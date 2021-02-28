 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heart of Texas FCA reveals 2021 Victory Bowl rosters
0 comments

Heart of Texas FCA reveals 2021 Victory Bowl rosters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FCA Victory Bowl Volleyball (copy)

Fairfield’s Braden Bossier (right) tips the ball in the 2020 Victory Bowl volleyball contest.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

First-team Super Centex football stars Emmanuel Abdallah of China Spring, VeAndre McDaniel of McGregor and Cooper Gohlke of Crawford are among the area standouts who have been selected for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowl.

The rosters for the annual all-star games organized by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes were announced on Sunday. Rosters were named for the baseball, softball, cheerleading, volleyball and football squads. Those games will be June 11 (baseball, softball at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton) and June 12 (volleyball at University, football at Waco ISD).

2021 VICTORY BOWL ROSTERS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Red Team

Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell

Dustin Wilson, Axtell

Seth Kasowski, Bremond

Hunter Wilganowski, Bremond

Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy

Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy

Braden Spivey, China Spring

Emmanuel Abdallah, China Apsring

Hayden Hopkins, China Spring

Greyson Snydal, China Spring

Roderick Busby, Coolidge

Ayden Paquette, Copperas Cove

Isaiah Chisholm, Copperas Cove

Kolton Kennedy, Covington

Cooper Gohlke, Crawford

Garrett Pearson, Crawford

Tanner Merenda, Crawford

Bodey Martinez, Dawson

Levi Elkins, Dawson

Jaeshawn Johnson, Ellison

Zach Bates, Gatesville

Luke Mullins, Gatesville

Jacob Bayer, Grandview

Dane Jentsch, Grandview

Luke Ferguson, Grandview

Xander Ceresini, Hamilton

Colby Bailey, Hamilton

Ethan LeGrande, Hamilton

Cameron Drayton, Harker Heights

Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard

VeAndre McDaniel, McGregor

Campbell McCaulkey, McGregor

Reese Huffman, McGregor

Devon Castille, Milford

Jayce McBride, Moody

CJ Lanehart, Parkview Christian

Emanuel Escobar, Riesel

DaShawn McCubbins, Shoemaker

Jacob Cote, Shoemaker

Vontez Martin, Shoemaker

Markham Dossett, Vanguard

John DaSilva, Vanguard

Dawson Hightower, Whitney

Blue Team

Jared Cooper, Bartlett

Jackson Hoover, Blooming Grove

Luke Bradshaw, Bosqueville

Michael Hare, Bosqueville

Cody Coffman, Connally

Torii Pullen, Connally

Grant Harrison, Corsciana

Cason Cox, Cranfills Gap

David SwamSidi, Eagle Christian

Luke Latham, Fairfield

Tyler Edgar, Florence

Thomas Rhoades, Granger

Marshall Mays, Holland

Hunter Sheffield, Iredell

Kaleb Sanders, Jonesboro

Jaylene Cumby, Kerens

Jason Burleson, Kerens

TaQuan Jones, Killeen

Sega Tauilili, Killeen

Lane Haviland, Lampasas

Keagan Richardson, Lampasas

Ian McKinney, Lampasas

Anthony Harris, Lampasas

Hayden Waldrip, Lampasas

Dylan Poole, Meridian

Vergil Roby, Methodist Home

James Abraham, Mexia

Jarrell Wiley, Mexia

Le’Marion Miller, Mexia

Brandon Gose, Mexia

Daniel Ayers, Mildred

Logan Hancock, Mildred

Kobe Jessie, Rice

Daniel Cleveland, Rice

Josiah Morris, Rice

Cooper Petty, Robinson

Ty Sebek, Rogers

Lucas Morvant, Salado

Nemier Herod, Teague

Jeremy Sessions, Texas Wind

Felipe Gonzalez, University

Darryl Thomas, University

Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills

Trent Freeman, Waco High

Remond O’Neal, Waco High

Tyron Minnitt, Waco High

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Red Team

Copeland Welch, Aquilla

Angel Ramirez, Axtell

Maci Voges, Belton

Landry Cockrell, Clifton

Jaelyn Lewis, Crawford

Alleigh Necessary, Gatesville

Emiley Hale, Hamilton

Camdyn Brothers, Harker Heights

Chrysanthe Nikoladis, Holy Trinity

Skylar Cummings, Hubbard

Blue Team

Bailey Smith, Academy

Jevaeh Crathers, Bartlett

Emma Carpenter, Bosqueville

Emily Torres, Cameron Yoe

Abby Coleman, Fairfield

Bailey Cate, Groesbeck

Rickelle Gomez, La Vega

Faith Paruszewski, Meridian

Samantha Samaniego, Mexia

BriAnna Sharp, Rice

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Red Team

Abby White, Bremond

Emiley Carnes, Bruceville-Eddy

Bailey Ledbetter, Clifton

Brooke Schmidt, Copperas Cove

Grace Powell, Crawford

Kendall Villagrana, Gatesville

Ka’Dazjah Trimble, Harker Heights

Kelsey Creech, Hillsboro

Audrey Lillard, McGregor

Harley Staton, Moody

Hannah Boettcher, Reicher

Brooke Buck, Riesel

Cameryn Stewart, Temple

Hannah Hlavenka, West

Maddie Strickling, Whitney

Blue Team

Molly VandenBout, Academy

Alexandra Fisher, Blooming Grove

Emilee Wade, Bosqueville

Victoria Mosqueda, Bosqueville

Chelsie Coffman, Connally

Carsyn Cox, Fairfield

Riley Futrell, Florence

Alexi Wade, Granger

Addy Rich, Groesbeck

Aniya Lawrence, Kerens

Ashlyn Wachtendorf, Lorena

Caroline Rowatt, Midway

Jenna Rowatt, Midway

Kaitlin Powers, Midway

Jaiden Graham, Waco High

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Red Team

Allison Wolf, Abbott

Zoey Pruitt, Bremond

Alyvia Peralex, Bremond

Allissa Rodriguez, Bruceville-Eddy

Nikki Pirrello, China Spring

Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford

Madi Ward, Gatesville

Jada Hudson, Grandview

Catie Bakken, Harker Heights

Kiley Coats, McGregor

Allie Baker, Whitney

Reagan Stuver, Wortham

Blue Team

Autumn Allmon, Bosqueville

Breann Connally, Groesbeck

Brandi Connally, Groesbeck

Macy Taber, Jarrell

Reina Lawson, Jarrell

Leah Stephenson, Live Oak

Autumn Bell, Lorena

Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson

Hailee Talafuse, Rogers

Courtney Andel, Rogers

Megan Manibusan, Salado

Tori Skinner, Teague

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Red Team

Kadyn Johnson, Abbott

Ben Jones, Belton

Scotty Gurnett, Belton

Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy

Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring

Russell Cochran, Copperas Cove

Carter Hooser, Crawford

Julian Vascot, Ellison

Jimmy Mathis, Grandview

Austin Mitchell, Harker Heights

Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard

Landon Patterson, McGregor

Chip Conner, Riesel

Aaron Wagaman, Temple

Zay Fach, Temple

Hagen Rose, Troy

Tanner Creel, Troy

Nate Callaway, Whitney

Blue Team

Wyatt Gardner, Academy

Matthew Beacom, Blooming Grove

Justus Revill, Blooming Grove

Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville

Austin Albrecht, Bosqueville

Keagan Alejo, Connally

Dane Allman, Fairfield

Ashton Morris, Holland

Cody Crawford, Kerens

Will Teague, Lorena

BJ Sunday, Mexia

Logan Mercer, Midway

Cortlan Castle, Midway

Kenny Brown, Rice

Slade McCloud, Robinson

Jayce Jones, Rogers

Dillon McDaniel, Salado

Brylon Jackson, Teague

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor Lady Bears: Relive 11 straight Big 12 titles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert