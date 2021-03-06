High school hoops: Fairfield girls, Reicher boys extend historic playoff runs

Often, Dowell was the beneficiary of the mismatch. She scored 18 points in the first half as Fairfield powered to a comfortable 40-19 lead.

Yet even with Dowell putting up such hefty digits, three other Lady Eagles scored in double digits. Daniels tossed in 18, McKinna Brackens scored 14 and Shadasia Brackens had 11.

After Fairfield defeated Lexington in the regional final earlier in the week, Whitaker talked about how the team’s reaction was somewhat subdued. On the cusp of a second straight championship now, they’re a bit more excited, but still all business.

“It’s a different feeling,” Whitaker said. “I think the games were closer at this point last year, that’s a big difference. And of course we were at the Alamodome (for the state semis) last year. They’re excited, but it’s also just another game to them at the same time … We kind of congratulated them (after the game). We’ll get to Monday and figure out how we want to approach it, for now we want to enjoy it.”

A large contingent of Fairfield fans, adorned in their maroon shirts, descended on Delmar Field House for Saturday’s state semifinal game. Their reaction definitely wasn’t subdued. They rowdily cheered every Lady Eagle bucket, and they reached a crescendo as the time ticked away at the end and another victory was secured.