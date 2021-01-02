High school hoops: Crawford boys, girls hustle past Bosqueville

CRAWFORD — No coach would ever admit it, but sometimes the basketball coach doesn’t always lament the end of the football team’s season. It generally affects the hoops coach’s roster and often his schedule, especially at smaller high schools.
Crawford’s Brent Elmore, however, doesn’t mind at all when the Pirates’ football team plays deep into the postseason. He thinks it only makes those guys tougher.
Crawford showed off that grit as it gained separation behind a bevy of hustle plays, thwarting Bosqueville, 55-38, in boys’ basketball action on Saturday at the Crawford High Gym.
It marked Crawford’s third basketball game of the 2020-21 season, again due to the Pirates’ deep voyage to the state semifinal round in football. Even though they’re not in midseason basketball form yet, the Pirates more than made up for that by doggedly chasing down loose balls and scrambling defensively to challenge Bosqueville’s shots.
“Those types of plays are what got us far in the football playoffs, and it’s just continued over into basketball,” Elmore said. “Sometimes basketball coaches are not really mad or upset, but they get disappointed that they have to have such a late start basketball-wise. What I like about it being here at Crawford is that those kids continue that success from football over into basketball. It’s really good.
“That hustle you saw on the football field, you see it on the basketball floor, too. Those kids are getting after it, playing hard, diving for loose balls. It’s fun to coach.”
When you keep the gas pedal pressed to the floor, the successful end results usually look even more thrilling. Case in point: Late in the game, players from both teams charged for a loose ball near midcourt. Crawford was a little bit quicker, and guard Luke Torbert slithered from the mass of bodies with the ball. Torbert then lunged into the lane and, as a Bosqueville defender converged, he whipped a behind-the-back pass to an open Trey Dobie for the bucket, as the Crawford crowd buzzed in delight.
Torbert and Dobie had 11 points apiece and were among four Crawford players who scored in double figures as the Pirates (2-1 overall, 2-0 in District 17-2A) distributed the wealth evenly. Ty Williams also scored 11 while Breck Chambers added 10 and Ben Baker picked up nine.
Bosqueville, which is blessed with decent size on the 2A level behind posts like posts like Jaelen Stroud and Joep Engbers, hung around for a quarter, as the Bulldogs trailed just 12-8 after one. But Crawford began to leave the Bulldogs in the rear-view behind quality minutes from its bench, and some timely long-distance connections.
Crawford swished in six 3-pointers in the victory, which represented a bit of a shooting breakthrough.
“We’re getting there. Coming into today we were 2 for 26 from the 3-point line,” Elmore said. “We’ve only had about six, seven practices so far. It’s going to come, because we do have good shooters out there on the floor. Each game I expect us to shoot the ball better. And we did today. We shot the ball better today than we did the last game, and I expect us to shoot the ball better again.”
Crawford held a 25-15 lead at the halftime stoppage, maintained that 10-point cushion much of the third, as it led 32-22 following a putback by Bosqueville’s John Youens at the 2:30 mark of the third. But the 3-point bomb can often serve as the great separator, and it did so on this day. The Pirates closed the third on a 11-2 run to stretch the gap to 19 points, with Torbert splashing in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Chambers later drilling a trey for the corner to capitalize on a pinpoint kickout pass.
The action was still sloppy at times, and even at 2-0 in district Crawford knows it can sharpen the focus of its fuzzy edges. But it’s a much more enjoyable process to tinker and tweak after a win rather than a loss.
“We got in there (to the locker room), and even though we won by 18, our guys got in there, talked to them about execution a little bit,” Elmore said. “They got on each other a little bit, gave each other a hug after it was all over with, which makes them so fun to coach. They know that our execution has got to be a lot better down the stretch. They know our hustle and heart is going to be there, but execution has to be a lot better as we go on.”
Brooks Nunn led the way for Bosqueville with 10 points, but was the only Bulldog to reach double figures in scoring. Luke Bradshaw contributed seven points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
Chilton 41, Bruceville-Eddy 40
EDDY — Kevin Gaines made some serious net gains, as he pumped in 28 points to propel the Pirates over the Eagles in District 17-2A play.
The win pushed Chilton, which lost by three to Crawford last time out, to 1-1 in district play.
Trapper Ensor topped Bruceville-Eddy with 10 points.
No. 25 Connally 60, Granbury 41
GRANBURY — Tyler Webb and Kavian Gaither both netted 14 points to spark the 25th-ranked Cadets to a road win over Granbury.
Connally (12-2) will play its final nondistrict game at Austin’s St. Dominic-Savio next Friday before opening up District 18-4A play at China Spring on Jan. 12.
No. 21 La Vega 81, Bryan Rudder 45
The No. 21-ranked Pirates had it going, putting four players in double figures in running the Rangers off the floor.
Senior guard Jordan Rogers topped La Vega with 21 points and also dished out seven assists. Randy Woolf Jr. picked up 19 points and 15 rebounds, Robert Allen scored 18 points, and Marcus Willis Jr. chipped in 11 points and six boards for the Pirates.
GIRLS
Crawford 47, Bosqueville 33
CRAWFORD — You don’t always have to go 100 miles an hour to gather momentum. Sometimes you can do it standing still.
Specifically, in Crawford’s case, standing at the free throw line.
The Lady Pirates showed a cool head down the stretch, calmly knocking down 9 of 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter to acquire a key District 17-2A triumph over visiting Bosqueville. Crawford’s two leading scorers, Lexi Moody and McKenna Post, combined to go 5 of 6 in that final stretch.
“Made some free throws. I thought we got quite a few defensive stops, either with our trap or the man-to-man,” Crawford coach Brandon Ely said. “Made a lot of stops, didn’t finish with the rebounds as much as I would like. They had a little height advantage at a spot or two. But probably just got enough stops there at the end, and we were fortunate to make some free throws.”
Bosqueville had its chances. The Lady Bulldogs were within four late in the third quarter, and trailed by seven entering the fourth after Crawford’s Kymbree Larance bottomed out a 3-point bomb and Bosqueville’s Victoria Mosqueda missed a runner at the third-quarter horn.
But Crawford, which faced a disadvantage size-wise in the paint, locked down the win with a fair amount of scrappy play. That was evident even from the smallest player on the court, Lady Pirates guard Ali Maddox, who pushed her team’s lead to double figures in the fourth when she intercepted an errant Bosqueville pass at a full sprint and took off for a runout layup.
“I think it has to be (the nature of this team). We’re not going to blow anybody out, I don’t think,” Crawford’s Ely said. “I’ve told the kids that. We have to scrap. We have to do what they’ve done in the past, what our teams have done in the past, and what this team wants to do. They want to fight and uphold what we’ve done and be a part of that. They’re going to fight for it.”
Bosqueville led 6-4 after a Mosqueda runner in the opening quarter. But Crawford scored the next 16 points to take control, holding the Lady Bulldogs without a bucket for nearly a six-minute stretch.
Crawford’s Post and Moody routinely exhibited the kind of heady athleticism that made them stars on the Lady Pirates’ state finalist volleyball team. They tied for the team lead with 11 points each. Post added six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot, while Moody tallied five rebounds. London Minnix added nine points.
Bosqueville’s Mosqueda led all scorers with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.