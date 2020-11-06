 Skip to main content
High school football playoff pairings 2020
High school football playoff pairings 2020

Editor's note: Classes 6A-5A begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams begin the playoffs Nov. 21.

Class 4A Division I

Bi-district

FW Western Hills at La Vega, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 4A Division II

Bi-district

Hillsboro at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Thursday

Longview Spring Hill at Mexia, 7:30 p.m. Friday

China Spring vs. Jasper, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett

Connally vs. Center, TBD

Gatesville vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Athens

Class 3A Division I

Bi-district

West vs. Kemp, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial

Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium

Teague vs. Grandview, TBD

Lorena vs. Boling, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings

McGregor vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto

Class 2A Division I

Bi-district

Crawford vs. Kerens, 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney

Bosqueville vs. Marlin, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Dawson vs. Tolar, TBD Thursday at Alvarado

Class 2A Division II

Bi-district

Mart vs. Cumby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff

Bremond vs. Maud, 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro

Hubbard vs. Detroit, TBD

Chilton vs. Bowie, TBD

Class 1A Division I

Bi-district

Blum vs. Coolidge, TBD

Abbott vs. Covington, TBD

Jonesboro vs. Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg

Class 1A Division II

Bi-district

Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD

Walnut Springs vs. Strawn, TBD

Oglesby vs. Oakwood, TBD

TCAF Six-man Div. I

State semifinals

Methodist Children's Home vs. Wylie Preparatory, TBD

TCAF Six-man Div. II

State quarterfinals

Parkview Christian 60, Arlington St. Paul's 14

State semifinals

Parkview Christian vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest, TBD

Independent

Texas State Homeschool Playoffs

Semifinals

Cedar Hill DasCHE 44, Texas Wind 17

