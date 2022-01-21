High school hoops: Crawford dictates the tempo, accelerates to 17-2A first-place tie

By slowing things down, the Crawford boys were able to accelerate right up to the top of the district standings.
Crawford successfully dictated the pace and made normally up-tempo Rosebud-Lott play a more deliberate style, and it worked wonders for the Pirates. They limited the visiting Cougars to a meager nine-second-half points in pocketing a key District 17-2A win, 42-27, on Friday night at the Crawford Gym.
With the win, Crawford — which got a late start to the basketball season due to its deep playoff run in football — looks like it’s rounding into form nicely. The Pirates improve to 4-4 overall and 4-1 in district play, while handing Rosebud-Lott (16-10, 5-1) its first loss in league action.
From seconds after the jump ball, Crawford head coach Sam Moody implored his team to “Be patient! Be patient!” The Pirates heeded his advice.
“They’re a team that likes to play fast. They’re a very talented team,” Moody said of the visiting Cougars. “We knew if we tried to get in a running match with them, the outcome wasn’t going to be what we wanted. We pride ourselves on defense. We played great defense tonight, great team defense, and I’m proud of every one of them.”
Rosebud-Lott was within striking distance to start the second half, trailing by only three points at 21-18. But Crawford saved its most fervent hustle — and muscle — for the defensive end of the court. In fact, the loudest cheer of the night came when senior post Huston Hall absorbed an oncoming Cougar ballhandler and took a charge early in the third quarter.
Rosebud-Lott didn’t help itself by missing a bevy of shots around the rim. The Cougars’ night was summed up during one mid-third quarter stretch when they missed three straight point-blank bunnies.
Meanwhile, Crawford displayed crisp execution. Luke Torbert, who doubles as the Pirates’ quarterback in football, stands out as a savvy court general in basketball, too. In the waning seconds of the third quarter, the Pirates showed pretty touch on their passes in working the ball to Torbert in the corner, and the guard delivered with a 3-pointer that pushed the gap to double digits, 34-23, entering the fourth.
“They played a little zone against us,” Moody said. “My guys have great vision, they get each other open. They want their teammates to be great. So they just do a good job of getting the ball around and looking for the open person.”
Rosebud-Lott’s shooting woes continued in the fourth quarter — aided by Crawford’s relentless hustle defensively — and the Pirates were able to ice a solid win.
“It was a good win. Coming into this game, they hadn’t lost a district game,” Crawford’s Moody said. “My guys treated it like that. We try to take it one game at a time. We have a quick turnaround tomorrow (against Rapoport), another one tomorrow, so we’ve got to get home, rest up and get ready to go.”
Trey Dobie topped Crawford’s scoring effort with 13 points, while Torbert swished in 12 and Hall added eight.
Rosebud-Lott, which had a 102-point explosion earlier in district play against Bruceville-Eddy, was limited to its lowest scoring output of the season. John Reyna and Clayton Doskocil had six points apiece for the Cougars, who play Bruceville-Eddy again on Tuesday.
GIRLS Crawford 56, Rosebud-Lott 31
Crawford’s defenders resembled fortune tellers, anticipating where the Lady Cougars’ passes were going before they even released the ball. That passing lane buffet provided healthy nutrition to Crawford’s fast-break game in a comfortable District 17-2A win.
Crawford improved to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in district with the efficient win.
Despite Rosebud-Lott coach Renaldo Ellis informing his ballhandlers to “Relax! Relax!” the Lady Cougars didn’t handle Crawford’s defensive pressure well. From the outset, the Lady Pirates made a living with interceptions, including a McKenna Post steal and breakaway layup that shot her team out to a brisk 9-2 lead.
“We try to anticipate,” Crawford coach Brent Elmore said. “We talk a lot about anticipating those passes, getting in passing lanes, creating some early offense. We hope to get an extra six to eight to 10 points a game from creating some turnovers and getting the ball up the floor.”
Elmore also kept his bunch fresh with a revolving door rotation policy, often sending in subs before the buzzer could even signal the officials.
“I try to keep everybody fresh,” he said. “Feel like the fresher you are, you have to make the other team work. If they have to play a lot of minutes, you can eventually wear them down. I think we’ve done that to several teams this year. We want everybody to be able to contribute to this game. Everybody knows on the bench, you’d better stay engaged, because they’re going to get their turn.”
Crawford freshman guard Laney Elmore poked away a steal and zipped downcourt for a layup to push the gap to double figures near the end of the first quarter. The Lady Pirates only padded that lead from there, pushing it past 20 in the third quarter.
In that period, Post showed some 20-20 court vision, dishing out three assists in a 12-2 run to open the second half.
“McKenna, she sees the court really well as a guard,” Brent Elmore said. “She’s able to move over to a two-guard, be a scorer, and when teams start sliding out, she takes advantage of that. She found Lexi (Moody) and Kylie (Ray) several times tonight for easy shots.”
Ray topped Crawford with 15 points, while Moody added 13 and Post chipped in 10 to go with six helpers. For Rosebud-Lott, Cayla Alexis scored 15 points and Zakiya Larkin picked up 11.
No. 8 La Vega 78, Robinson 6
The eighth-ranked Lady Pirates held the Rockettes without a field goal until the fourth quarter in a runaway District 18-4A win.
La Vega (22-4, 3-0), meanwhile, had no problems at all scoring, as they built a 20-0 lead after one quarter and put up 30 more points in the second. Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis topped a balanced scoring performance for the Lady Pirates with 16 points. Andrea Johnson put in 12, while Adri’nae West, Alaysia Gude and Kya Mitchell had 11 apiece.
Jenesis Nichols hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for one of Robinson’s two field goals for high-point honors for the Rockets (9-15, 0-3).