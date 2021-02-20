High school hoops: Robinson girls handle business in long-delayed playoff debut

CROCKETT — Turned out the wait was worth it for the Robinson girls basketball team.

Robinson overcame a long storm-related delay and finally got in its Class 4A bi-district playoff game against Jasper on Saturday. And it worked out well for the Rockets, as they tallied a 58-50 win to advance on to the area round.

Robinson coach Will McKethan noted that it was the first time Robinson (14-8) had been on the basketball court together since Feb. 10. “And it showed,” McKethan said.

But once they got their sea legs back, the Rockets sailed. After scoring only five points in the opening quarter, Robinson outscored Jasper, 25-8, in the second to build up some much-needed confidence and momentum.

Senior Brooke Ashcraft gave it everything she had and made sure it wouldn’t be her final high school game. Ashcraft scored in every quarter and finished with a team-leading 23. Slick point guard Brenna Welsh contributed 14 points to the Rocket win.

Robinson advances to face La Grange in next week’s area round at a site and time to be determined.

Gatesville 45, Iowa Park 31