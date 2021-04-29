 Skip to main content
High school baseball, softball playoff pairings 2021
Lorena softball for playoff pairings file

Lorena, coming off a district softball championship, will be looking to make a deep run in the Class 3A playoffs.

 Lorena ISD photo

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-District

Midway (20-1) vs. Harker Heights: Game 1 — Midway 20, Harker Heights 2; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2

Belton vs. Mansfield – Game 1: Mansfield 13, Belton 0; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Softball Complex

Class 4A

Bi-District

Mexia vs. Jasper: Game 1: ppd, weather, tentatively rescheduled for Friday at Mexia; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Jasper; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Robinson vs. Lufkin Hudson: Game 1 — Robinson 2, Hudson 1; Game 2 – 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

China Spring vs. Rusk: Game 1 — Rusk 4, China Spring 1; Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Class 3A

Bi-District

West vs. Eustace: Game 1 — West 5, Eustace 2; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Eustace; Game 3 (if necessary) — TBD

Teague vs. Academy: Game 1 — Academy 9, Teague 4 (8 innings); Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney

Clifton vs. Mildred: Game 1: Clifton def. Mildred; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday at Itasca

Troy 2, Malakoff 0: Game 1 — Troy 5, Malakoff 3; Game 2 — Troy 13, Malakoff 12

Groesbeck vs. Rogers: Game 1 — Rogers 16, Groesbeck 6; Game 2 — 4:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary) — 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD

Lorena vs. Blooming Grove, Game 1 — Lorena 6, Blooming Grove 3; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Lorena; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Fairfield vs. Lexington, 6 p.m. Friday at Bryan

Area

Troy vs. Groesbeck-Rogers winner, TBD

Class 2A

Bi-District

Meridian vs. Tolar, 2 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose

Crawford vs. Dawson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD

Axtell 14, Frost 1

Hamilton vs. Lipan: Game 1 — Lipan 18, Hamilton 10; Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Moody vs. Italy: Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Italy; Game 2 — 6:30 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Bosqueville 21, Wortham 0

Bremond vs. Mason, TBA

Area

Bosqueville vs. Trenton, TBD

Axtell vs. Wolfe City-Tom Bean winner, TBD

Class 1A

Bi-District

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, 5 p.m. Friday at Dublin

Blum, bye

Abbott 16, Coolidge 3

Hubbard def. Gholson, forfeit

Area

Abbott vs. Dodd City, TBD

Blum vs. Perrin-Whitt/Arlington Leadership Academy, TBD

TAPPS

Division IV

Bi-District

Bishop Reicher def. Dallas Lakehill Prep, forfeit

Vanguard vs. Temple Central Texas Christian, TBD

Area

Bishop Reicher (13-0) vs. San Jacinto Christian, TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-District

Midway (15-12-1) vs. TBD

Belton (23-3-1) vs. TBD

Temple (18-11) vs. TBD

Class 4A

District playoff

La Vega vs. Mexia, 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville

Bi-District

China Spring (23-4-2) vs. TBD

Robinson (11-14) vs. TBD

Class 3A

Bi-District

Troy (26-1) vs. Mildred (9-17), TBD

Whitney (19-8) vs. Eustace (12-13-1), TBD

Lorena (16-7-1) vs. Blooming Grove (22-4-1), TBD

West (13-12-1) vs. Malakoff (25-5), TBD

Cameron Yoe (20-6) vs. TBD

Class 2A

Bi-District

Bosqueville (25-2) vs. Ranger, TBD

Valley Mills (21-6) vs. Santo, TBD

Crawford (16-6) vs. Lipan, at Glen Rose: Game 1 — 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8; Game 2 — After Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary) — 7 p.m. Monday, May 10

Moody vs. Tolar, Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Moody; Game 2 — 1 p.m. May 8 at Tolar; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-District

Jonesboro, TBD

TAPPS 3A

Bi-District

Bishop Reicher (6-9-1) at Austin Concordia, ppd., 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Town Country Field, Austin

Live Oak vs. New Braunfels Christian, TBD

Note: Coaches, email bcherry@wacotrib.com with updated pairings, or tag us on Twitter (@WacoTribSports).

