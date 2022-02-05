Heart of Texas shaped Kelvin Beachum's heart for service

As a child, Kelvin Beachum didn’t always see the full extent of his family’s financial challenges.
He didn’t know his family benefited from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, not until he was older. He didn’t grasp the sacrifices that his parents made to ensure there was food on the table. In Beachum’s recollection, they always had enough, and during those moments they had more than enough they shared with their neighbors in Mexia.
As he became a teenager, Beachum started to understand better. That grounded upbringing shaped the way Beachum views the world. It’s why the 32-year-old offensive lineman is the Arizona Cardinals’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
He wouldn’t be in this position without Mexia.
“(To win) would be a testament to how important hometown and country living really is. At the end of the day, I’m still a country boy from Mexia, Texas,” Beachum said. “That has not changed. It’s just those values that have been able to permeate and have been able to reach different parts of the world that I don’t think many people in Mexia would have ever thought of. I think it’s a testament to that town and everything Mexia taught me.”
When you’re a lineman, you’re a protector by nature. That idea is embedded in Beachum’s personality. After he reached the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2021 following a four-year run as a starter at SMU, Beachum got to work.
Obviously, he wanted to make his mark on the field. In the NFL, there’s always someone coming for your job. He also wanted to make his mark in the community — whether that community was Pittsburgh or Jacksonville or New York or Phoenix, or even back home in Central Texas.
So, Beachum found ways to help. He raised money for food banks, including the Central Texas Food Bank, in a quest to combat the nation’s hunger crisis. He spent $30,000 of his own money to build two clean water wells in the Honduras, after taking a trip to that impoverished Central American country in 2016. He recently donated more than 30 Microsoft tablets to a school in South Phoenix. One of Beachum’s deepest passions is making sure young people have access to quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) educational programs.
Beachum views such projects as doing God’s work.
“For one, I think it starts with my upbringing. I was raised in the church, raised as a believer,” he said. “Still believe in Jesus Christ, and that was really the foundation or the fuel, as a Christian, where I decided I’d be able to give. Even though we receive a lot, it’s a blessing to be able to give.”
Don’t mistake Beachum for a big ol’ teddy bear, though. He lets his feisty side out on the field. Beachum has established a reputation as one of the NFL’s most tenacious blockers, and has started 130 of his 135 career regular-season games.
Beachum spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. In 2014, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best left tackle in the league. His final season in Pittsburgh, however, was marked by injury, as Beachum tore the ACL in his left knee in 2015 and played just six games before landing on injured reserve.
Beachum signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2016 and spent a year with the Jaguars and three more seasons with the New York Jets before landing in Arizona in 2020. As the Cardinals’ starting right tackle this year, he allowed only two sacks in more than 950 snaps.
Playing lineman in the NFL is like willingly subjecting oneself to a car crash 50 times every Sunday. It’s a rough gig. But it suits Beachum.
“I’m in no hurry to hang them up. My body feels good,” he said. “There’s money to be had, the (salary) cap is going up. More people are watching football, there’s a lot of bodies in the stands, a lot of butts in the stands. I don’t see the need to call it quits just yet. My Dad asks me about it pretty regularly. He’s seen me after games sometimes, has seen how I move at times. This is a rough game, but at the same time I love it.”
The Cardinals opened the season by winning 10 of their first 12 games before nose-diving at the end. Arizona lost five of its final six, including a 34-11 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Beachum said he feels like the Cardinals are on the right path, but still must get stronger in the trenches and stop beating themselves with penalties and silly mistakes.
At least he still has something to look forward to during Super Bowl week. The league will announce the Man of the Year winner on Thursday, an honor that annual recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of philanthropy and community service while also excelling on the field. Beachum’s Arizona teammate J.J. Watt won the award in 2017 as a member of the Houston Texans.
Beachum was getting a massage when he received the call from Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill that he had been chosen as Arizona’s nominee for the Man of the Year accolade. “If the owner ever calls you, you’d better pick up,” Beachum said, laughing.
Beachum was blown away by the news. The next day Arizona made that declaration in front of the rest of the team, which Beachum labeled “a special moment.”
He’d love to win the award, but if he doesn’t, “the work continues,” he said. It’s all he really knows. His parents Kelvin Sr. and Culetta modeled that behavior for him when he was growing up in Mexia, living in an apartment complex residents labeled “The Hill,” just off Highway 84.
“Any day we had extra food my mom would bring over friends and she’d cook for everybody,” he said. “That’s what you can say is great about Central Texas. We had a village of people who were willing to help us. I was raised on hand-me-downs. And I do the same thing — stuff I get for free, I hand it down. That’s all I know.”
Beachum still keeps up with many of his old Mexia coaches and teammates. He still makes it back to his hometown from time to time, always making sure to his favorite old haunts, Wright’s Barbecue and Jim’s Krispy Fried Chicken.
Even when he’s away, though, Mexia never is far removed from his mind. Making the people of Limestone County proud is part of what drives his heart for giving back.
“It was a blessing to be drafted and to have the platform that I’ve had, and I’ve always had one foot back at home,” Beachum said. “I wanted to put Mexia on the map. I don’t know if I’ve done either, but I’ve tried my best to try to serve my hometown as best as I can and the Central Texas region. It’s all about being able to serve others.”