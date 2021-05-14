High school baseball: Rockwall's Crossland crosses up Midway hitters to clinch series

In two games in a row, the Midway baseball team had a chance to tie or overtake Rockwall in the seventh inning.
But for two games in a row, the Yellowjackets had the answer to leave Panther runners on base.
Rockwall pitcher Cade Crossland threw a complete-game shutout that included getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Yellowjackets defeated Midway, 1-0, at the Panthers’ diamond on Friday night.
“When you have two good teams playing one another, and Rockwall is a heck of a team, it’s going to come down to one play,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “It can come down to one mistake. It’s all about who’s going to pounce first.”
Midway trailed by a run with one out in the seventh when Gabe Watson worked a walk to put the tying run on base. Ryan Davis followed with another walk after Crossland refused to give him anything to hit on a 3-1 count.
Crossland struck out designated hitter Joe Gibel for the second out, then Patrick Kilgore found a hole in right field for a single.
Watson held up at third base, giving Midway eight-hole hitter Cayden Burch an at-bat with two outs and the bases loaded.
But Crossland induced a groundout to Yellowjackets first baseman Mac Rose and he stepped on first two end the series.
Rockwall, which won, 4-3, in the series opener on its home field on Thursday night, advances to the Region II-6A quarterfinals.
The Panthers were left to reflect on the season.
“A lot of good accomplishments along the way,” Cornblum said. “We did a lot of good things. It was a young team coming up. We didn’t have a lot of varsity experience. But we have a lot of good players in this program. I couldn’t be happier for the seniors. They did some good stuff.”
Rockwall plated the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth inning. Andrew Tellia drew a one-out walk and moved to second on an error on the left side of the Midway infield. Tate Sloan singled to right, allowing Tellia to score from second.
That’s all it took for Crossland. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone before the seventh inning. The Panthers watched strike three go by on four of their strikeouts.
“He controlled both sides of the plate and he mixed it up pretty good,” Cornblum said. “Tip your hat.”
Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett also tossed a complete game. He struck out three and his walk of Tellia was his only free pass.
China Spring 16, Taylor 3
TEMPLE — The fourth-ranked Cougars squashed the Ducks by the run rule to easily advance into the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Trace Necessary put the necessary pressure on Taylor’s pitching staff, as he went 5-for-5 with four RBIs and his school-record 16th double of the season. Bryce Tabor doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while JC Hughes went 2-for-2 with a double.
Tristyn Pechacek did the job on the mound for the Cougars, going the distance while allowing only three hits and striking out five.
China Spring (27-4-2) will meet the Rusk-La Grange series winner in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
Cameron Yoe 3, Lorena 2
SALADO — Yoe’s Tracer Lopez secured the big outs he needed at the end to thwart Lorena’s comeback bid, as Cameron took Game 1 of these teams’ Class 3A area round series.
Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, and a third game would follow if needed.
The Yoemen (24-6) took an early 1-0 lead in the first when Ryan Host tripled and then scored on a groundout from Landon Greene. Lorena (18-8-1) battled back to tie things an inning later on Blake Hollingsworth’s two-out RBI single.
That’s the way the score remained until the seventh, when Cameron came up with a big two-run inning to regain the lead. Dillan Akin and Marino Cardona both had big RBI singles.