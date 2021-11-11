High school football roundup: Connally nipped by Jasper, 23-20

WHITEHOUSE — The Connally Cadets gave it everything they had, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough.

Jasper held off Connally, 23-20, in a hard-fought tussle in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs on Thursday night, as the Cadets’ last-ditch march came up shy of the end zone.

Connally (4-6) got the ball back with 2:09 to play, trailing 23-20, looking for a chance to either tie the game with a field goal or move ahead with a touchdown. The Cadets moved the ball before Jasper (6-4) stopped Connally on a 4th-and-7 pass that resulted in a lot of contact between the defender and receiver, but no flag.

Connally jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first half after a couple of touchdown runs, the first on a 9-yard cutback run from Tre Wisner. Then later, after a Jasper answer, Connally’s Kiefer Sibley got loose on a 45-yard scamper to allow the Cadets to regain the lead with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

However, Jasper bounced back to steal the lead back just before the halftime break. Cadets QB Jelani McDonald found himself under pressure and tossed an errant pass that was picked off by Jasper’s TyAnthony Smith and returned all the way for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.