High school football capsule: No. 10 La Vega at Alvarado

No. 10 La Vega (5-2, 2-1) at Alvarado (2-7, 0-4)

Site, time: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Head Stadium, Alvarado

Radio: 94.5 FM, HD2

Breakdown: Coming off a rare regular-season loss — the Pirates are 33-6 under third-year head coach Don Hyde — La Vega doesn’t have much time to stew over the defeat. The Pirates will face off against Alvarado on Wednesday before returning home to close out against Brownwood next Monday.

Hyde said that the Pirates have been double-timing it since the Midlothian Heritage game ended.

“The biggest challenge is just getting everything in before game time,” he said. “After Friday night, you have to turn around and get prepared for your next game. So of course we had ‘em come in on Saturday to get the game plan going. The UIL doesn’t let you do anything Sunday, so then you’re left with Monday and Tuesday to get it all in.”