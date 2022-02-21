High school hoops roundup: Lorena's dirty work aids clean getaway over Mildred

But Lorena’s doggedness was also reflected in some of the smaller players who were willing to stick their nose into the fray and fight, like Andrew Harris, Carter Pitts and Jackson Generals.

“I thought we really battled on the boards,” Jackson said. “One of our keys was using our size to our advantage, and I thought we did a good job of that on both ends. Especially in the fourth quarter, we got some big offensive rebounds when we were struggling offensively, and that can help you through some plays. I thought the guys did a really good job around the rim.”

Lorena didn’t have its most efficient shooting night, as it missed some bunnies around the rim. But, again, the Leopards’ hustle and muscle made a difference. In the third quarter, Brock missed three shots around the rim, only to pull down the offensive board in traffic each time, before finally scoring on the fourth attempt. And in the fourth quarter, Ritchie swooped in for a key offensive rebound and putback.

The smooth sophomore Brock helped Lorena push out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter. He banked in a runner and made a strong drive to the right to score in traffic on his way to seven first-quarter points.