AUSTIN — When you have 11 state medals to your credit, you get your own personal trophy case.

If you’ve ever wondered where someone might keep that much heavy jewelry, just ask Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings.

“I have them in a rack my mom made for me, but I also don’t know where half of them are,” Flemings said. “If I wanted to see how many medals I have now, I’ll have to grab them and find them.”

Flemings added to her staggering stash in a big way on Thursday’s opening day of the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The versatile junior won gold medals in the Class 3A 400-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles to go along with a silver in the long jump and a bronze in the triple jump. That gives her 11 medals in three years from the state track meet alone, and she also won state in cross country as a freshman in the fall of 2020.

All day long, she had a habit of saving her best for last, and the theme held true for the last of her four events. Flemings said she considered the 400 to be her most important event, because she has a goal of going 4-for-4 in gold medals for her career in that race.

She is three-fourths of the way there, and she punctuated Thursday’s 400 race with an exclamation point. Bounding into the final curve and opening up a 25-meter gap on her pursuers, Flemings raced to the finish line in 54.51 seconds, breaking a 49-year old 3A state meet record. The previous record was 54.84, clocked by Spur’s Essie Kelley in 1974.

“Now I can relax,” Flemings said after that race. “I don’t care any of the other events if I win, I have to win this one, because one miss and the whole thing is over. Now I can actually go home and go to sleep.”

Flemings ought to be tired, too. All that climbing up and down the medal stand will wear you out.

“I make sure I drink a lot of water,” she said. “And then usually I go behind the stands and cool off, because it’s hot out here.”

Flemings opened her day with a silver medal showing in the 3A long jump, as she traveled 18-8.25 on her final attempt to finish behind only star sophomore Taylor Nunez of Universal City Randolph, who went 20-2.5.

About three hours after that competition ended, Flemings pocketed a bronze medal in the triple jump. She again saved her best effort for last, leaping 38-7.5 on her final try. Fairfield junior Avery Thaler brought the gold in that event back home to Central Texas, as she soared to a 38-9 on her second jump of the day.

It marked the first career state track title for Thaler.

As great as her day went, Flemings said it could have even been better. She’s been dealing with a knee sprain that might have muted her bounce in the jumps. She honestly thinks four gold medals as a senior in 2024 isn’t out of the question.

“(That’ll be my) last year, hopefully my best year,” she said.

Flemings’ powerful performance was reflective of a profitable day all around for Central Texas athletes, as the area produced eight state champions in all.

Dixon claims triple jump win

The moment that McGregor’s Darieus Dixon clinched his first medal of the day, he wasn’t even sure whether his effort was good enough.

Turned out it was a state championship performance.

Dixon popped a personal-best leap of 47-0.5 on his final attempt to win the 3A triple jump.

“I’m going to be honest, I thought it was, like, a 45,” Dixon said. “I didn’t think I won until I heard them say 47-1. Then I started running around. It was crazy, I was happy. … I was just screaming. I was just happy. I think I started taking down lane nine and just started yelling, ‘It was a 47!’ I thought I didn’t hear him right. I don’t even know how to explain it, I was just happy.”

Dixon stood in second place entering his final attempt, behind Franklin senior Fragiel Owens. But Dixon found some extra juice for that last jump to soar past Owens, all the way to the top of the medal stand.

“He’s just a dude,” said McGregor coach Todd McCauley.

He’s definitely a dude, but the senior also endured his share of disappointments on Thursday. He opened the day by tying for seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-0, an outcome he used as motivation for his triple jump effort.

Later in the day, Dixon pulled up lame in the 400-meter final, tweaking an existing hamstring injury. The defending state champion, Dixon finished fifth in that race, and had to scratch from McGregor’s 4x400 relay race.

In that 4x400, Central Texas still brought home a medal, as Clifton finished second to Vernon to claim a silver medal. The Cubs’ effort was buoyed by a tremendous leadoff leg from Jesus Lopez, who shot his team out to the lead. Also running on Clifton’s relay team were AJ Lingo, Westen Urbanovsky and Ray Ochoa. Clifton’s second-place time was 3:19.66, while Vernon came in at 3:18.94. Minus Dixon, McGregor finished ninth.

West's Kucera goes back-to-back

West senior Laney Kucera, the defending 3A pole vault champion, donned gold shoes, a cowboy hat and sunglasses in the waiting area behind the pole vault lane.

Her performance was a cool as her look.

Kucera cleared most of the heights with ease, finally leaving the competition behind at 12-6. Mount Vernon’s Olivia Baird had matched Kucera’s successful vaults at 11-3, 11-9, 12-0 and 12-3. But Baird missed first try at 12-6, so when Kucera cleared that height she clapped and pumped her fist as she climbed down from the mat.

“I came back this year thinking about winning and it just happened,” Kucera said. “When (Baird) kept clearing bars with me, it got to me. I knew the whole competition I was on with my steps and every pole that I went on, it felt good.”

Kucera took aim at a knew personal record and the 3A state record at 13-0.25, but narrowly missed on her third and final attempt.

“I’m excited to repeat, I just wanted the record this year,” Kucera said.

Brackens, Fairfield add to medal haul

Before Thursday, Fairfield senior Shadasia Brackens’ trophy shelf already included two state basketball gold medals, an individual gold medal in the high jump from last season and a silver medal in high jump from her sophomore season (although, she said she only allows gold medals in her room).

She added another one on Thursday morning.

Brackens engaged in an escalating battle with Gunter’s Abby Elmore as both athletes left the rest of the field behind at 5-7.

“My competition, Abby, she was staying with me, so it just motivated me way more and my adrenaline was up,” Brackens said.

Brackens cleared 5-10 on her second attempt, while Elmore got it on her third try. Both high jumpers then missed at 5-11, putting Brackens in gold-medal position.

Although state-level action is nothing new for the Fairfield star, she wasn’t overconfident coming into the meet.

“I’m not even going to lie. In practice, I was not practicing really good,” Brackens said. “That put a lot of pressure on me. This morning, I couldn’t even eat how I wanted to. Super nervous. I came in at 5-2 and I missed my first two attempts, so it just really scared me. My last jump it looked super good, so it brought my confidence up.”

Helped along by Brackens, Fairfield flirted with potentially winning the 3A girls team title. Ultimately, the Lady Eagles finished third in that race to Universal City Randolph and their star Tayor Nunez, who won the team title with 94 points, while Gunter had 70 and Fairfield added 61.

But Fairfield brought home three gold medals on the day, including Brackens in the high jump, Thaler in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay team of Brackens, Thaler, Madox Mitchael and NaKayla Conner.

The Lady Eagles won that tight 4x2 race by half a step over Gunter, with Conner on the anchor leg. Fairfield’s winning time was 1:41.54, while Gunter clocked 1:41.68.

“It’s been a rewarding day, for sure,” Mitchael said.

That same foursome grabbed a silver in the 4x100 relay. Then in the 4x400, Fairfield traded out Conner for Lillian McBean and finished fifth overall to close out a busy meet.

Gatesville's Martinez hustles to gold, silver

When Gatesville senior Carlo Martinez crossed the finish line to win the 4A boys’ 3,200, he pointed skyward. He wasn’t signaling No. 1, but rather giving credit where credit was due.

“I started having a side stitch with three laps left,” Martinez said. “I was like, ‘Please, God, this is for you. Please allow me the strength to push through this.’ I did and I’m thankful to God for it.”

Martinez clocked 9:14.32 and finished almost six seconds ahead of Canyon’s Lathan Lewter (9:20.19). In doing so, Martinez won his first state track meet gold medal.

“It’s been a goal forever,” said Martinez, who always sports a Karate Kid-style headband while racing. “Last year I told my athletic director I was going to be here and I really, really wanted to win. I put in multiple miles. Just this last week, I had 57 and just trying to get some good work so I could do this and bring home a gold.”

Martinez left Austin with two medals, as he added a silver in the 1,600 later Thursday night. Martinez ran a tactical race, as he plodded along in the middle of the pack two laps in and sat comfortably in third with 400 meters to go. But he cranked to a higher gear down the stretch and almost chased down the leader Hudson Bennett of Burnet. Martinez finished second in 4:19.56, while Bennett barely hung on for the win at 4:19.37.

Connally's Greer leaps to medal stand

Connally junior Katrina Greer cleared 5-6 on her second attempt to stay alive in the 4A girls’ high jump. She and Graham’s Emilee Gordy both missed three tries at 5-7, while Vidor’s Raegan Stephenson cleared it on her second attempt.

Gordy took silver, having no misses at 5-6 and Greer claimed the bronze medal.

“It feels good because I put in the work,” Greer said. “I worked consistently all year around to be a great athlete and the work is paying off.”

Whitney sprinters zip to bronze

Whitney’s sprint relay team brought home a bronze medal back to Wildcat country. The foursome of Tristen Wilson, Duan Johnson, Marcus Wilson and Jairdyn Anderson zipped the stick around in a time of 41.83 seconds.

That was good enough for third behind perennial jackrabbit Atlanta (41.23) and Bushland (41.72).

The state meet will continue Friday with action in Class 2A and Class 5A, before closing on Saturday with the 6A and 1A performers.