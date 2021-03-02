High school hoops: La Vega girls, Connally boys see end to playoff runs

CROCKETT — You’d better believe that Hardin-Jefferson is glad that it doesn’t have to play any more Central Texas teams from District 18-4A.

La Vega’s upstart girls gave the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Hawks a four-quarter tussle, but Hardin-Jefferson hung on for a 68-61 victory in the Region III-4A final on Tuesday night at Crockett High School. That game came one round after China Spring gave the Hawks their previous closest encounter of the season in the regional semis before falling, 57-47.

Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) moves on to face 13th-ranked Boerne in the 4A state semifinals, while La Vega — which relied on seven underclassmen to play major minutes all year — closes out its first season under head coach Marcus Willis Sr. at 21-8, just a win away from state.

Hawks freshman point guard Kendall Sneed has proven herself to be one of the most dynamic open-court players in the state in her first varsity season. She was a handful again on this night, scoring 21 points to propel the Hardin-Jefferson win.

But La Vega made the Hawks work plenty. They never let Hardin-Jefferson, which averages more than 90 points per game on the season, get out and run away with this one. They stayed within striking distance all night, and trailed just 54-51 entering the fourth.