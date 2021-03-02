High school hoops: La Vega girls, Connally boys see end to playoff runs

CROCKETT — You’d better believe that Hardin-Jefferson is glad that it doesn’t have to play any more Central Texas teams from District 18-4A.
La Vega’s upstart girls gave the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Hawks a four-quarter tussle, but Hardin-Jefferson hung on for a 68-61 victory in the Region III-4A final on Tuesday night at Crockett High School. That game came one round after China Spring gave the Hawks their previous closest encounter of the season in the regional semis before falling, 57-47.
Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) moves on to face 13th-ranked Boerne in the 4A state semifinals, while La Vega — which relied on seven underclassmen to play major minutes all year — closes out its first season under head coach Marcus Willis Sr. at 21-8, just a win away from state.
Hawks freshman point guard Kendall Sneed has proven herself to be one of the most dynamic open-court players in the state in her first varsity season. She was a handful again on this night, scoring 21 points to propel the Hardin-Jefferson win.
But La Vega made the Hawks work plenty. They never let Hardin-Jefferson, which averages more than 90 points per game on the season, get out and run away with this one. They stayed within striking distance all night, and trailed just 54-51 entering the fourth.
La Vega’s future is plenty bright, too. Both of the Lady Pirates’ top two leading scorers in Tuesday’s clash were freshmen, too. Mar’cyah Willis, the coach’s daughter, led La Vega with 15 points, including a couple of 3-pointers, while Kaley O’Neal contributed 13. Three other La Vega players added eight points apiece — Kiyleyah Parr, Adri’nae West and Tynia Washington.
All but Washington will be back for another go-round next year.
Fairfield 65, Lexington 29
BRYAN — The dominant Fairfield Lady Eagles just keep flying upward and onward, as they deflected Lexington in the Region III-3A final.
That means it’s back to the state semifinal round for second-ranked Fairfield (26-2), which captured the Class 4A title in 2020. Fairfield will play 17th-ranked Bishop (28-1) in the state semifinals later this week.
BOYS Silsbee 81, Connally 62
MADISONVILLE — Over the years, Quinton Snell’s Connally Cadets have made plenty of trips to the regional tournament.
Unfortunately, so have Silsbee and Houston Yates.
This time it was that Southeast Texas power Silsbee that ousted Connally, outgunning the Cadets in a high-scoring Region III-4A semifinal squabble.
It was a pair of underclassmen who topped Connally (23-5) in scoring, signaling that the Cadets should be plenty feisty again in 2021-22. Sophomore guard Jelani McDonald scored 14 points, while freshman guard Jylon Nobles tossed in 12.
Seniors Kavian Gaither and Tyler Webb scored 11 points each in their final high school basketball games.