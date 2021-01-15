High school hoops: Live Oak's Stephenson lifts spirits with return to court

Even before the ball was ever tipped, it was a winning night for the Live Oak girls basketball team.

How could it not be? Didn’t matter what the scoreboard read at night’s end. Leah Stephenson was back on the court.

Stephenson, a Live Oak senior who collapsed on the court back in November following a cardiac event, made her return to play in Friday’s game at Bishop Reicher. Her presence helped spark the Lady Falcons, ranked second in the state in TAPPS Class 3A, to a 58-42 victory over the seventh-ranked Lady Cougars.

“It was surreal to see her out there, considering everything she’s gone through,” Live Oak coach Steve Howard said. “She’s handled it so well, she hasn’t missed a practice, she’s done what she could do just to get back. She’s been a jewel. We never knew if we’d get her back at all and for her to come back and play a little bit — and play well — was great. We’re not sure how long this will last, just taking it day by day, but it was great to see her out there, I promise you that.”

On Nov. 20 in a game against Frost, Stephenson fell to the floor in obvious distress. Medical workers and her coaches rushed to her aid, and used an AED to get her heart back to a normal rhythm. She spent the next six days in the hospital before returning home on Thanksgiving Day.