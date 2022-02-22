High school boys playoffs: Legacy's fast-break game leaves Reicher behind

Before the tipoff, Bishop Reicher’s pregame announcer energetically encouraged the home fans to get loud.

Beaumont Legacy wasted little time in pressing the mute button.

The 10th-ranked Warriors ensured that the Reicher fans wouldn’t have much to cheer about as they stormed into Reicher’s Deering Center and raucously seized a 71-32 win in the TAPPS Class 3A boys’ basketball area playoffs on Tuesday.

Fueled by 29 points from its smooth senior guard Kennedy Andrews, Legacy (21-9) advances to the TAPPS regional round against top-ranked Hill Country Christian out of Austin.

When you get to the playoffs, you know the opponents are going to be tough enough to beat on their own. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they often beat themselves and aided Legacy’s building of a comfortable lead.

Multiple times in the first half, Reicher turned the ball over with unforced mistakes, such as a guard dribbling the ball off his own foot or trying to squeeze an ill-advised pass into traffic in the lane. Those turnovers ignited Legacy’s transition game, and they capitalized on the other end with numerous breakaway layups.