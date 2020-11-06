High school football playoff pairings 2020

Editor's note: Classes 6A-5A begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams begin the playoffs Nov. 21.
Class 4A Division I
Bi-district
FW Western Hills at La Vega, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 4A Division II
Bi-district
Hillsboro at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Thursday
Longview Spring Hill at Mexia, 7:30 p.m. Friday
China Spring vs. Jasper, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett
Connally vs. Center, TBD
Gatesville vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Athens
Class 3A Division I
Bi-district
West vs. Kemp, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial
Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium
Teague vs. Grandview, TBD
Lorena vs. Boling, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings
McGregor vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto
Class 2A Division I
Bi-district
Crawford vs. Kerens, 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney
Bosqueville vs. Marlin, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Dawson vs. Tolar, TBD Thursday at Alvarado
Class 2A Division II
Bi-district
Mart vs. Cumby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff
Bremond vs. Maud, 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro
Hubbard vs. Detroit, TBD
Chilton vs. Bowie, TBD
Class 1A Division I
Bi-district
Blum vs. Coolidge, TBD
Abbott vs. Covington, TBD
Jonesboro vs. Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg
Class 1A Division II
Bi-district
Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD
Walnut Springs vs. Strawn, TBD
Oglesby vs. Oakwood, TBD
TCAF Six-man Div. I
State semifinals
Methodist Children's Home vs. Wylie Preparatory, TBD
TCAF Six-man Div. II
State quarterfinals
Parkview Christian 60, Arlington St. Paul's 14
State semifinals
Parkview Christian vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest, TBD
Independent
Texas State Homeschool Playoffs
Semifinals
Cedar Hill DasCHE 44, Texas Wind 17
