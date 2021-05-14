High school baseball: Rockwall's Crossland crosses up Midway hitters to clinch series

Rockwall, which won, 4-3, in the series opener on its home field on Thursday night, advances to the Region II-6A quarterfinals.

The Panthers were left to reflect on the season.

“A lot of good accomplishments along the way,” Cornblum said. “We did a lot of good things. It was a young team coming up. We didn’t have a lot of varsity experience. But we have a lot of good players in this program. I couldn’t be happier for the seniors. They did some good stuff.”

Rockwall plated the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth inning. Andrew Tellia drew a one-out walk and moved to second on an error on the left side of the Midway infield. Tate Sloan singled to right, allowing Tellia to score from second.

That’s all it took for Crossland. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone before the seventh inning. The Panthers watched strike three go by on four of their strikeouts.

“He controlled both sides of the plate and he mixed it up pretty good,” Cornblum said. “Tip your hat.”

Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett also tossed a complete game. He struck out three and his walk of Tellia was his only free pass.

China Spring 16, Taylor 3