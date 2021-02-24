High school hoops: Connally's defensiveness snuffs out Salado, 42-37

Two rounds into the playoffs, the Connally Cadets are beginning to show their identity.
Fresh off a seven-point win over Lufkin Hudson on Saturday in which the Cadets allowed a meager 38 points, Connally snarled its defensive teeth yet again, allowing just eight points in a crucial fourth quarter and essentially landing the knockout blow to a solid Salado team.
But when you talk to Connally head coach Quinton Snell, he saw nothing new in his team’s 42-37 win over the Eagles in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday night in Lorena. If it’s hard-nosed, tough-minded basketball you want, the Cadets are your squad.
“That’s kind of what we are going to try and hang our hat on is defense, as best as we can,” Snell said.
It was a defensive adjustment that finally got Connally going early on. Having turned the ball over several times on their opening possessions, the Cadets began to trap Salado in the backcourt, eventually forcing some Eagle miscues and allowing the Cadets to not only get a bit of momentum in their favor, but some open looks.
After Salado’s Peyton Miller stroked a smooth jumper from 10 feet to get the scoring started, the Cadets went on a quick 9-2 run, aided by three points from J’Ylon Nobles and triples from Kobe Black and Kavian Gaither, the last from a nice assist from senior post Tyler Webb.
“We tried to mix it up some, tried to get them out of their flow,” Snell said.
Connally raced out to a 15-8 lead in the second quarter, but Salado came roaring back. Guard Josh Goings, the Eagles’ bread and butter, busted a 3 to tie the game at 17 with just over two minutes left in the half, but Webb and Jelani McDonald scored in the paint to put the Cadets up by four at the half.
“(Goings) is so good, they were finding ways to get him the ball,” Snell said. “We lost sight of him a lot times.”
The third saw Goings get going even more, dropping eight and giving the Eagles their first lead since it was 2-0 in the first on a made free throw halfway through the quarter. Nobles’ slick, spinning layup and a Gaither free throw cut the Eagles’ lead down to one heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cadets saved their best all-around eight minutes of the game for the fourth quarter, holding Salado to just three made buckets and a couple of free throws. A 6-0 run put Connally up for good, with the Cadets making eight free throws to put this one on ice. Gaither was of course a part of the final run, scoring four of his team-high 10 points when the Cadets needed it most.
The always gritty Tyler Webb added nine points. Black and Nobles added seven each.
“We need (Tyler) moving forward,” Snell said. “He played well.”
But it was the defensive effort on the Eagles’ best man in Goings that impressed Snell the most. The junior scored 19 points but showed signs of fatigue in the fourth quarter after playing the entire game, making only one basket while constantly being harassed by the Connally defenders.
“We had a plan going in to try to put something on him,” he said. “They were a little more fresh earlier on. They played seven guys, maybe eight. We were able to get by them in the fourth quarter a little bit. That was our plan from the start.”
Lorena 67, Cameron Yoe 60
BELTON — Crank up the Def Leppard, because these Leopards continue to make some noise.
Lorena notched its 15th consecutive win by holding off a lively Yoe team in the Class 3A area playoffs at Belton High School. The Leopards (23-4) advance on to face the Malakoff-Crockett winner in the regional quarterfinals.
Lorena’s heady backcourt of Graham Goolsby and Vrail George showed a sweet shooting touch in the Leopard win. Goolsby nailed five 3-pointers — all in the first half — and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-best 24 points. George buried four treys and finished with 19 points. But Lorena definitely had to work for it, thanks to a feisty comeback effort from the Yoemen (18-6).
Lorena built a 19-point lead in the first half, but Cameron closed the gap to eight by halftime as it ended the half on a 16-5 run. Cameron kept coming in the second half, taking its first lead at 49-48 with six minutes to go, but the Leopards closed strong to sew up the win.
Ke’Vaughn Booze tallied 11 points to lead the Yoemen, whose bi-district win over Fairfield earlier this week was its first in the postseason in 10 years. Nolan Brashear added 10 points.
GIRLS Fairfield 82, West 42
RIESEL — If they keep playing as they are, the mighty Lady Eagles look primed for a state championship repeat.
Fairfield (24-2) put four players in double figures in a Region III-3A quarterfinal trouncing of West on Wednesday at Riesel High School.
Shadasia Brackens and Breyunna Dowell tossed in 19 points apiece for Fairfield, which ran off and hid after the first half, building a 46-25 lead. Jarahle Daniels banged in a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 17 points, while Emori Davis scored 10.
Next up for Fairfield will be the Huntington-Anderson winner in the regional semifinals.
A fine season came to an end for West (15-11), which had defeated two higher-seeded teams to advance to this point. Madison Runyan notched 14 points to top the Lady Trojans.
Lexington 45, Lorena 44 (OT)
CAMERON — Lorena’s tremendous season came to a heartbreaking conclusion with an overtime loss to Lexington in the Region III-3A quarterfinals.
After a pair of convincing playoff wins over Eustace and Rogers, this one was much closer for Lorena (22-7). The Lady Leopards held a four-point lead at the half, but Lexington (21-4) rallied to tie the game after both the third and fourth quarters to send it into overtime.