High school boys playoffs: Legacy's fast-break game leaves Reicher behind

Before the tipoff, Bishop Reicher’s pregame announcer energetically encouraged the home fans to get loud.
Beaumont Legacy wasted little time in pressing the mute button.
The 10th-ranked Warriors ensured that the Reicher fans wouldn’t have much to cheer about as they stormed into Reicher’s Deering Center and raucously seized a 71-32 win in the TAPPS Class 3A boys’ basketball area playoffs on Tuesday.
Fueled by 29 points from its smooth senior guard Kennedy Andrews, Legacy (21-9) advances to the TAPPS regional round against top-ranked Hill Country Christian out of Austin.
When you get to the playoffs, you know the opponents are going to be tough enough to beat on their own. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they often beat themselves and aided Legacy’s building of a comfortable lead.
Multiple times in the first half, Reicher turned the ball over with unforced mistakes, such as a guard dribbling the ball off his own foot or trying to squeeze an ill-advised pass into traffic in the lane. Those turnovers ignited Legacy’s transition game, and they capitalized on the other end with numerous breakaway layups.
Reicher hung around for a quarter, and trailed only 10-8 with 28 seconds left in the first after junior guard Tyler Ward split a pair of free throws. But Legacy’s Andrews, who displayed superior body control whenever defenders came at him in the air, stuck in a putback just before the first-quarter buzzer to push the gap to 12-8, and the Warriors were off and running there.
No, really. Off. And. Running. Andrews’ bucket sparked a 14-0 run that took up a sizable chunk of the second quarter. Andrews and forward Jonathan Adolph both drained 3-pointers during that surge, and Reicher seemed to deflate as the gap widened.
Maverick Plesek finally broke the drought for the Cougars when he took a feed from freshman guard TJ Bradley and scored with 3:55 remaining before halftime. But by then, Legacy had built a 24-10 advantage, and the Warriors didn’t give Reicher any breathing room or hope of a comeback.
Andrews made a smooth driving layin just before the halftime horn to give Legacy a 34-12 edge by the break. The second half brought more of the same, as the Cougars struggled to keep the Legacy players from picking their pockets and getting loose for runouts.
Nevertheless, despite the loss, Reicher head coach Darryl McCoy has expressed pride over his team’s grit this season. The Cougars captured a second straight district championship despite graduating 95 percent of its offense from last year’s state semifinalist squad.
Ward scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds to head up Reicher’s effort in the scorebook. William Aynesworth chipped in eight points.
Highland Park 67, University 23
WAXAHACHIE — The Scots held University to 15 points in the first half and established a 27-point lead in the process, ending the Trojans’ season in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs.
Emotions ran deep for University, which was mourning the loss of sophomore DreVion Booker, who was shot and killed in Waco Sunday night. The Trojans left a spot for Booker on the bench, decorating a chair with his jersey and photo.
No. 16 La Vega 73, Lufkin Hudson 49
BUFFALO — La Vega’s strong senior tag team of Randy Woolf Jr. and David McKnight nearly matched Hudson’s scoring total on their own, propelling the Pirates to a Class 4A bi-district win.
Woolf and McKnight combined for 48 points, with each scoring 24. But they’re hardly one-dimensional players, as Woolf chipped in 10 rebounds and six assists, while McKnight corralled 11 boards and delivered five dimes.
Correy Davis also hit in double figures for La Vega with 10 points to go with five rebounds.
La Vega moves on to the area round to face Burnet at a site and time to be announced.
Rosebud-Lott 63, Dawson 48
Four players scored in double figures for the balanced Cougars, who captured a Class 2A bi-district win over the Bulldogs at the Bosqueville High Gym.
Rosebud-Lott (23-11) advances to face Frankston in the area playoffs at 6 p.m. Friday at Leon High School in Jewett.
The Cougars can hit teams from a lot of angles, and they certainly used a team effort to take down Dawson. John Reyna led the way with a strong double-double, scoring 16 points and yanking 13 rebounds. But Reyna had plenty of help, as Jordan Landrum scored 15 points, Breon Lewis went for 14 and Easton Fulton picked up 11.