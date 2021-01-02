High school hoops: Crawford boys, girls hustle past Bosqueville

“We’re getting there. Coming into today we were 2 for 26 from the 3-point line,” Elmore said. “We’ve only had about six, seven practices so far. It’s going to come, because we do have good shooters out there on the floor. Each game I expect us to shoot the ball better. And we did today. We shot the ball better today than we did the last game, and I expect us to shoot the ball better again.”

Crawford held a 25-15 lead at the halftime stoppage, maintained that 10-point cushion much of the third, as it led 32-22 following a putback by Bosqueville’s John Youens at the 2:30 mark of the third. But the 3-point bomb can often serve as the great separator, and it did so on this day. The Pirates closed the third on a 11-2 run to stretch the gap to 19 points, with Torbert splashing in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Chambers later drilling a trey for the corner to capitalize on a pinpoint kickout pass.

The action was still sloppy at times, and even at 2-0 in district Crawford knows it can sharpen the focus of its fuzzy edges. But it’s a much more enjoyable process to tinker and tweak after a win rather than a loss.