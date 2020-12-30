High school hoops: Lorena's long-range sharpshooting whittles Troy

TROY — One of the defensive strategies Lorena girls basketball coach Rodney Gee stressed to his team prior to this game was the importance of transition defense. Gee knew that Troy’s sensational junior star Graycee Mosley was at her best when she was able to get out in the open court and go.
Of course, it’s a lot easier to play transition defense when you’re swishing in deep shots like Lorena did. You don’t have to backpedal nearly as quickly nor as far.
20th-ranked Lorena put on a clinic of offensive efficiency and clamped down tightly on Troy’s Mosley to gather a key District 17-3A win, 51-35, on Wednesday at the Troy High School Gym. That sharp-looking show included the Lady Leopards (10-5 overall, 3-0 district) sinking eight shots from 3-point land.
“We feel like we can shoot the ball a little bit,” Lorena’s Gee said. “Sometimes we probably lean on that too much, and not go to the high-low stuff or the inside-out stuff. But obviously when we’re hitting 3s and then you can go to your high-low stuff a little bit, it opens things up, it makes you feel better. When the ball is going in the basket for you, it makes you feel better.”
Gee was well aware of the potential of Troy (7-6, 1-1) to give his bunch a tussle. Mosley entered the day as the area’s leading scorer, averaging 27.9 points and 16.3 rebounds per game. But led in particular by Ashlyn Wachtendorf, who drew the primary defensive assignment on Troy’s junior star, Lorena made Mosley work for every shot she took. She still finished with a team-leading 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals, but Wachtendorf and the Lady Leopards often forced her into difficult driving angles and low-percentage looks.
“That was the deal — try to stay in front of her and try to make her score over you,” Gee said. “Try to not let her get out in transition, because she’s really good and she’s really fast. I thought our kids did a good job of getting back in transition. It helps when the ball goes in the basket for you, too, because it’s easier to get back in transition. But I thought we got some stops, we made her have to score over us most of the game. … She’s a heck of a player.”
Much of Lorena’s slick offensive execution could be traced back to a player who ended up scoring only two points of her own. Junior Kate Houser could be classified as a “point center” in the Lady Leopards’ attack, given the way that Lorena works its offense through her. Three of Lorena’s first four buckets were directly set up by passes from Houser out of the high post, and she finished the day with five assists to go along with five rebounds and three blocked shots.
“She is such a good passer,” Gee said of Houser. “She is really good in the middle of our zone offense. She’s really good in that. We could probably put her in the short corner, but she’s terrific at seeing the ball. She’s a very unselfish kid, she plays really hard. But, again, she sees where everybody is and gets it to the open person, and that’s just as big as any of the shots going in.”
Lorena hurried out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter following a deep trey from Corbin Parnell. Troy scrambled back to pull within 14-9 by the end of the period behind Mosley, who had a coast-to-coast drive and a steal and runner in transition within the last two minutes of the quarter.
But Lorena patiently picked apart the Trojanettes, and stretched the gap to double figures in the second quarter. Houser opened the quarter by connecting with Leigh Jespersen for the third time in the game out of Lorena’s high-low alignment. That consistent scoring presence in the paint freed up space for the Lady Leopards to display their outside shooting touch. And they got it going in a big way — hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter to gain some separation.
The largest explosion of those bombs came on the last shot of the half. Lorena inbounded the ball from the backcourt with four seconds left, yet deftly broke Troy’s press with three quick passes before sprightly guard Zadie Crist connected on a bank trey at the buzzer. That shot gave Lorena a 30-15 halftime edge.
Lorena stuck to its game plan and maintained that double-digit cushion the rest of the way. The Trojanettes trimmed the deficit to 12 early in the fourth quarter after freshman Kylee Farmer harvested a long two-point jumper and then fellow freshman Kaycee Cavanaugh drilled a corner trey. But Lorena’s defense never relented, and the Lady Leopards were able to stretch the lead to 16 by game’s end.
Parnell led three Lorena players in double figures with 13 points. The senior forward is capable of scoring within the flow of the offense or by creating her own shot, and her craftiness was on full display when she showed off ballerina-like footwork on a spinner late in the second quarter.
Jespersen contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while Wachtendorf hit for 10 points. For Troy, Cavanaugh supplied 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Gee never has to look hard to find areas where he can still coach his team toward improvement. But he’ll also give credit where credit is due, and he couldn’t have been much more satisfied with his bunch’s effort.
“It’s a good win. It’s a weird time, right after Christmas,” Gee said. “We had eight days off there before Christmas, came back and practiced two days. So I thought our kids were locked in, they knew what they wanted to do. I was really proud of them, big win for us.”
Gatesville 63, Jarrell 56
JARRELL — Allayia Jones knocked down 20 points as the Lady Hornets scooted past the Lady Cougars.
Gatesville got off to a quick start, taking a 21-13 lead after one quarter and never relinquished the lead thereafter. Jenna Coward chipped in 16 points and Ainsley Warren scored 11 for the Lady Hornets.
BOYS Lorena 82, Troy 20
TROY — Outside the rain was steadily falling. Inside, Lorena rained in plenty of long-distance splashes, too.
The 16th-ranked Leopards cashed in 10 3-pointers and employed a quick-strike fast-break game to flatten the Trojans in the District 17-3A opener for both squads at the Troy Gym.
Senior point guard Vrail George scored 20 points to lead all scorers, but those digits only give a glimpse of George’s impact. Like a maestro directing a symphony, he adeptly orchestrated Lorena’s masterpiece.
“I’ve said this so many times, he’s the heart and soul of our team,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “He’s a leader, and that’s definitely a trait you want in your point guard. He’s developed and come so far from last year, which was his first year on varsity. The thing about Vrail — he’s naturally a behind-the-scenes guy, but we needed him to step up and be more vocal this year. With his coachability, he’s taken that on and done a great job with it.”
The Leopards (9-4, 1-0) also cleaned the glass better than a case of Windex. 6-foot-3 forward Tanner Bosley swooped in for putbacks to score of four of Lorena’s first six points of the game, setting an aggressive tone.
“That was one of the keys to the game. We wanted to dominate the boards on both ends,” Jackson said. “We wanted to get more than 10 offensive rebounds and we wanted to limit them to less than 10. My assistant told me that it ended up being 19-3 (on the offensive glass). We definitely used our size to our advantage, and that was key.”
Troy (2-11, 0-1) struggled to build much of an offensive rhythm, as too often the Trojans eschewed a set play to try to take it one-on-one into the teeth of the Leopard defense. Lorena had the game well in hand after one quarter, taking a 17-6 lead, and just kept gaining speed from there.