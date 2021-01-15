High school hoops: Live Oak's Stephenson lifts spirits with return to court

Even before the ball was ever tipped, it was a winning night for the Live Oak girls basketball team.
How could it not be? Didn’t matter what the scoreboard read at night’s end. Leah Stephenson was back on the court.
Stephenson, a Live Oak senior who collapsed on the court back in November following a cardiac event, made her return to play in Friday’s game at Bishop Reicher. Her presence helped spark the Lady Falcons, ranked second in the state in TAPPS Class 3A, to a 58-42 victory over the seventh-ranked Lady Cougars.
“It was surreal to see her out there, considering everything she’s gone through,” Live Oak coach Steve Howard said. “She’s handled it so well, she hasn’t missed a practice, she’s done what she could do just to get back. She’s been a jewel. We never knew if we’d get her back at all and for her to come back and play a little bit — and play well — was great. We’re not sure how long this will last, just taking it day by day, but it was great to see her out there, I promise you that.”
On Nov. 20 in a game against Frost, Stephenson fell to the floor in obvious distress. Medical workers and her coaches rushed to her aid, and used an AED to get her heart back to a normal rhythm. She spent the next six days in the hospital before returning home on Thanksgiving Day.
Her comeback has been remarkable. In December, Stephenson was cleared to begin shooting and doing some light drills. Now she’s getting the chance to legitimately play again.
And she got back to doing what she always did — which was make a sizeable impact. The 6-foot forward played just five minutes — in 90-second spurts per quarter — but still managed to produce 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Howard said that it’s a “miracle” that Stephenson is playing again. Just having her out there lifted all of the Live Oak team’s spirits.
“They’re living and dying with her,” Howard said. “It’s her senior year, and they’re thinking she might not ever play again. She’s such an integral part of the team, emotionally, spiritually, physically. She’s such a leader. Even playing four or five minutes, she gave us a big emotional lift.”
It was a big win for Live Oak (12-5 overall, 2-0 in district), as the Lady Falcons now have beaten two crosstown rivals in their past two games in Vanguard and Reicher. Hattie Mills topped Live Oak with 20 points in the win, and Ellie Lynch chipped in eight points. Live Oak also got after it defensively, with a swarming approach to Reicher’s hot-shooting senior Ellie Ward.
But, ultimately, this night was about Stephenson. Her life was once in jeopardy, now she’s back doing what she loves again.
“Just the fact that she’s here is a blessing,” Howard said. “That she was able to contribute like she did, that’s an even bigger deal. It’s like being in a movie.”
No. 25 La Vega 59, Connally 21
After a bit of a slow start, La Vega shifted to high gear in the second quarter and left rival Connally in its dust.
The Lady Pirates (13-5 overall, 4-0 in 18-4A) led just 7-5 after one period, but had a 22-point second quarter to get loose. Kiyleyah Parr scored seven of her game-high 15 points in that surge. Mar’cyah Willis chipped in 12 points for La Vega, which will play at Robinson on Tuesday to close out the first half of district play.
Asia Smith led Connally with five points.
China Spring 48, Madisonville 44
Brylee Smith pumped in 21 points to push China Spring over the hard-charging Lady Mustangs.
China Spring (11-6 overall, 3-1 in 18-4A) made Madisonville play chase all game long, scoring the first 12 points of the game. The Lady Cougars built a 40-26 edge through three quarters.
But the Lady Mustangs made things interesting with an 18-point fourth quarter, and cut the gap to four by the end following a 3-pointer from Garla Gilbert with less than a minute to play. Gilbert had 13 points for Madisonville.
Smith was a steady scorer from the field and the line for China Spring. Mochieyveon Hobbs zipped to 11 points to supplement the Lady Cougar effort. The win was China Spring’s third straight following a two-point loss to La Vega to open district play.
BOYS Robinson 73, Mexia 46
It was the best kind of palindrome for the Robinson Rockets.
After scoring just 37 points in its district opener Tuesday night in a loss to Madisonville, the Rockets caught fire to even their District 18-4A record, reversing their fortunes with a 73-point effort.
Jacob Jaro led the way for Robinson with 23 points and Casen Mahan added 19. The Rockets (8-8, 1-1) will face a stiff test next Tuesday when they take on 19th-ranked La Vega, the district leader.
Mexia dropped to 0-2 in district play with the loss.