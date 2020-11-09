High school cross country: McGregor's 'Distance Dogs' extend season to state

DALLAS — Don’t know if the fans triumphantly shouted “Maximus! Maximus!” like they did in Gladiator, but they probably should have.

University’s Maximus Austin punched his ticket for the state cross country meet by finishing 10th at the Region II-5A Cross Country Championships on Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. Austin advances based on being one of the top 10 individuals at the meet not on advancing teams. (He was fifth in that regard).

Austin, a junior, completed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16:35.19. He was coming off a winning performance at the District 14-5A meet on Oct. 29.

Trio of Blum runners moving on

DALLAS — At the Region III-1A cross country meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Park, Blum’s boys finished fifth overall, falling short of the top three spots that advance to state. However, three Blum runners will head to the state meet anyway, as Stephen Walker (13th), Ethan Peacock (15th) and Keith Walker (16th) all were among the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams.

In the girls’ race, Evant senior Amy Pritchard placed fifth overall to punch her ticket to state as an individual qualifier.