High school hoops roundup: Balanced Manor shoots down China Spring, 61-43

It wasn’t necessarily the way that China Spring wanted to go into the Christmas break, but every test brings a lesson.

Visiting Manor, the eighth-ranked team in Class 5A, showed an efficient shooting touch in blowing past Class 4A’s 21st-ranked China Spring, 61-43, on Tuesday afternoon at the China Spring Gym.

Playing without top scorer and reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Eli Stephens, the Cougars (7-6) struggled out of the gate, scoring just 11 points in the first half. They picked it up after intermission, however, and actually played Manor (10-3) to a stalemate at 32-all.

Manor knocked down six shots from 3-point land, led by Augustine Arroyo’s four treys. Arroyo scored 14 points, one of three Manor players in double figures, along with Jayden Barrs with 17 and Carl Chester with 11.

Sebastian Trevino scored nine of his team-leading 11 points for China Spring in the fourth quarter. Karson Coe banged in a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points, and Coltin Locking scored nine. But it certainly would’ve been interesting to see what China Spring might’ve done with Stephens, who averages 25.9 points on the season, in the lineup.