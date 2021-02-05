High school hoops: China Spring girls wrap up district championship

MEXIA — It’s not easy to venture into “the Dungeon” and escape unscathed.

That’s what Mexia likes to call its home gym. But China Spring’s girls basketball team managed to dodge the Dungeon’s trappings as it held off Mexia, 40-33, to capture the District 18-4A championship in the regular-season finale for both teams.

China Spring head coach Kristi Mize had to pleased with her team’s defensive effort. The Lady Cougars (17-6 overall, 9-1 in district) penned up the Ladycats, holding Mexia to less than 10 points in each of the final three quarters of the game.

Still, China Spring had to fight and claw for everything. The Lady Cougars trailed 20-17 at the half, and fell behind as many as seven points early in the third quarter following a bucket from Mexia’s Yazmine Green.

But China Spring came burrowing back. They eventually took a 25-24 lead following three free throws from Kayla Peoples and actually never trailed again.

China Spring closed the regular season with nine straight wins after dropping a two-point game to La Vega to open district play. Peoples topped the Lady Cougars with 14 points, while Riley Shoots turned in a sweet shooting night with 12.