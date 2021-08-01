Here comes football: UIL schools 1A through 4A start practice Monday

As always, there’s a wide range of motivation among Central Texas schools. Mart advanced to the state championship game in 2020. Several others like China Spring, Crawford, Lorena, La Vega, Blum and Abbott made deep runs in the playoffs. Other schools had their seasons derailed by COVID-19 issues and missed the playoffs.

“You want football to be special,” Bell said. “You want the season to be special. You don’t want it to be a thing where we just kind of wake up and go through the motions. The practices in the summer and spring aren’t exactly like they are in the season. When you throw the pads on and the helmet on, it makes everything juiced up more. The excitement is alive right now and our kids are fired up and ready to go.”