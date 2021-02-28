Heart of Texas FCA reveals 2021 Victory Bowl rosters

First-team Super Centex football stars Emmanuel Abdallah of China Spring, VeAndre McDaniel of McGregor and Cooper Gohlke of Crawford are among the area standouts who have been selected for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowl.

The rosters for the annual all-star games organized by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes were announced on Sunday. Rosters were named for the baseball, softball, cheerleading, volleyball and football squads. Those games will be June 11 (baseball, softball at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton) and June 12 (volleyball at University, football at Waco ISD).