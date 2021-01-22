High school hoops: China Spring applies brakes, slows down No. 22 La Vega

Sometimes the best way to reach your destination is by tapping the brakes.

It’s only counterintuitive if you do it wrong, and China Spring was oh-so-right on this night.

The Lady Cougars successfully coaxed No. 22 La Vega into playing at its pace. By slowing things down a bit, China Spring leaped forward to seize a significant 44-26 win on Friday at the China Spring Gym. With the victory the Lady Cougars climb over La Vega into first place in District 18-4A, and deal the Lady Pirates their second straight district loss after four wins to open league play. La Vega also lost to Robinson earlier this week.

Every team enters the game with a plan. China Spring just stuck to the blueprint better than most.

“Execute. We had our game plan (in past games) and the thing we’re not doing is not executing that game plan,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “We get flustered or we try and do too much or we try to take on more responsibility than we should. So tonight our word for the game was execute.

“So, play the way we want to, don’t let anyone else determine or dictate how we’re going to do things. I felt like the girls did that. We had a few little moments where we kind of forgot, but I thought they executed really well.”