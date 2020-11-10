High school cross country: Robinson's Speer returns to state meet

HUNTSVILLE — Robinson’s Alex Speer will get another chance to run for a state medal.

The Rocket senior qualified for state with a third-place finish at the Region III-4A Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Huntsville’s Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. Speer put together a strong wire-to-wire race, completing the three-mile course in a time of 16:34.60.

Speer finished fifth at last year’s state meet, as the highest Central Texas finisher in any classification.

The Robinson boys placed seventh overall in the team race, while China Spring was 13th. Only the top three teams at the regional meet advance on to state. However, the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams also move on. Speer was the only Central Texas runner in the boys’ race to reach that lofty territory.

A trio of Centex runners punched their tickets for the state meet on the girls’ side at the Region III-4A meet. Robinson junior Rachael Hartley (fifth overall), La Vega junior Chloe McLellan (ninth) and China Spring sophomore Hadley Phillips (12th) all advanced as individuals, persevering nicely through the two-mile course.

China Spring finished eighth in the team race and Robinson was ninth. The top three team qualifiers were Huffman-Hargrave, Lufkin Hudson and Salado.