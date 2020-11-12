High school boys basketball: La Vega eager to add more luster to hardwood tradition

Most people know Rogers for his exploits on the gridiron, as he’s the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year as a ball-seeking linebacker. But he’s just a playmaker, period. Doesn’t matter the sport.

As a 5-foot-9 guard last year, Rogers showed fearlessness in driving into the thick of the forest in the lane. He displayed a unique ability to contort and angle his body around defenders for buckets, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game.

One of his biggest shots of the season came in an area-round game over Mexia, as he flicked up a runner off the glass and into the net for the game-winning shot in a 59-57 win over the Blackcats.

“He’s got a heavy heart, a winning mentality,” Cartwright said. “He wants to do everything he can for the team. You see it on the football field, and it transitions to the basketball court. He loves winning and they love winning.”

Like Rogers, most of the players on the Pirates’ basketball roster are currently wearing pads, as members of the playoff-bound football team. But Cartwright doesn’t mind that at all. At La Vega, they value the benefits of a multi-sport experience.

Besides, a winner in one avenue tends to be a winner in another.