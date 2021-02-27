High school hoops: La Vega girls, Lorena boys extend playoff runs

CROCKETT — As young as the La Vega girls basketball roster is, you might think they’re ahead of schedule.
In truth, they’re right on time.
La Vega made a series of clutch plays to fend off Lumberton, 64-61, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Saturday at Crockett High School. That pushes La Vega (21-7) to within a win of the state tournament, as it will face No. 1-ranked Hardin-Jefferson in next week’s regional final. Hardin-Jefferson prevented an all-Central Texas final by stopping China Spring, 57-47, on Saturday.
“These girls are resilient and relentless,” said first-year La Vega coach Marcus Willis Sr. “They never stop fighting, and they’ll never do that. Our motto all year, which we continue to do, is ‘write your own story.’ They don’t want to go home, so they just keep fighting.”
While La Vega has seven freshmen and sophomores on the roster, its senior leadership can’t be overlooked either. Senior post Tynia Washington gave the Lady Pirates steady play throughout the game on her way to a team-leading 17 points.
“She stepped up big-time,” Willis said. “Our whole preparation in leading up to this game was that she’d draw the assignment on No. 1 (Kayden Morris). That was our game plan in the short amount of time we had. Number 1 still made some plays, but so did Tynia, enough to come up with the win. Tynia is one who at the beginning of the year we didn’t know if she was going to play basketball. We asked her to come out and join us, and she did, and her senior leadership has been big in helping us get to the regional final.”
Sophomore forward Andrea Johnson, meanwhile, showed plenty of second-half fire. She scored all 16 of her points in the third and fourth quarters.
“Dre’ also showed up,” Willis said. “She and Tynia were our co-MVPs today. She’s probably the most special athlete on the team, and she showed that today. She got off in the second half, and hit some good, crucial buckets that solidified (the win).”
Kiyleyah Parr chipped in 10 points for the Lady Pirates.
Lumberton, the 11th-ranked team in 4A, closed out its season at 22-4.
“Proud would be an understatement of how I feel about these girls,” Willis said “I don’t know what word I could say to let the world know how I feel about this group. It’s a special group, and it’s getting what it deserves. But at the same time, I’ve got to keep them humble and hungry, because we’re not done yet.”
No. 1 Hardin-Jefferson 57, China Spring 47
MADISONVILLE — China Spring gave No. 1-ranked Hardin-Jefferson all it wanted. In truth, the Lady Cougars gave the Hawks their toughest test of the season. But the Hawks still passed that test.
Kristi Mize’s Lady Cougars limited Hardin-Jefferson to its lowest point total of the season, but the Hawks scored just enough to win their Region III-4A semifinal matchup. Hardin-Jefferson (27-0) advances onward to meet La Vega in the regional final.
The Hawks came into the game averaging 94 points a game, and had topped 100 or more 13 times. Before Saturday, their lowest scoring output in a game was 73 points.
But China Spring (20-7) made the Hawks work for every bucket, and actually led 10-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Cougars also outscored the Hawks, 12-9, in the third period.
Hardin-Jefferson really hadn’t been in a close game all year, but this one was close deep into the fourth quarter. China Spring trailed just 42-40 midway through the fourth following a three-point play from Kayla Peoples. But India McMahon drained a 3-pointer the next time down for Hardin-Jefferson, and the Hawks were able to salt the game away in the final minutes by knocking down free throws.
Brylee Smith scored 11 points to lead China Spring in her final high school contest. Peoples proved tough again with 10 points and Hadyn Shoots had nine.
Ashlon Jackson put in 21 points to pace Hardin-Jefferson.
Fairfield 72, Huntington 25
CROCKETT — The Lady Eagles’ breezy run through the 3A playoffs continued, as they deforked the Devilettes in the Region III-3A semifinals.
Fairfield (25-2) has won its four playoff games by an average of 42.8 points, as it tries to add a 3A state championship to the 4A crown it won in 2020. Next up for the Lady Eagles will be Lexington in the Region III-3A final.
BOYS
Lorena 56, Crockett 52
COLLEGE STATION — The playoffs often serve up a variety of gut checks.
The Lorena Leopards displayed a firm constitution in the midst of one Saturday. Lorena’s leaders stepped up and made some clutch fourth-quarter shots to turn back Crockett in the Region III-3A quarterfinals at College Station High School.
“The guys are just tough, and that was a tough win,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “I thought we took care of the ball better. We were kind of shaky early on and even early in the third quarter, but we picked it up after that. … But, honestly, the biggest thing was just the toughness. We had some guys step up and hit some clutch shots in some key moments. I’m really proud of them.”
One of those critical buckets came on a Vrail George 3-pointer that put Lorena up by one with three minutes to play. George tied for high point honors for the Leopards (24-4) with 17 points, while Graham Goolsby also tossed in 17. Khi Ritchie chipped in 10 points.
Delvin Walker Jr. was dropping bombs for Crockett (15-6) in the first half, busting five 3-pointers on his way to 17 first-half points. But Walker did not score in the second half.
The Leopards’ run now stretches to the Region III-3A semifinals, where they’ll face 11th-ranked and undefeated East Chambers next week.
Carthage 70, La Vega 69 (3 OT)
ATHENS — La Vega didn’t go down without a fight.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, they did go down, as Carthage outlasted the Pirates in a frenetic, triple-overtime thriller in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
Carthage has proven to be a regular nemesis for La Vega (16-5), as it also defeated the Pirates in the football state championship game in 2019.
These two teams were definitely evenly matched. They were tied at 22 at the half, then found themselves tied again at 45 at the end of regulation, at 56 at the end of the first overtime period, and at 61 after the second.
Jordan Rogers pumped in 27 points to lead La Vega in what turned out to be his final high school basketball game. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Randy Woolf Jr. supplied his trademark energy by scoring 20 points and snatching 22 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive glass. Marcus Willis Jr. picked up 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
LaPoynor 64, Crawford 35
FAIRFIELD — Fourth-ranked LaPoynor just had too much firepower for Crawford, ending the Pirates’ playoff run in the Region III-2A quarterfinals at Fairfield’s Eagle Gym.
Crawford, had beaten Axtell and Centerville to get to the third round, closes out its season with a 13-2 record.
Trinidad 71, Oglesby 60
DAWSON — Trinidad’s towering front line put a stop to the best basketball season in Oglesby school history.
The Tigers were making their first appearance in the regional quarterfinals, and displayed great scoring ability throughout the playoffs, putting up 63, 70 and 60 points. But Trinidad goes 6-7, 6-5 and 6-4 across its front line, and that proved problematic.