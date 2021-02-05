High school hoops: China Spring girls wrap up district championship

MEXIA — It’s not easy to venture into “the Dungeon” and escape unscathed.
That’s what Mexia likes to call its home gym. But China Spring’s girls basketball team managed to dodge the Dungeon’s trappings as it held off Mexia, 40-33, to capture the District 18-4A championship in the regular-season finale for both teams.
China Spring head coach Kristi Mize had to pleased with her team’s defensive effort. The Lady Cougars (17-6 overall, 9-1 in district) penned up the Ladycats, holding Mexia to less than 10 points in each of the final three quarters of the game.
Still, China Spring had to fight and claw for everything. The Lady Cougars trailed 20-17 at the half, and fell behind as many as seven points early in the third quarter following a bucket from Mexia’s Yazmine Green.
But China Spring came burrowing back. They eventually took a 25-24 lead following three free throws from Kayla Peoples and actually never trailed again.
China Spring closed the regular season with nine straight wins after dropping a two-point game to La Vega to open district play. Peoples topped the Lady Cougars with 14 points, while Riley Shoots turned in a sweet shooting night with 12.
Mexia, which finished 4-6 in district play, will still get to keep playing as it captured the No. 4 seed in 18-4A.
La Vega 47, Robinson 32
The Lady Pirates didn’t get a share of the district title that they were hoping for, but they still have dreams ahead.
La Vega outscored the Rockets, 20-5, in the third quarter to turn a close game into a comfortable one, closing out the regular season with a victory. La Vega came into the night hoping for a win over the Rockets plus a Mexia victory over China Spring, which would have given the Lady Pirates a share of the district title. Instead, China Spring’s win over Mexia ensured that the Lady Pirates (17-7, 8-2) will be the district’s No. 2 playoff seed, while Robinson (13-8, 6-4) is also playoff-bound as the No. 3 seed.
Mar’Cyah Willis scored nine of her team-leading 11 points in La Vega’s big third quarter, but she had help during that surge, as five different players scored in the run.
Robinson was paced by Brenna Welsh’s 10 points.
BOYS
No. 22 La Vega 82, Robinson 50
Randy Woolf Jr. torched the nets for a team-leading 29 points as the 22nd-ranked Pirates stayed atop District 18-4A with a romp over the Rockets.
La Vega (12-4, 6-2) entered the night in a three-way tie for the district lead with Connally and China Spring, and the win ensured that the Pirates would stay there. Woolf also snagged 14 rebounds for the Pirates in the triumph.
La Vega’s Jordan Rogers played a solid all-around floor game, scoring 21 points, dishing out four assists and poking away five steals. Lamarion Williams tossed in 14 points and Marcus Willis Jr. picked up 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Jacob Jaro swished in 25 points in the losing effort for the Rockets (8-13, 1-6).