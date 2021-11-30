High school hoops roundup: La Vega boys bump off Life, 69-53

The La Vega boys basketball team still hasn’t played a game with its full complement of varsity players. The guys coming over from the football team should work their way onto the court later this week.

But even without that full roster, La Vega picked up a nice nondistrict win on Tuesday.

Randy Woolf Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in fueling the 23rd-ranked Pirates to a 69-53 win over Waxahachie Life at the La Vega Gym.

La Vega (1-2) had opened its season with hard-fought losses to Class 5A Red Oak and Class 6A Killeen. On this night, the Pirates were up to the winning task, as Woolf gave the Pirates some tenacious play on both ends.

David McKnight chipped in 14 points for La Vega and Darion White scored 10 points and blocked three shots in handing Life (4-1) its first loss. La Vega will play in the Midlothian Heritage Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Midway 57, College Station 45

The Panthers’ strong start under new head coach Eric McDade continued on Tuesday, as they picked up a home win over the visiting Cougars.