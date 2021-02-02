High school hoops: Midlothian's rainbow connections spurn University, 48-33

University’s defense helped the Trojans hang around. Point guard Tylan Harris squirted free for a drive with 49 seconds to go in the half, bringing his team to within 18-12 on the scoreboard. But, again, Midlothian went deep into the playbook for the answer, as Nathan Shepard banged in a long trey to give the Panthers a 21-12 halftime edge.

Springy-legged Jaden Robinson supplied ample hustle for the Trojans on both ends of the court. When he skied for an offensive rebound and putback in the third quarter, he brought University to within nine at 29-20. Midlothian wouldn’t be deterred, though. And it wasn’t always the outside shot that gave the Panthers their separation. Shortly after Robinson’s big-time play, Midlothian forward Corbin Green came up with a steal and emphatic throwdown dunk. Turnovers also reared their head as a frequent University bugaboo.

Early in the fourth quarter, Robinson scored in the lane to trim Midlothian’s lead to 36-26. The Trojans couldn’t ever draw any closer, however. Shortly thereafter, Crow swished in another 3, and the contrast in shooting performances showed when the Trojans missed badly on the other end, bonking a corner 3-pointer off the side of the backboard.