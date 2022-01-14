High school hoops: Midway boys deflect No. 11 DeSoto with poise, patience

Better write another mark on the door jamb, because Midway is experiencing a rapid growth spurt.
The Panthers exhibited poise and patience in pushing back No. 11 DeSoto, 45-34, in a District 11-6A triumph that should open eyes all over the state.
“These guys, we’re starting to come together and find some things. But it’s a long season. Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go there (to DeSoto) still,” said first-year Midway coach Eric McDade, removing his glasses and unleashing a knowing chuckle.
Nevertheless, Midway (18-7 overall, 4-1 district) should be able to walk tall after scratching out another district win in this pressure cooker of a league. DeSoto (21-6, 3-2) entered the night riding a seven-game winning streak, but the Panthers demonstrated a rugged toughness in holding the Eagles to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
Lawyer Jones presented a convincing case of Midway’s guilt as a nasty team to face the rest of the season. The sophomore guard came out gunning, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 17 points.
“Our guards are growing up,” Eric McDade said. “Lawyer Jones, Braylen (McDade), Daron (Washington) hit some big shots. These guys, we’re starting to come together and find some things.”
DeSoto cast no illusions about its game plan. The Eagles packed the paint defensively with their sagging zone defense, surrounding Midway’s Division I-bound post Caden Powell with multiple defenders and daring the Panthers to beat them from the outside.
So, that’s just what Midway did. Washington swished in a corner 3-pointer just seconds into the game, and Jones later added three first-quarter treys of his own. That included two from the outer limits, where the likes of Steph Curry roams.
DeSoto couldn’t keep pace on the other end, and Midway built a 15-7 lead after a quarter.
In the second quarter, though, the 3-point bombs dried up for the Panthers, and DeSoto capitalized by chipping away at the lead. Ahmir Wall proved about as sturdy as his surname might indicate. His 13-footer with just under two minutes to play in the half brought the score to 17-14, and the next trip down he scored on a driving power move to make it 17-16.
However, Midway managed to push the gap to 19-16 by the halftime breather when Powell found a flashing Braylen McDade for a buzzer-beating layup on a well-executed, under-the-basket inbounds play.
Powell was certainly a worthy representative of Midway’s growing maturity. The big man, a McDonald’s All-American Southwest nominee, scored just one point in the first half, as DeSoto effectively took away his touches and made a post entry pass a dangerous proposition. But he continued to significantly impact the game with his defense and rebounding, and ended up with seven points and 17 boards on the night.
Meanwhile, Midway’s other feisty frontcourt senior, Cole Reid, contributed eight boards and some rugged interior defense as well.
“Caden is special. He can rebound the ball, he can score, he’s a great teammate,” McDade said. “But I’m going to tell you right now, what gets missed out a lot is Cole Reid. Those guys are a dynamic duo, and they do some really great things together. They’ve got great chemistry. … That probably gives us close to 30 rebounds, 25 rebounds (between the two), which is really good. Because when we control the boards, it really gives us a chance to win.”
Early in the second half, DeSoto’s Nakia Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and connected on all three free throws to tie the score at 19. But Midway didn’t flinch, and responded in kind. Reid banged in a turnaround in the paint while drawing a foul, Jones electrified the Midway student section with a leakout dunk, and then Washington drilled a corner trey to spur an 8-0 Panther run and a 27-19 advantage.
DeSoto pulled as close as five in the fourth on a 3-pointer from Deshawn Crawford. But the next time down, Powell zipped a beautiful post-to-post pass to Reid, who finished off the play with an authoritative slam, and that effectively did DeSoto in. Down the stretch, the Eagles aggressively fought for steals, and Midway was able to hit enough free throws to ice the win.
Caelan Hampton led DeSoto with nine points. Washington contributed 11 to Midway’s cause.
Midway will wrap up the first round of district play next week with a home game against Cedar Hill on Tuesday, followed by a road tilt with Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday. Basically, there’s no time to relax.
“Without a doubt, and no disrespect to all the other districts, but I think a lot of people would agree,” McDade said. “The name power, the program recognition, this is the toughest basketball district — well, sports district — in the state of Texas. There are no off nights. There are no sit on your laurels. We’ve got to come back and we’ve got to go to work tomorrow, and keep doing what we’re doing.”
Lorena 48, Whitney 44
WHITNEY — Looks like that tough non-district schedule for the Leopards is paying off.
Lorena held off a tough Wildcat team for a key District 17-3A road win, improving to 5-0 in district play. The Leopards will travel to Clifton on Tuesday.
Lorena (11-13 overall) challenged itself against some higher-classification foes in the early portion of its schedule, and took a few lumps along the way. But the Leopards are certainly looking battle-tested of late, and have managed to win each of their past three games in single-digit affairs.
GIRLS No. 1 DeSoto 65, Midway 35
Converging and crashing, the top-ranked Lady Eagles made life tough on Midway. Behind 16 points from 6-foot-4 University of Texas signee Amina Muhammed, DeSoto hammered the Pantherettes in District 11-6A action.
Midway dipped to 5-15 overall and 1-6 in district play with the defeat.
To be sure, there’s really no shame in losing to DeSoto (20-1, 7-0), which has made everyone in the state look silly this season. The Eagles’ only loss thus far came to a Washington D.C.-based team in mid-December.
Against Midway, the Eagles showed why. They swallowed up the passing lanes and forced a spate of turnovers, which in turn fueled their transition game. All game long, DeSoto managed to push the ball ahead for breakaway layups.
Muhammed is one of seven Division I-bound players for DeSoto. SMU signee Jiya Perry scored 13 points for the Eagles, while LSU-bound Sa’Myah Smith scored all 10 of her points in the first half, as DeSoto sped to a 44-20 halftime lead.
Aziah Oliver displayed ample energy throughout the game and scored a team-best 14 points for the Pantherettes.
No. 3 Fairfield 87, Crockett 23
CROCKETT — The third-ranked Lady Eagles buzzed to their 24th consecutive win in easy fashion, burying the Bulldogs in District 20-3A competition.
Fairfield (26-1, 7-0) is unbeaten against 3A teams this year, as Sally Whitaker’s team seeks its third straight state tournament appearance. The Lady Eagles produced their third-highest scoring output of the season against Crockett, as they had 93 against Palestine Westwood and 89 against Groesbeck. They’ll meet those Lady Goats again in their next game on Tuesday.