Here comes football: UIL schools 1A through 4A start practice Monday

China Spring football coach Brian Bell can sense the energy in his program as the Cougars get ready to embark on the 2021 season.
In case anyone has forgotten, China Spring flexed in the playoffs last fall, defeating highly ranked opponents in three-straight rounds before falling to eventual state champion Carthage in the Class 4A Region III final.
The returning Cougars then roared into the offseason. Bell said spring and summer activities have progressed ahead of schedule. The UIL allowed coaches to work on skills training with players during the summer the last two years and China Spring took advantage of that.
“We’re a lot further ahead in our install than we’ve ever been before,” Bell said. “The coaches have done a phenomenal job of showing up and coaching really hard this summer, using it as a time to be intentional. They’ve focused on a lot of technique type aspects of coaching. The development of our kids this summer really goes to them and the job they’ve done this summer.”
Now comes the next level of preparation.
High school football season officially begins on Monday as UIL programs in 1A through 4A can start preseason practice. They will have almost four weeks to get ready for the first Friday night of regular season action on Aug. 27.
Schools in 5A and 6A, including Waco area squads at University, Waco High and Midway, will begin preseason practice on Aug. 9.
As always, there’s a wide range of motivation among Central Texas schools. Mart advanced to the state championship game in 2020. Several others like China Spring, Crawford, Lorena, La Vega, Blum and Abbott made deep runs in the playoffs. Other schools had their seasons derailed by COVID-19 issues and missed the playoffs.
But August signals a fresh start for everyone.
High school football in Texas is a year-round sport in the sense that the offseason programs, summer strength and conditioning and 7-on-7 competition are viewed as important building blocks in the winter, spring and summer.
However, there’s a different level of intensity when games are just weeks away.
“You want football to be special,” Bell said. “You want the season to be special. You don’t want it to be a thing where we just kind of wake up and go through the motions. The practices in the summer and spring aren’t exactly like they are in the season. When you throw the pads on and the helmet on, it makes everything juiced up more. The excitement is alive right now and our kids are fired up and ready to go.”