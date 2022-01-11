High school hoops: Midway boys grind out road win over Waco High

Hey, ugly wins need boyfriends, too.

It wasn’t necessarily a game that yielded a load of glitzy YouTube highlights, unless you were a fan of hard-nosed, in-your-grill defense. But Midway showed off a tough chin and survived a crosstown District 11-6A slugfest with Waco High, 42-34, at the Lions’ Gym on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Panthers (17-7 overall, 3-1 in district) continue to hang tough in the 11-6A standings, as they entered the night in a three-way tie for second with DeSoto and Cedar Hill behind nationally-ranked Duncanville. And even though Waco High (3-19, 0-4) made Midway sweat more than many might’ve expected, the Panthers came out better because of it, first-year Midway coach Eric McDade said.

“I mean, I’m telling you, offense was a premium tonight,” McDade said. “When you’re guarding, we always say this, when you defend and you rebound, you give yourselves a chance to win. Because you’re going to have nights where the shots are off. And I think both teams came in with that formula.

“They were going to play great defense and rebound and limit the opportunities on the glass. We had some guys who made some good shots down the stretch, and got us going.”