove
Kolton Kennedy, Covington
Cooper Gohlke, Crawford
Garrett Pearson, Crawford
Tanner Merenda, Crawford
Bodey Martinez, Dawson
Levi Elkins, Dawson
Jaeshawn Johnson, Ellison
Zach Bates, Gatesville
Luke Mullins, Gatesville
Jacob Bayer, Grandview
Dane Jentsch, Grandview
Luke Ferguson, Grandview
Xander Ceresini, Hamilton
Colby Bailey, Hamilton
Ethan LeGrande, Hamilton
Cameron Drayton, Harker Heights
Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard
VeAndre McDaniel, McGregor
Campbell McCaulkey, McGregor
Reese Huffman, McGregor
Devon Castille, Milford
Jayce McBride, Moody
CJ Lanehart, Parkview Christian
Emanuel Escobar, Riesel
DaShawn McCubbins, Shoemaker
Jacob Cote, Shoemaker
Vontez Martin, Shoemaker
Markham Dossett, Vanguard
John DaSilva, Vanguard
Dawson Hightower, Whitney
Blue Team
Jared Cooper, Bartlett
Jackson Hoover, Blooming Grove
Luke Bradshaw, Bosqueville
Michael Hare, Bosqueville
Cody Coffman, Connally
Torii Pullen, Connally
Grant Harrison, Corsciana
Cason Cox, Cranfills Gap
David SwamSidi, Eagle Christian
Luke Latham, Fairfield
Tyler Edgar, Florence
Thomas Rhoades, Granger
Marshall Mays, Holland
Hunter Sheffield, Iredell
Kaleb Sanders, Jonesboro
Jaylene Cumby, Kerens
Jason Burleson, Kerens
TaQuan Jones, Killeen
Sega Tauilili, Killeen
Lane Haviland, Lampasas
Keagan Richardson, Lampasas
Ian McKinney, Lampasas
Anthony Harris, Lampasas
Hayden Waldrip, Lampasas
Dylan Poole, Meridian
Vergil Roby, Methodist Home
James Abraham, Mexia
Jarrell Wiley, Mexia
Le’Marion Miller, Mexia
Brandon Gose, Mexia
Daniel Ayers, Mildred
Logan Hancock, Mildred
Kobe Jessie, Rice
Daniel Cleveland, Rice
Josiah Morris, Rice
Cooper Petty, Robinson
Ty Sebek, Rogers
Lucas Morvant, Salado
Nemier Herod, Teague
Jeremy Sessions, Texas Wind
Felipe Gonzalez, University
Darryl Thomas, University
Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills
Trent Freeman, Waco High
Remond O’Neal, Waco High
Tyron Minnitt, Waco High
HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Red Team
Copeland Welch, Aquilla
Angel Ramirez, Axtell
Maci Voges, Belton
Landry Cockrell, Clifton
Jaelyn Lewis, Crawford
Alleigh Necessary, Gatesville
Emiley Hale, Hamilton
Camdyn Brothers, Harker Heights
Chrysanthe Nikoladis, Holy Trinity
Skylar Cummings, Hubbard
Blue Team
Bailey Smith, Academy
Jevaeh Crathers, Bartlett
Emma Carpenter, Bosqueville
Emily Torres, Cameron Yoe
Abby Coleman, Fairfield
Bailey Cate, Groesbeck
Rickelle Gomez, La Vega
Faith Paruszewski, Meridian
Samantha Samaniego, Mexia
BriAnna Sharp, Rice
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Red Team
Abby White, Bremond
Emiley Carnes, Bruceville-Eddy
Bailey Ledbetter, Clifton
Brooke Schmidt, Copperas Cove
Grace Powell, Crawford
Kendall Villagrana, Gatesville
Ka’Dazjah Trimble, Harker Heights
Kelsey Creech, Hillsboro
Audrey Lillard, McGregor
Harley Staton, Moody
Hannah Boettcher, Reicher
Brooke Buck, Riesel
Cameryn Stewart, Temple
Hannah Hlavenka, West
Maddie Strickling, Whitney
Blue Team
Molly VandenBout, Academy
Alexandra Fisher, Blooming Grove
Emilee Wade, Bosqueville
Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville
Chelsie Coffman, Connally
Carsyn Cox, Fairfield
Riley Futrell, Florence
Alexi Wade, Granger
Addy Rich, Groesbeck
Aniya Lawrence, Kerens
Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Lorena
Caroline Rowatt, Midway
Jenna Rowatt, Midway
Kaitlin Powers, Midway
Jaiden Graham, Waco High
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Red Team
Allison Wolf, Abbott
Zoey Pruitt, Bremond
Alyvia Peralex, Bremond
Allissa Rodriguez, Bruceville-Eddy
Nikki Pirrello, China Spring
Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford
Madi Ward, Gatesville
Jada Hudson, Grandview
Catie Bakken, Harker Heights
Kiley Coats, McGregor
Allie Baker, Whitney
Reagan Stuver, Wortham
Blue Team
Autumn Allmon, Bosqueville
Breann Connally, Groesbeck
Brandi Connally, Groesbeck
Macy Taber, Jarrell
Reina Lawson, Jarrell
Leah Stephenson, Live Oak
Autumn Bell, Lorena
Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson
Hailee Talafuse, Rogers
Courtney Andel, Rogers
Megan Manibusan, Salado
Tori Skinner, Teague
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Red Team
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott
Ben Jones, Belton
Scotty Gurnett, Belton
Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy
Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring
Russell Cochran, Copperas Cove
Carter Hooser, Crawford
Julian Vascot, Ellison
Jimmy Mathis, Grandview
Austin Mitchell, Harker Heights
Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard
Landon Patterson, McGregor
Chip Conner, Riesel
Aaron Wagaman, Temple
Zay Fach, Temple
Hagen Rose, Troy
Tanner Creel, Troy
Nate Callaway, Whitney
Blue Team
Wyatt Gardner, Academy
Matthew Beacom, Blooming Grove
Justus Revill, Blooming Grove
Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville
Austin Albrecht, Bosqueville
Keagan Alejo, Connally
Dane Allman, Fairfield
Ashton Morris, Holland
Cody Crawford, Kerens
Will Teague, Lorena
BJ Sunday, Mexia
Logan Mercer, Midway
Cortlan Castle, Midway
Kenny Brown, Rice
Slade McCloud, Robinson
Jayce Jones, Rogers
Dillon McDaniel, Salado
Brylon Jackson, Teague
