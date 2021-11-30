 Skip to main content
High school hoops roundup: La Vega boys bump off Life, 69-53
HS BASKETBALL

High school hoops roundup: La Vega boys bump off Life, 69-53

Super Centex boys 2021 (copy)

Randy Woolf Jr.

The La Vega boys basketball team still hasn’t played a game with its full complement of varsity players. The guys coming over from the football team should work their way onto the court later this week.

But even without that full roster, La Vega picked up a nice nondistrict win on Tuesday.

Randy Woolf Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in fueling the 23rd-ranked Pirates to a 69-53 win over Waxahachie Life at the La Vega Gym.

La Vega (1-2) had opened its season with hard-fought losses to Class 5A Red Oak and Class 6A Killeen. On this night, the Pirates were up to the winning task, as Woolf gave the Pirates some tenacious play on both ends.

David McKnight chipped in 14 points for La Vega and Darion White scored 10 points and blocked three shots in handing Life (4-1) its first loss. La Vega will play in the Midlothian Heritage Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Midway 57, College Station 45

The Panthers’ strong start under new head coach Eric McDade continued on Tuesday, as they picked up a home win over the visiting Cougars.

Senior Caden Powell, a Wyoming signee, put in 20 points for Midway (8-1) in the win, as College Station (3-5) struggled to control the 6-10 big man.

Braylen McDade chipped in nine points for the Panthers and Lawyer Jones scored seven.

Midway will next play in the Mansfield ISD Tournament, beginning Thursday.

Bosqueville 46, Hubbard 42

HUBBARD — Newt Schornack’s 15 points pushed the Bulldogs over the Jaguars.

Stephen Devorsky contributed 13 points for Bosqueville and Hunter Henexson had nine. For Hubbard (1-2), sophomore Kendan Johnson tossed in 15 points.

GIRLS

China Spring 55, Teague 39

China Spring shot forward with an 18-point second quarter in stopping the Lions in a nondistrict battle.

Teague rallied to pull within 28-27 in the third quarter, but then Lauren Hafetkamp scored and drew a foul, knocking down the free throw for the old-fashioned three-point play. Anna Abdallah and Kaelyn Williams followed by knocking down shots for China Spring, and Teague couldn’t keep pace thereafter.

Williams and Lily Reynolds both scored 14 points to pace the Lady Cougars (3-3), while Hafetkamp added eight.

Connally 40, Ferris 29

FERRIS — Connally busted out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead and never relented in picking up a road win over Ferris.

Cyncere McDonald and Asia Smith scored nine points apiece in the win for the Lady Cadets (4-0), who have not yielded more than 32 points in a game all season. They limited Ferris to just 22 percent shooting in this one.

Connally will next head to Glen Rose to play in a tournament starting Thursday.

