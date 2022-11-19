Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10

MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night.

Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40, 18, 49 and 2 yards.

Abbott (12-0) built a 32-0 lead before Union Hill (11-1) got on the board on Logan Dunn’s 42-yard toss to Devin Espinoza with 4:10 left in the second quarter. On Abbott’s next possession, the Bulldogs pulled a little closer at 32-10 when they forced a safety of Panthers quarterback Karsyn Johnson.

But the Panthers bounced back with a pair of TD runs from Brady Schultz, who had three TDs in all.