One of the biggest meets on the area cross country schedule returns Thursday when Midway hosts the annual Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.

In addition to three junior varsity races, the meet will feature three different varsity races in four divisions. The varsity race for Class 1A through 4A girls will cover 3,150 meters and begin at 9:15 a.m., while the varsity 5A/6A girls race will begin at roughly 9:30 and cover 4,850 meters.

The 1A-4A boys and 5A/6A boys will all run together, though will score as separate divisions. That 4,850-meter race is pegged for 10 a.m.

One team to keep an eye on is the Hamilton girls, defending Class 2A state champions. Four of the Lady Bulldogs’ top five scoring runners at state last season were freshmen and the other was a junior, so they should be a force again.