High school cross country: Robinson's Speer returns to state meet

HUNTSVILLE — Robinson’s Alex Speer will get another chance to run for a state medal.
The Rocket senior qualified for state with a third-place finish at the Region III-4A Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Huntsville’s Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. Speer put together a strong wire-to-wire race, completing the three-mile course in a time of 16:34.60.
Speer finished fifth at last year’s state meet, as the highest Central Texas finisher in any classification.
The Robinson boys placed seventh overall in the team race, while China Spring was 13th. Only the top three teams at the regional meet advance on to state. However, the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams also move on. Speer was the only Central Texas runner in the boys’ race to reach that lofty territory.
A trio of Centex runners punched their tickets for the state meet on the girls’ side at the Region III-4A meet. Robinson junior Rachael Hartley (fifth overall), La Vega junior Chloe McLellan (ninth) and China Spring sophomore Hadley Phillips (12th) all advanced as individuals, persevering nicely through the two-mile course.
China Spring finished eighth in the team race and Robinson was ninth. The top three team qualifiers were Huffman-Hargrave, Lufkin Hudson and Salado.
The UIL State Cross Country Championships will be Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Axtell's Dieterich claims regional title
HUNTSVILLE — Karis Dieterich, take a bow. You’re a champion, with more winning chances ahead.
Dieterich, an Axtell sophomore, won the Region III-2A cross country title at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in convincing fashion and will go on to represent her school at the state meet. She logged a winning two-mile time of 12:57.10, more than 30 seconds ahead of the next-best finisher Mattie Burns of Martins Mill (13:35.00).
Dieterich almost carried her teammates with her along to state, but Axtell finished fourth in the team race, just 11 points behind the third-place qualifier Groveton. Crawford placed sixth, Moody was seventh and Dawson finished 16th in the team standings.
In the Region III-2A boys’ race, three Centex racers broke through the regional barrier to make it to state. Crawford’s senior Dalton Compton placed sixth overall and was the top individual qualifier not on a state-advancing team. Moody’s Isaiah Segura (seventh) and Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson (17th) also earned their spots on the bus to Round Rock.
Midway runners close out year at regionals
DALLAS — Midway sophomore Anna Posey closed out her season with a 38th-place finish at the Region II-6A Cross Country Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Park.
Posey clocked 20:01.49 on the 5,000-meter course. She had advanced to regionals as an individual qualifier through the district meet.
Temple’s girls finished eighth and Belton was 10th in the team race.
Among the boys, Midway regional qualifiers Nathan Groves finished 82nd and Reeve Tarter placed 94th.
