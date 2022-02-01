High school hoops: La Vega girls stay unblemished in district

The playoffs are still two weeks away, but the La Vega Lady Pirates are looking every bit like a state tournament contender.

Eighth-ranked La Vega walloped yet another District 18-4A opponent on Tuesday night, declawing Mexia, 72-19, at the La Vega Gym. It was another blowout in a string of them for La Vega (27-4, 8-0), which has neither lost nor played a single-digit game since late December.

La Vega led 13-5 after a quarter before truly igniting in the second. The Lady Pirates put together a 29-point quarter, with Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis supplying 10 of her game-high 17 points in that period.

The Lady Pirates never seem to be short on options. Sophomore guard Kiyleyah Parr went for 11 points and junior forward Andrea Johnson had 10, including eight in the first quarter.

Mexia (15-11, 0-6) didn’t score in the third quarter, and picked up just four points in the fourth. Michaiah Miller led the LadyCats with eight points.

Next up for the Lady Pirates is a home game against Connally on Friday, while Mexia will head home to face Robinson.

Lorena 35, West 30