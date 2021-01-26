High school hoops: Reicher's 3-point barrage sinks rival Vanguard

It’s standard basketball protocol that when someone takes an outside shot during a shootaround or warmups and makes it, you give him his “change,” and send the ball back his direction.
If they’d been counting change on this night, Bishop Reicher would have left with a pocketful for every player on the team, enough to do laundry for a month.
Reicher made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, and the sixth-ranked Cougars swished their way past Vanguard, 62-39, in a reunion of the city’s longest-running private school rivalry on Tuesday at the Reicher Gym
You know it’s going well when one of your reserves comes in cold off the bench and banks in a deep 3-pointer on his first fling of the game. That actually happened for the Cougars’ Andre Williams.
It was just that kind of sweet shooting night for Reicher (11-3 overall, 4-0 in TAPPS District 4-3A). Talk about a winning multiplication formula: The Cougars turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 26-point gap after three quarters with their 3-point shooting barrage in the third quarter.
Vanguard (4-4, 2-2) actually struck first when Aldo Ibarra — who would never be accused of being gun-shy — fired up a 3 that touched nothing but the net to open the second half. That bomb brought the Vikings to within 29-17, and their bench seemed to bristle with life.
On the next trip down, Reicher big man EJ Boarman powered inside for an easy bucket. And then the floodgates opened. Sir John Strain looked like he didn’t strain anything in cashing in a deep bucket. Corey Long banged in a pair of beauties from Steph Curry-range. But it was Newt Schornack who proved to be the biggest monster for Vanguard’s chances. The Reicher guard lurked in the corner and made the Vikings pay for not extending their zone defense deep enough, as he splashed in four 3-pointers in the third period.
By Schornack’s fourth net-tickler, the Reicher fans were falling all over themselves in the bleachers in delirium.
That turned things into a runaway, as Reicher took a 54-28 lead into the fourth and cruised to the win from there. Vanguard never stopped fighting, but the Cougars’ athleticism, passing and depth proved much too potent.
Long, a transfer from Midway, led Reicher’s evenly-distributed effort with 14 points. Schornack finished with 12, all in the third quarter, while Strain had 10 and Boarman nine.
John Da Silva, Vanguard’s capable floor general, piloted the Vikings’ voyage with 13 points.
Madisonville 69, No. 19 La Vega 68
MADISONVILLE — The homestanding Mustangs sprung the upset, handing the 19th-ranked Pirates their first loss in District 18-4A action. The game wrapped up the first round of district play for both teams.
Jordan Rogers scored 21 points in the loss for La Vega (10-3, 4-1), while Randy Woolf Jr. tallied a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Madisonville improved to 3-2 in district play with the win.
GIRLS Reicher 44, Vanguard 41
It wasn’t the ideal way to finish a game, but Reicher did just enough to hang on. Despite being outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars survived to take an intense rivalry contest with the Lady Vikings.
Vanguard trailed 44-33 entering the fourth, but the Lady Vikings capitalized on some suddenly-cold shooting from Reicher to chip away. When Sophia Seir poked away an off-target Reicher pass and darted downcourt for a layup with 1:29 to go, Vanguard cut the gap to 44-41.
But the Lady Vikings would draw no closer. They missed three potential game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final minute of play, including a Seir trey try with just seconds to go. Reicher’s Ellie Ward rebounded, and the Lady Cougars escaped.
Ward, a multi-year standout, attacked the basket with fervor throughout the game and finished with a team-high 16 points. Georgeanna Tucker added 10.
For Vanguard, Seir buried four 3-pointers on her way to a game-leading 24 points.
China Spring 43, Robinson 40
The Lady Cougars stayed on top of District 18-4A with a hard-fought win over the rugged Rockets.
The game was close throughout, but after senior post Brylee Smith scored late in the fourth quarter to put China Spring up 39-37, the Lady Cougars took the lead for good.
Smith paced the district-leading Lady Cougars (14-6, 6-1) with 15 points. Riley Shoots got the team off to a nice start and totaled 12 points in all, while Kayla Peoples contributed nine.
For Robinson (11-7, 4-3), heady point guard Brenna Welsh led the way with 16.