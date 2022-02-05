Heart of Texas shaped Kelvin Beachum's heart for service

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beachum spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. In 2014, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best left tackle in the league. His final season in Pittsburgh, however, was marked by injury, as Beachum tore the ACL in his left knee in 2015 and played just six games before landing on injured reserve.

Beachum signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2016 and spent a year with the Jaguars and three more seasons with the New York Jets before landing in Arizona in 2020. As the Cardinals’ starting right tackle this year, he allowed only two sacks in more than 950 snaps.

Playing lineman in the NFL is like willingly subjecting oneself to a car crash 50 times every Sunday. It’s a rough gig. But it suits Beachum.

“I’m in no hurry to hang them up. My body feels good,” he said. “There’s money to be had, the (salary) cap is going up. More people are watching football, there’s a lot of bodies in the stands, a lot of butts in the stands. I don’t see the need to call it quits just yet. My Dad asks me about it pretty regularly. He’s seen me after games sometimes, has seen how I move at times. This is a rough game, but at the same time I love it.”