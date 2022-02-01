High school hoops: La Vega girls stay unblemished in district

The playoffs are still two weeks away, but the La Vega Lady Pirates are looking every bit like a state tournament contender.
Eighth-ranked La Vega walloped yet another District 18-4A opponent on Tuesday night, declawing Mexia, 72-19, at the La Vega Gym. It was another blowout in a string of them for La Vega (27-4, 8-0), which has neither lost nor played a single-digit game since late December.
La Vega led 13-5 after a quarter before truly igniting in the second. The Lady Pirates put together a 29-point quarter, with Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis supplying 10 of her game-high 17 points in that period.
The Lady Pirates never seem to be short on options. Sophomore guard Kiyleyah Parr went for 11 points and junior forward Andrea Johnson had 10, including eight in the first quarter.
Mexia (15-11, 0-6) didn’t score in the third quarter, and picked up just four points in the fourth. Michaiah Miller led the LadyCats with eight points.
Next up for the Lady Pirates is a home game against Connally on Friday, while Mexia will head home to face Robinson.
Lorena 35, West 30
WEST — Call District 17-3A the Road Warrior League.
Lorena snatched some redemption by pulling out a hard-fought win over West, rising into a first-place tie with the Lady Trojans atop the district. That gave Lorena (28-10, 10-2) payback for a 37-35 loss to West (23-9, 10-2) earlier in district play, and meant that each won on the other’s home court.
Avery Harris scored 12 points for Lorena in the win. The Lady Leopards have games against McGregor and Whitney remaining to close out district action.
West will close district play with a Friday road game against Whitney, followed by a home date against Clifton, which handed the Lady Trojans their only other district loss on Jan. 15.
Cleburne 45, University 44
Savannah Gaines knocked down the game-winner with two seconds remaining, pushing the Yellowjackets past the Lady Trojans in 14-5A action.
It was a tough loss for University (6-4 in district), but hardly a season-killer, as the Lady Trojans entered the night solidly in third place in the 14-5A standings. Cleburne improved to 8-14 overall and 5-6 in loop play with the triumph.
Marlin 43, Bremond 29
MARLIN — Marlin’s defenders pickpocketed their way to 22 steals in swiping the game from the visiting Lady Tigers in District 18-2A competition.
McKenna Johnson paced Marlin (10-13, 6-1) with 12 points while adding six assists and four steals. Shawna Robinson had 11 points and five steals, and Laneshia Johnson supplied 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Bremond dropped to 21-5 overall and 6-2 in the district.
BOYS No. 15 La Vega 46, Mexia 43
With the snap-back of a fresh rubber band, No. 15 La Vega bounced right back into the win column in a significant way.
Randy Woolf Jr. gave the Pirates 15 points as they deflected the Blackcats in District 18-4A play. La Vega (23-4, 5-1) beat Mexia by 46 points in their first meeting this season, but this one turned out to be much closer, as the Pirates played without David McKnight, who had 32 points in that first game.
Now the Pirates will turn their attention back to North Waco rival and district co-leader Connally, which handed La Vega a 51-48 loss at Connally on Monday.
Mexia, which fell to 17-12 and 1-4, was headed by Landon Anderson’s 14 points.
No. 16 Connally 40, China Spring 31
The Cadets picked up their fifth straight District 18-4A win since a two-point loss to Madisonville to start district play.
Connally and La Vega are tied atop the district standings, and will play for a second time this week on Friday at La Vega.
DeSoto 73, Waco High 39
DeSoto powered to a blowout win over the Lions, sweeping the season series.
Despite the loss, which dropped Waco High to 0-10 in 11-6A play, Jay Robinson gave it everything he had for the Lions. Robinson had a big night with 25 points and 11 rebounds.