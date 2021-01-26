High school hoops: Reicher's 3-point barrage sinks rival Vanguard

It’s standard basketball protocol that when someone takes an outside shot during a shootaround or warmups and makes it, you give him his “change,” and send the ball back his direction.

If they’d been counting change on this night, Bishop Reicher would have left with a pocketful for every player on the team, enough to do laundry for a month.

Reicher made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, and the sixth-ranked Cougars swished their way past Vanguard, 62-39, in a reunion of the city’s longest-running private school rivalry on Tuesday at the Reicher Gym

You know it’s going well when one of your reserves comes in cold off the bench and banks in a deep 3-pointer on his first fling of the game. That actually happened for the Cougars’ Andre Williams.

It was just that kind of sweet shooting night for Reicher (11-3 overall, 4-0 in TAPPS District 4-3A). Talk about a winning multiplication formula: The Cougars turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 26-point gap after three quarters with their 3-point shooting barrage in the third quarter.