High school baseball, softball playoff pairings 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 6A
Bi-District
Midway (20-1) vs. Harker Heights: Game 1 — Midway 20, Harker Heights 2; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2
Belton vs. Mansfield – Game 1: Mansfield 13, Belton 0; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Softball Complex
Class 4A
Bi-District
Mexia vs. Jasper: Game 1: ppd, weather, tentatively rescheduled for Friday at Mexia; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Jasper; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Robinson vs. Lufkin Hudson: Game 1 — Robinson 2, Hudson 1; Game 2 – 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
China Spring vs. Rusk: Game 1 — Rusk 4, China Spring 1; Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Class 3A
Bi-District
West vs. Eustace: Game 1 — West 5, Eustace 2; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Eustace; Game 3 (if necessary) — TBD
Teague vs. Academy: Game 1 — Academy 9, Teague 4 (8 innings); Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney
Clifton vs. Mildred: Game 1: Clifton def. Mildred; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Itasca
Troy 2, Malakoff 0: Game 1 — Troy 5, Malakoff 3; Game 2 — Troy 13, Malakoff 12
Groesbeck vs. Rogers: Game 1 — Rogers 16, Groesbeck 6; Game 2 — 4:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary) — 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD
Lorena vs. Blooming Grove, Game 1 — Lorena 6, Blooming Grove 3; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Lorena; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Fairfield vs. Lexington, 6 p.m. Friday at Bryan
Area
Troy vs. Groesbeck-Rogers winner, TBD
Class 2A
Bi-District
Meridian vs. Tolar, 2 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose
Crawford vs. Dawson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD
Axtell 14, Frost 1
Hamilton vs. Lipan: Game 1 — Lipan 18, Hamilton 10; Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Moody vs. Italy: Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Italy; Game 2 — 6:30 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Bosqueville 21, Wortham 0
Bremond vs. Mason, TBA
Area
Bosqueville vs. Trenton, TBD
Axtell vs. Wolfe City-Tom Bean winner, TBD
Class 1A
Bi-District
Jonesboro vs. Gordon, 5 p.m. Friday at Dublin
Blum, bye
Abbott 16, Coolidge 3
Hubbard def. Gholson, forfeit
Area
Abbott vs. Dodd City, TBD
Blum vs. Perrin-Whitt/Arlington Leadership Academy, TBD
TAPPS
Division IV
Bi-District
Bishop Reicher def. Dallas Lakehill Prep, forfeit
Vanguard vs. Temple Central Texas Christian, TBD
Area
Bishop Reicher (13-0) vs. San Jacinto Christian, TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class 6A
Bi-District
Midway (15-12-1) vs. TBD
Belton (23-3-1) vs. TBD
Temple (18-11) vs. TBD
Class 4A
District playoff
La Vega vs. Mexia, 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville
Bi-District
China Spring (23-4-2) vs. TBD
Robinson (11-14) vs. TBD
Class 3A
Bi-District
Troy (26-1) vs. Mildred (9-17), TBD
Whitney (19-8) vs. Eustace (12-13-1), TBD
Lorena (16-7-1) vs. Blooming Grove (22-4-1), TBD
West (13-12-1) vs. Malakoff (25-5), TBD
Cameron Yoe (20-6) vs. TBD
Class 2A
Bi-District
Bosqueville (25-2) vs. Ranger, TBD
Valley Mills (21-6) vs. Santo, TBD
Crawford (16-6) vs. Lipan, at Glen Rose: Game 1 — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8; Game 2 — After Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary) — 7 p.m. Monday, May 10
Moody vs. Tolar, Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Moody; Game 2 — 1 p.m. May 8 at Tolar; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2
Class 1A
Bi-District
Jonesboro, TBD
TAPPS 3A
Bi-District
Bishop Reicher (6-9-1) at Austin Concordia, ppd., 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Town Country Field, Austin
Live Oak vs. New Braunfels Christian, TBD
Note: Coaches, email bcherry@wacotrib.com with updated pairings, or tag us on Twitter (@WacoTribSports).