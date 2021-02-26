High school hoops: Connally bound for fourth round again after LBJ win

BELTON — Under Quinton Snell, the Connally Cadets basketball team has been a regular visitor to the regional tournament in Huntsville over the years. There is no “Huntsville” this year, as the UIL went away from predetermined regional tourney sites in response to COVID-19, but the Cadets are still fourth-round bound.

Connally advanced to that familiar stage with a strong 65-48 win over a talented Austin LBJ team in the Region III-4A quarterfinals on Friday at Belton High School. The Cadets (23-4) will await the winner of Saturday’s Silsbee-Wharton game for next week’s regional semifinal matchup.

The Cadets didn’t necessarily set the nets ablaze at the start, as they held just a slim 9-7 lead after one quarter. But as the game progressed, they found their stroke. In the second quarter, for instance, sophomore Jelani McDonald scored nine points by himself. Connally stretched its lead to 27-19 by halftime, and only widened the margin more in the second half.

Connally’s scoring came from six players, but it was spread out nicely, as they all scored between eight and 14 points. Freshman Kobe Black led the way with 14, while McDonald (13), senior Tyler Webb (11) and freshman Jy’Lon Nobles (10) joined him in double figures.

Elijah Thomas hit for 17 in the loss for LBJ.