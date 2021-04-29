High school baseball, softball playoff pairings 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-District

Midway (20-1) vs. Harker Heights: Game 1 — Midway 20, Harker Heights 2; Game 2 — 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton; Game 3 (if necessary): Following Game 2

Belton vs. Mansfield – Game 1: Mansfield 13, Belton 0; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Softball Complex

Class 4A

Bi-District

Mexia vs. Jasper: Game 1: ppd, weather, tentatively rescheduled for Friday at Mexia; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Jasper; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Robinson vs. Lufkin Hudson: Game 1 — Robinson 2, Hudson 1; Game 2 – 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

China Spring vs. Rusk: Game 1 — Rusk 4, China Spring 1; Game 2 — 5 p.m. Friday at Rusk; Game 3 (if necessary) — Following Game 2

Class 3A

Bi-District