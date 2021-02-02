High school hoops: Midlothian's rainbow connections spurn University, 48-33

In today’s game, when you shoot sharp from distance, it can create great amounts of distance between you and your opponent.
Case in (three) points: Midlothian’s win over University.
Anytime University inched closer, Midlothian stepped back and stepped up, knocking down a separating 3-pointer. Such timely rainbow connections allowed the district-leading Panthers to fend off the second-place Trojans, 48-33, in District 14-5A competition on Tuesday night at the University Gym.
Midlothian (18-5 overall, 9-1 district) entered the building with the confident knowledge that came with being the only team in the district that had beaten University (10-6, 7-2) to this point. However, early on, the Trojans deployed a lickety-split quick zone to stifle the Panthers’ progress.
Midlothian led just 8-4 with 2:06 left in the opening quarter after a pair of free throws from senior guard Kelton Williams. But just before the first-quarter horn, they dropped in a gut-puncher, as Gavin Crow swooped in and launched a deep 3-pointer that touched nothing but the net. Crow held his follow-through just to punctuate the (three) points.
On this night, it wasn’t that University didn’t get good looks at the basket. It just couldn’t knock them down. The Trojans frustratingly had several bunnies escape, missing driving layups or point-blank putback attempts. Granted, sometimes those misses came while the Trojans absorbed contact, but the officials were fairly consistent in letting such plays go on both ends in this physical tussle.
University’s defense helped the Trojans hang around. Point guard Tylan Harris squirted free for a drive with 49 seconds to go in the half, bringing his team to within 18-12 on the scoreboard. But, again, Midlothian went deep into the playbook for the answer, as Nathan Shepard banged in a long trey to give the Panthers a 21-12 halftime edge.
Springy-legged Jaden Robinson supplied ample hustle for the Trojans on both ends of the court. When he skied for an offensive rebound and putback in the third quarter, he brought University to within nine at 29-20. Midlothian wouldn’t be deterred, though. And it wasn’t always the outside shot that gave the Panthers their separation. Shortly after Robinson’s big-time play, Midlothian forward Corbin Green came up with a steal and emphatic throwdown dunk. Turnovers also reared their head as a frequent University bugaboo.
Early in the fourth quarter, Robinson scored in the lane to trim Midlothian’s lead to 36-26. The Trojans couldn’t ever draw any closer, however. Shortly thereafter, Crow swished in another 3, and the contrast in shooting performances showed when the Trojans missed badly on the other end, bonking a corner 3-pointer off the side of the backboard.
In the final seconds, University was forced to foul to try to stop the clock and lengthen the game. But Midlothian was mostly money from the line, hitting 7 of 10 foul shots in the final period.
Williams overcame a hard second-half fall, returning to lead balanced Midlothian with 13 points. Green chipped in nine.
For University, Robinson dropped in a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Charles Craig-Walker added 10 points, four boards and a pair of steals.
No. 25 Connally 65, No. 22 La Vega 62
These guys seem to always cook up something special. This time, it was the 25th-ranked Cadets who outlasted a furious fourth-quarter rally from the No. 22 Pirates in a reunion of this longtime and always entertaining basketball rivalry.
Freshman Kobe Black banged in a trio of 3-pointers and led three Connally players in double figures with 17 points, while seniors Tyler Webb and Kavian Gaither contributed 15 point apiece. The win for Connally (18-4 overall, 5-2 in 18-4A) pushes the Cadets into a three-way first-place tie in the district with La Vega (11-4, 5-2) and surging China Spring (13-9, 5-2), which has won three straight.
La Vega trailed 50-40 going to the fourth, but made a spirited comeback to make things interesting at the end. Jordan Rogers consistently drew contact and hit 11 of 14 free throws on his way to a team-leading 17 points. Marcus Willis Jr. had 15 points, Lamarion Williams picked up 13 and Randy Woolf Jr. hit for 10.
GIRLS
No. 18 Midlothian 53, University 23
The visiting Lady Panthers splashed in nine 3-pointers on their way to doubling up the Lady Trojans in 14-5A action.
Midlothian (17-4, 9-1) sank at least two treys in every quarter on their way to the easy win. Tulane signee Kierra Middleton topped the visitors with 12 points.
For University (3-9, 3-4), Dyamon Griggs – a skilled post who adeptly filled the ballhandling duties as often as she worked with her back to the basket – scored 16 of the Lady Trojans’ 23 points.
La Vega 54, Connally 18
Behind 15 points from Adri’nae West, La Vega cruised past the rival Lady Cadets.
La Vega (16-7, 7-2) jumped out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and never had to sweat. Andrea Johnson picked up nine points and Mar’cyah Willis added eight in the Lady Pirate victory.