High school hoops: China Spring girls chill Carthage, 62-43, to advance

CROCKETT — China Spring suffered no slipping on the ice in its playoff opener.
The Lady Cougars opened the postseason in style, blowing past Carthage, 62-43, in the Class 4A bi-district round on Friday night. China Spring (18-6) advances to the 4A area playoffs, where it’ll face the winner of Saturday’s clash between Burnet and Smithville.
Kayla Peoples was good people again for China Spring, providing steady play throughout the game on her way to a team-leading 17 points. Her backcourt mate Mochieyveon Hobbs proved pesky, too, and added 15 points.
China Spring also showed an ability to draw fouls and get to the line throughout the game.
Senior post Brylee Smith contributed 11 points to China Spring’s cause, while the Shoots sisters — Haydn and Riley — combined for 15 points.
China Spring took a firm grasp on this one by outscoring Carthage, 21-3, in the second quarter.
Jakyra Roberts topped Carthage with 15 points.
Coolidge 36, Aquilla 26
MART — Coolidge clamped down defensively in the middle two quarters, limiting Aquilla to a combined five points in the second and third, on its way to a Class 1A bi-district win.
Junior Nataezia Hatton led Coolidge with 11 points and sophomore Telena Hoover picked up 10. For Aquilla, Makayla Bowman led the way with 10.
Coolidge will next face District 27-1A champion Neches in next week’s area round.
Fairfield 89, Cameron Yoe 31
BRYAN — Reigning 4A state champion Fairfield opened this year’s 3A playoffs in convincing fashion, blowing out the Lady Yoemen in bi-district action.
Fairfield (22-2) had this one well in hand early, building a 51-12 halftime advantage. The Lady Eagles will get the Whitney-Malakoff winner in the area round.
Marlin 64, Moody 35
MARLIN — It’s always rare to get a home playoff game, but that’s the way it worked out for Marlin. And the Lady Bulldogs looked perfectly cozy.
The Lady Bulldogs (19-2) had the inside-outside game working. Yasmen Maxwell provided the latter, hitting four 3-pointers on her way to a 29-point effort. She’ll play at Mary Hardin-Baylor next year.
As for the inside portion, Aniya Williams took care of that, hitting 11 of her 12 shot attempts on her way to a 25-point, 17-rebound, 3-block effort.
Moody trailed only 27-22 at the half, but the Lady Bearcats couldn’t keep pace after the break, as Marlin limited them to just 13 second-half points.
Marlin’s area-round foe will be the LaPoynor-Grapeland winner.
BOYS La Vega 87, Madisonville 66
It was too close for comfort last time, but La Vega made sure it wouldn’t happen again.
The Pirates avenged an earlier district loss to Madisonville with a monster scoring effort on a lively and fun senior night at the La Vega Gym. In the process, they clinched no less than a share of the District 18-4A championship. Connally can also pick up a share if it beats Mexia in its regular-season finale on Saturday, which would necessitate a tiebreaker game next week between the Cadets and Pirates for seeding purposes.
Seven different La Vega players dented the scorebook in this one, and four topped double figures, as the Pirates (14-4, 8-2) had its high-octane attack working. Senior Marcus Willis Jr. again served as the tone-setter, putting up 15 of his team-leading 23 points in the first half. He also swiped five steals. But he had lots of help. Jordan Rogers added 22 points, Randy Woolf Jr. tossed in 18 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, and Robert Allen banged his way to 14 points and six boards.
It was a much different story than the first time around, when the Mustangs (15-10, 5-5) captured a 69-68 win in Madisonville on Jan. 26. Wayne Roundtree scored 24 in the loss for Madisonville, which nevertheless is playoff-bound as the fourth seed in the district.