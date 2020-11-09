High school cross country: McGregor's 'Distance Dogs' extend season to state

HUNTSVILLE — McGregor’s boys and girls cross country teams, nicknamed the "Distance Dogs," swooped to state berths, as both qualified based on their performances at the Region III-3A cross country meet on Monday at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park.
The Lady Bulldogs won the team title with a score of 45, bunching up five runners in the top 15, led by senior Alayia Malbrough in second place. Cameron Yoe freshman Yierra Flemmings won the individual crown with a two-mile time of 12:30.50 and she’ll advance to state. West junior Makayla Pavelka also advanced as an individual, finishing third overall.
Central Texas went 1-2-3 in the girls team race, as Lorena finished second and Fairfield finished third, both qualifying for state, which will be held Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. For Lorena, it’s a second straight state berth after the Lady Leopards qualified for the first time in school history last year. Addison Sykora topped Lorena in fourth place.
On the boys’ side, McGregor scored 77 points and finished second as a team to Eustace (68), and will return to the state meet. Senior Eddie Dominguez paced McGregor’s effort with a second-place finish, behind only champion William Boyce of Onalaska. Dominguez completed the three-mile course in 16:48.60.
University's Austin punches state ticket
DALLAS — Don’t know if the fans triumphantly shouted “Maximus! Maximus!” like they did in Gladiator, but they probably should have.
University’s Maximus Austin punched his ticket for the state cross country meet by finishing 10th at the Region II-5A Cross Country Championships on Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. Austin advances based on being one of the top 10 individuals at the meet not on advancing teams. (He was fifth in that regard).
Austin, a junior, completed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16:35.19. He was coming off a winning performance at the District 14-5A meet on Oct. 29.
Trio of Blum runners moving on
DALLAS — At the Region III-1A cross country meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Park, Blum’s boys finished fifth overall, falling short of the top three spots that advance to state. However, three Blum runners will head to the state meet anyway, as Stephen Walker (13th), Ethan Peacock (15th) and Keith Walker (16th) all were among the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams.
In the girls’ race, Evant senior Amy Pritchard placed fifth overall to punch her ticket to state as an individual qualifier.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!