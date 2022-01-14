High school hoops: Midway boys deflect No. 11 DeSoto with poise, patience

DeSoto cast no illusions about its game plan. The Eagles packed the paint defensively with their sagging zone defense, surrounding Midway’s Division I-bound post Caden Powell with multiple defenders and daring the Panthers to beat them from the outside.

So, that’s just what Midway did. Washington swished in a corner 3-pointer just seconds into the game, and Jones later added three first-quarter treys of his own. That included two from the outer limits, where the likes of Steph Curry roams.

DeSoto couldn’t keep pace on the other end, and Midway built a 15-7 lead after a quarter.

In the second quarter, though, the 3-point bombs dried up for the Panthers, and DeSoto capitalized by chipping away at the lead. Ahmir Wall proved about as sturdy as his surname might indicate. His 13-footer with just under two minutes to play in the half brought the score to 17-14, and the next trip down he scored on a driving power move to make it 17-16.

However, Midway managed to push the gap to 19-16 by the halftime breather when Powell found a flashing Braylen McDade for a buzzer-beating layup on a well-executed, under-the-basket inbounds play.