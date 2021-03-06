High school hoops: Fairfield girls, Reicher boys extend historic playoff runs

HOUSTON — Remember the Alamodome? The Fairfield girls certainly do, and now they’re headed back.
Behind 29 points from junior forward Breyunna Dowell, the Fairfield girls basketball team punched its return engagement to the state championship game. The Lady Eagles soared past Bishop, 78-41, in the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday afternoon at the Delmar Field House, and will now play for a second straight state title after capturing the 4A crown in 2020.
Fairfield (27-2) will face Brownfield (29-1) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
When you have as many options as Fairfield does, it puts other team in a bind. The Lady Eagles feature four players who average in double figures in Dowell, Jarahle Daniels, Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens. On any night, any one of them could explode for a monster game.
On this night, it was Dowell’s turn. But more to the point, they kind of took turns.
“They’re doing a great job,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “We were able to take of mismatches in this game better than we have all season. (Bishop) plays a man-to-man, and we have several options to go to. So we just tried to look for whatever the biggest mismatch was when we came down the floor. I was so proud of them, first, for how unselfish they were, but second, actually being able to execute it.”
Often, Dowell was the beneficiary of the mismatch. She scored 18 points in the first half as Fairfield powered to a comfortable 40-19 lead.
Yet even with Dowell putting up such hefty digits, three other Lady Eagles scored in double digits. Daniels tossed in 18, McKinna Brackens scored 14 and Shadasia Brackens had 11.
After Fairfield defeated Lexington in the regional final earlier in the week, Whitaker talked about how the team’s reaction was somewhat subdued. On the cusp of a second straight championship now, they’re a bit more excited, but still all business.
“It’s a different feeling,” Whitaker said. “I think the games were closer at this point last year, that’s a big difference. And of course we were at the Alamodome (for the state semis) last year. They’re excited, but it’s also just another game to them at the same time … We kind of congratulated them (after the game). We’ll get to Monday and figure out how we want to approach it, for now we want to enjoy it.”
A large contingent of Fairfield fans, adorned in their maroon shirts, descended on Delmar Field House for Saturday’s state semifinal game. Their reaction definitely wasn’t subdued. They rowdily cheered every Lady Eagle bucket, and they reached a crescendo as the time ticked away at the end and another victory was secured.
“It’s so awesome. Just being a small town, they really get behind us,” Whitaker said. “We wanted to play in a big venue, because we knew a bunch of them would want to go and I’m happy that they got to come. And I’m sure a lot of them will be there to support us on Wednesday.”
BOYS
Bishop Reicher 68, Hill Country Christian 53
BELTON — If you’ve got the chance, don’t just study history. Make it.
So say the Reicher Cougars anyway.
Reicher’s historic run through the TAPPS 3A playoffs continued Saturday, as the Cougars turned back Hill Country in the state quarterfinals.
Sir John Strain’s 22 points topped Reicher (17-3), which was making its first trip to the third round of the boys basketball playoffs since 1958. Back then there were no 3-pointers, but these modern-day Cougars were able to use the outside shot to their advantage, hitting five of them within the first three quarters to hold the Crusaders at bay.
Corey Long contributed 13 points to the Cougars’ win, while big man E.J. Boarman worked his way to 11 points.
The Cougars will face either No. 1-ranked Huntsville Alpha in next week’s TAPPS state semifinals. Alpha Omega defeated New Braunfels Christian, 73-64, on Saturday.