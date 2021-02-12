High school hoops: China Spring girls chill Carthage, 62-43, to advance

BOYS La Vega 87, Madisonville 66

It was too close for comfort last time, but La Vega made sure it wouldn’t happen again.

The Pirates avenged an earlier district loss to Madisonville with a monster scoring effort on a lively and fun senior night at the La Vega Gym. In the process, they clinched no less than a share of the District 18-4A championship. Connally can also pick up a share if it beats Mexia in its regular-season finale on Saturday, which would necessitate a tiebreaker game next week between the Cadets and Pirates for seeding purposes.

Seven different La Vega players dented the scorebook in this one, and four topped double figures, as the Pirates (14-4, 8-2) had its high-octane attack working. Senior Marcus Willis Jr. again served as the tone-setter, putting up 15 of his team-leading 23 points in the first half. He also swiped five steals. But he had lots of help. Jordan Rogers added 22 points, Randy Woolf Jr. tossed in 18 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, and Robert Allen banged his way to 14 points and six boards.

It was a much different story than the first time around, when the Mustangs (15-10, 5-5) captured a 69-68 win in Madisonville on Jan. 26. Wayne Roundtree scored 24 in the loss for Madisonville, which nevertheless is playoff-bound as the fourth seed in the district.