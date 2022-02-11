High school hoops: Lorena clobbers Clifton to move within one win of perfect district run

LORENA — Lorena was a little late to the party, but perhaps it really wasn’t a party to begin with until the Leopards arrived.
Lorena endured a delayed start to its boys’ basketball season for the best possible of reasons, as the Leopards enjoyed a deep-December run to the Class 3A Div. I state championship in football. So, it took a hot minute for the Leopards to really round into roundball form.
But, boy, are they ever rolling now.
The 13th-ranked Leopards looked like a team poised to make a deep postseason run in another sport, as they clobbered Clifton, 63-32, on Friday night at the LHS Gym. Lorena (19-13, 13-0) had already pocketed the District 17-3A title earlier in the week with a wipeout of Whitney, and now the Leopards are just a game away from a second straight spotless run through district play.
This isn’t the same team that took the court in mid-November. Heck, it’s not even the same team from a few weeks ago. Consider the evidence: Lorena had to grind it way past the Cubs, 49-44, in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 18 in Clifton.
“Little different,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “We got a late start, for a good reason. So, it’s funny, in the second round of district I’ve been watching film and we don’t look like the same team, every time we go play the previous team. I watched the Clifton film and I go, ‘That’s not how we’ve played the last couple of games.’ So, I’ve been real proud of the progress. The guys are starting to get it. It takes a little time to get rhythm, but I think we’re coming at the right time, with the playoffs coming.”
It was a lot easier for Lorena this time around. The Leopards scored the first 10 points of the game, as senior guard Andrew Brittain energized the team with a hard take to the bucket and a soft, net-tickling 3-pointer from the wing. Clifton (21-8, 8-5), which entered the night tied for second with Whitney in the district standings, missed shots inside and out against Lorena’s scrappy defense. The Cubs didn’t score until Seth Payne pulled up for a logo 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Leopards led 12-3 after that period, then squeezed out whatever life the Cubs still had with a 10-2 spurt to open the second. In that stretch, Lorena sophomore guard Camden Brock gave a scene-stealing performance of enticing coming attractions. Brock snatched a defensive rebound, then smoothly surfed downcourt for a coast-to-coast score. Moments later, he picked up a steal and kicked the ball ahead to Keegan Rowell for a breakaway bucket, then added another steal and another layup of his own.
For the game, the heady, athletic 6-5 shooting guard totaled 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
“We’re glad he’s on our side,” Jackson said. “He’s a good player, and he’s turned into a great leader and all those things. We’re glad we’ve got him for a couple more years.”
Despite a comfortable 32-12 halftime lead, the Leopards didn’t relax in the second half. Their energy was best represented by the neverending hustle of undersized frontcourt players like Khi Ritchie and Andrew Harris, who combined for 12 rebounds.
Harris finished with eight points to help Lorena’s cause, while Brittain and Carter Pitts had seven apiece. For the Cubs, Payne scored 10 points and pulled in five boards, while Braydin Yates supplied some solid interior defense with four blocked shots.
This one marked the final home appearance for Lorena, which will close out the regular season at Riesel on Tuesday. As curtain calls go, it was a rousing one, but the Leopards are far from done yet, even as they prepare for a rugged playoff quest, considering eight of the top 15 teams in the TABC 3A state rankings reside in Region III.
The Leopards feel like they’re finding their basketball legs at the right time. Remember, they didn’t hold their first full-fledged, full-roster practice until Dec. 30.
“Early in district, we were not real consistent offensively, but I think that’s normal,” Jackson said. “We talked about it when we first all got together … I told the guys, ‘We looked like a November team in early January.’ Which I think was normal and natural for our situation.
“I was real proud of the guys. It’s kind of starting to click, and that’s right where we want to be when the playoffs got here, clicking on all cylinders.”
No. 16 La Vega 57, China Spring 47
The 16th-ranked Pirates stayed on the winning track with a solid road win over the rival Cougars.
La Vega (25-5 overall, 7-2 in District 18-4A) had a busy three-game week due to last week’s winter storm. The Pirates opened the week with a 64-51 loss to archrival and 13th-ranked Connally before bouncing back with wins over Robinson, 82-64, and now China Spring.
Against the Cougars, Randy Woolf Jr. continued his fine play with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while David McKnight scored 14 points in his return to action after being out with a concussion.
With a win over Madisonville in the regular-season finale Tuesday, the Pirates can wrap up the district’s No. 2 seed.
No. 24 Marlin 81, Axtell 25
MARLIN — The District 18-2A champion Bulldogs powered to another blowout win, improving to 9-0 in league play with one game to go.
Marlin (11-2 overall), another program that got a late start to its basketball season thanks to a deep football playoff run, has scored 70 or more points in each of its past four games. The Bulldogs will look to cap off a perfect district campaign when they host Dawson in the regular-season finale Tuesday.