High school hoops roundup: Balanced Manor shoots down China Spring, 61-43

It wasn’t necessarily the way that China Spring wanted to go into the Christmas break, but every test brings a lesson.
Visiting Manor, the eighth-ranked team in Class 5A, showed an efficient shooting touch in blowing past Class 4A’s 21st-ranked China Spring, 61-43, on Tuesday afternoon at the China Spring Gym.
Playing without top scorer and reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Eli Stephens, the Cougars (7-6) struggled out of the gate, scoring just 11 points in the first half. They picked it up after intermission, however, and actually played Manor (10-3) to a stalemate at 32-all.
Manor knocked down six shots from 3-point land, led by Augustine Arroyo’s four treys. Arroyo scored 14 points, one of three Manor players in double figures, along with Jayden Barrs with 17 and Carl Chester with 11.
Sebastian Trevino scored nine of his team-leading 11 points for China Spring in the fourth quarter. Karson Coe banged in a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points, and Coltin Locking scored nine. But it certainly would’ve been interesting to see what China Spring might’ve done with Stephens, who averages 25.9 points on the season, in the lineup.
Phil McCaslin’s China Spring team will continue its challenging nondistrict schedule on Dec. 29 when it travels to Midlothian Heritage.
Cameron Yoe 100, Rockdale 48
CAMERON — Even playing with a shorthanded lineup, 21st-ranked Cameron Yoe had more than enough firepower to win the hoops version of the Battle of the Bell going away.
Six players scored in double figures for Cameron (9-1, 1-0 in 19-3A), which is in the midst of its best season in years. Guards Azi Haynes and Ke’Vaughn Booze tossed in 17 points apiece to pace the attack. Phaibian Bynaum added 15, Javoun Goldsby chipped in 14, Nolan Brashear had 13 and Za’Korien Spikes hit for 10.
Rosebud-Lott 61, Iola 36
TRAVIS — Steven Buhl just keeps bulling his way to monster efforts for the Rosebud-Lott Cougars.
Buhl turned in a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as Rosebud-Lott (10-4, 2-1) easily handled Iola. Jordan Landrum tallied 15 points and was pesky defensively with four steals in the win.
Buhl’s effort came just a day after he put up a mammoth stat line in a 99-43 win over Troy. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 45 points, snatched 14 rebounds and added four steals and four blocks. John Reyna also came up big, with 19 points and 24 rebounds.
GIRLS
China Spring 50, Gatesville 28
Brylee Smith worked over the Lady Hornets, lifting the Lady Cougars to a comfortable win in their last outing before the Christmas break.
Smith put up 10 points in the opening quarter, which ended up being more than any Gatesville player scored for the game, and China Spring (7-5) cruised. The senior center finished with 20 points on the night.
Kayla Peoples buried a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Lady Cougars.
Allaiya Jones and Cadence Smalley had nine points apiece for Gatesville (2-7).
Crawford 38, Rosebud-Lott 34
CRAWFORD — McKenna Post led all scorers with 16 points as the Lady Pirates plugged past the Lady Bulldogs in District 17-2A action Monday.
Lexi Moody contributed nine points for Crawford, which improved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Lady Pirates still have another COVID-postponed district game to make up.
For Rosebud-Lott (4-5, 1-1), Hannah Willberg led the way with 11 points.