High school hoops: Lorena's long-range sharpshooting whittles Troy

“That was the deal — try to stay in front of her and try to make her score over you,” Gee said. “Try to not let her get out in transition, because she’s really good and she’s really fast. I thought our kids did a good job of getting back in transition. It helps when the ball goes in the basket for you, too, because it’s easier to get back in transition. But I thought we got some stops, we made her have to score over us most of the game. … She’s a heck of a player.”

Much of Lorena’s slick offensive execution could be traced back to a player who ended up scoring only two points of her own. Junior Kate Houser could be classified as a “point center” in the Lady Leopards’ attack, given the way that Lorena works its offense through her. Three of Lorena’s first four buckets were directly set up by passes from Houser out of the high post, and she finished the day with five assists to go along with five rebounds and three blocked shots.

“She is such a good passer,” Gee said of Houser. “She is really good in the middle of our zone offense. She’s really good in that. We could probably put her in the short corner, but she’s terrific at seeing the ball. She’s a very unselfish kid, she plays really hard. But, again, she sees where everybody is and gets it to the open person, and that’s just as big as any of the shots going in.”