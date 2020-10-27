High school football capsule: No. 10 La Vega at Alvarado

No. 10 La Vega (5-2, 2-1) at Alvarado (2-7, 0-4)
Site, time: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Head Stadium, Alvarado
Radio: 94.5 FM, HD2
Streaming: Centexbeat.com, CentexSportsOne.com
Breakdown: Coming off a rare regular-season loss — the Pirates are 33-6 under third-year head coach Don Hyde — La Vega doesn’t have much time to stew over the defeat. The Pirates will face off against Alvarado on Wednesday before returning home to close out against Brownwood next Monday.
Hyde said that the Pirates have been double-timing it since the Midlothian Heritage game ended.
“The biggest challenge is just getting everything in before game time,” he said. “After Friday night, you have to turn around and get prepared for your next game. So of course we had ‘em come in on Saturday to get the game plan going. The UIL doesn’t let you do anything Sunday, so then you’re left with Monday and Tuesday to get it all in.”
Fortunately for La Vega, no major overhauls should be needed. Hyde called Heritage “a really good football team” and viewed his team’s 31-21 loss as a slip-up in the commitment to the little things. The Pirates suffered a few self-inflicted wounds, including turnovers on consecutive first-quarter possessions.
But QB/LB Jordan Rogers is a born playmaker for the Pirates, and continues to grow into the quarterback role. He rushed for 192 yards in the Heritage game.
Hyde said that Alvarado employs the type of spread offense that his defense is used to seeing. The Indians feature a strong power back in senior William Labermeier (1,387 rushing yards, 12 TDs). At quarterback, West Conner has given away 15 interceptions in the Indians’ nine games, so La Vega defensive backs like Ja’Von Iglehart might be licking their chops.
