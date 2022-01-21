High school hoops: Crawford dictates the tempo, accelerates to 17-2A first-place tie

Elmore also kept his bunch fresh with a revolving door rotation policy, often sending in subs before the buzzer could even signal the officials.

“I try to keep everybody fresh,” he said. “Feel like the fresher you are, you have to make the other team work. If they have to play a lot of minutes, you can eventually wear them down. I think we’ve done that to several teams this year. We want everybody to be able to contribute to this game. Everybody knows on the bench, you’d better stay engaged, because they’re going to get their turn.”

Crawford freshman guard Laney Elmore poked away a steal and zipped downcourt for a layup to push the gap to double figures near the end of the first quarter. The Lady Pirates only padded that lead from there, pushing it past 20 in the third quarter.

In that period, Post showed some 20-20 court vision, dishing out three assists in a 12-2 run to open the second half.

“McKenna, she sees the court really well as a guard,” Brent Elmore said. “She’s able to move over to a two-guard, be a scorer, and when teams start sliding out, she takes advantage of that. She found Lexi (Moody) and Kylie (Ray) several times tonight for easy shots.”