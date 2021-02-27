High school hoops: La Vega girls, Lorena boys extend playoff runs

CROCKETT — As young as the La Vega girls basketball roster is, you might think they’re ahead of schedule.

In truth, they’re right on time.

La Vega made a series of clutch plays to fend off Lumberton, 64-61, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Saturday at Crockett High School. That pushes La Vega (21-7) to within a win of the state tournament, as it will face No. 1-ranked Hardin-Jefferson in next week’s regional final. Hardin-Jefferson prevented an all-Central Texas final by stopping China Spring, 57-47, on Saturday.

“These girls are resilient and relentless,” said first-year La Vega coach Marcus Willis Sr. “They never stop fighting, and they’ll never do that. Our motto all year, which we continue to do, is ‘write your own story.’ They don’t want to go home, so they just keep fighting.”

While La Vega has seven freshmen and sophomores on the roster, its senior leadership can’t be overlooked either. Senior post Tynia Washington gave the Lady Pirates steady play throughout the game on her way to a team-leading 17 points.