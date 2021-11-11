High school football roundup: Connally nipped by Jasper, 23-20

WHITEHOUSE — The Connally Cadets gave it everything they had, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough.
Jasper held off Connally, 23-20, in a hard-fought tussle in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs on Thursday night, as the Cadets’ last-ditch march came up shy of the end zone.
Connally (4-6) got the ball back with 2:09 to play, trailing 23-20, looking for a chance to either tie the game with a field goal or move ahead with a touchdown. The Cadets moved the ball before Jasper (6-4) stopped Connally on a 4th-and-7 pass that resulted in a lot of contact between the defender and receiver, but no flag.
Connally jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first half after a couple of touchdown runs, the first on a 9-yard cutback run from Tre Wisner. Then later, after a Jasper answer, Connally’s Kiefer Sibley got loose on a 45-yard scamper to allow the Cadets to regain the lead with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
However, Jasper bounced back to steal the lead back just before the halftime break. Cadets QB Jelani McDonald found himself under pressure and tossed an errant pass that was picked off by Jasper’s TyAnthony Smith and returned all the way for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Jasper stretched the lead to 23-13 in the second half and was looking to drive to ice it, but Connally’s defense kept the Cadets alive. Jamarie Wiggins came up with a huge strip and runback 80 yards for the touchdown with 3:56 to play.
Gilmer 71, Mexia 14
LINDALE — Gilmer scored four times in the first quarter, and the Blackcats couldn’t keep pace in their Class 4A Div. II bi-district matchup.
The Buckeyes (10-1) built a 22-0 lead before Mexia put together a quality drive. The Blackcats looked to have some hope when Nate Burns found Kayleb Matthews on a 27-yard scoring strike with 18 seconds to play in the first quarter. But Gilmer responded with another haymaker, as Rohan Fluellen took the ensuing kickoff and darted 86 yards to the house for the answer.
Ashton Haynes rushed for a pair of scores for Gilmer in the win.
Halletsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
BRENHAM — In a wild, back-and-forth battle, Halletsville sent Yoe packing in the Class 3A Division I bi-district playoffs.
Yoe gave Halletsville (9-2) a four-quarter fight, but couldn’t quite pull off the upset. The Yoemen finish out the season at 4-7 in Rick Rhoades’ first season back as head coach.
Lorena 53, Hitchcock 28
MONTGOMERY — Lorena’s defense took over in the second half as it smothered Hitchcock in this bi-district matchup.
The Leopards, who led 28-14 at halftime, dropped the Bulldogs for two safeties in the third quarter to widen the gap.
Lorena running back Reed Michna added a five-yard touchdown run and QB Ryne Abel hit Jadon Porter for a 22-yard score.
Lorena (9-2) advances to play the Woodville-Crockett winner in the area round next week.
Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14
CORSICANA — The Foxes held Hillsboro to one touchdown in each half and claimed a bi-district victory at Tiger Stadium.
Hillsboro QB Frankie Montoya completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards, but the Eagles couldn’t get their running game going.
Caddo Mills used a balanced attack to roll up more than 300 yards of total offense. The Foxes advance to play Gilmer in the second round.
Hillsboro, which finished second in District 5-4A DII, closes its season with a 6-5 record.