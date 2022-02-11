High school hoops: Lorena clobbers Clifton to move within one win of perfect district run

LORENA — Lorena was a little late to the party, but perhaps it really wasn’t a party to begin with until the Leopards arrived.

Lorena endured a delayed start to its boys’ basketball season for the best possible of reasons, as the Leopards enjoyed a deep-December run to the Class 3A Div. I state championship in football. So, it took a hot minute for the Leopards to really round into roundball form.

But, boy, are they ever rolling now.

The 13th-ranked Leopards looked like a team poised to make a deep postseason run in another sport, as they clobbered Clifton, 63-32, on Friday night at the LHS Gym. Lorena (19-13, 13-0) had already pocketed the District 17-3A title earlier in the week with a wipeout of Whitney, and now the Leopards are just a game away from a second straight spotless run through district play.

This isn’t the same team that took the court in mid-November. Heck, it’s not even the same team from a few weeks ago. Consider the evidence: Lorena had to grind it way past the Cubs, 49-44, in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 18 in Clifton.