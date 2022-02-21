High school hoops roundup: Lorena's dirty work aids clean getaway over Mildred

Lorena took a few lumps back in the nondistrict portion of its basketball season, when it tested itself in tournament play against larger-enrollment schools. But now it’s the Leopards who are routinely doling out the punishment.
The 11th-ranked Leopards withstood Mildred’s frantic runs on their way to a 67-48 win in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs on Monday night at the Midway High Arena. Lorena (21-13) advances to the area round later this week against the winner of Tuesday’s Crockett-Rogers bi-district game.
This one proved to be a physical streetfight of sorts, and Mildred (17-18) demonstrated a tough chin. The Eagles trimmed the gap to 11 points on a Jake Callahan 3-pointer in the third quarter. But battle-tested Lorena didn’t panic, and never let the score get any closer, instead padding the cushion in the fourth quarter.
“These guys were prepared for it,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “When things got tough, it got to an 11-point game maybe in the third quarter, we just had to lock down and do what we needed to do. We’ve got to continue to get more disciplined offensively, I feel like, but I thought overall, the guys played hard. They always play hard, I’m proud of them on that.”
In the playoffs, you’ve got to do the dirty work to ensure a clean getaway. Lorena scrapped especially hard on the boards. Their two tallest players, 6-4 guard Camden Brock and 6-4 post Khi Ritchie, loomed large, combining for 19 rebounds. Ritchie pulled down 10 caroms and Brock had nine.
But Lorena’s doggedness was also reflected in some of the smaller players who were willing to stick their nose into the fray and fight, like Andrew Harris, Carter Pitts and Jackson Generals.
“I thought we really battled on the boards,” Jackson said. “One of our keys was using our size to our advantage, and I thought we did a good job of that on both ends. Especially in the fourth quarter, we got some big offensive rebounds when we were struggling offensively, and that can help you through some plays. I thought the guys did a really good job around the rim.”
Lorena didn’t have its most efficient shooting night, as it missed some bunnies around the rim. But, again, the Leopards’ hustle and muscle made a difference. In the third quarter, Brock missed three shots around the rim, only to pull down the offensive board in traffic each time, before finally scoring on the fourth attempt. And in the fourth quarter, Ritchie swooped in for a key offensive rebound and putback.
The smooth sophomore Brock helped Lorena push out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter. He banked in a runner and made a strong drive to the right to score in traffic on his way to seven first-quarter points.
Mildred seemed to have a no-easy-layup mindset defensively, and Brock frequently was the source of their aggression. The Eagles rapidly retreated to foul before he could get a breakaway opportunity. But Brock cashed in from the foul line, hitting 11 of 14 from the line, and finished with a game-high 28 points.
In the third quarter, Lorena gave Mildred a few breakaway chances of its own, throwing the ball away on some careless passes. The Eagles also used the 3-pointer to their advantage a couple of times to whittle Lorena’s lead. But the Leopards didn’t flinch, and responded to all of the Eagles’ runs.
“We just had to go possession by possession,” Jackson said. “That’s what we talked about for the past week. Go possession by possession. Don’t worry about what did happen or what could happen. Worry about winning this one, and whoever wins the most possessions in the game usually wins the game.”
For Mildred, senior guard Cody Hayes showed a sweet shooting touch both from 3-point land and in the midrange game, and led the Eagles with 22 points.
But he didn’t have as much help as Brock had for Lorena. Junior guard Keegan Rowell swished in 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Pitts had 13 points, four boards and a pair of steals.
Marlin 59, Bosqueville 34
LORENA — Derion Gullette scored 17 points, including a couple of hammering dunks, as Marlin dispatched Bosqueville in Class 2A bi-district action at Lorena High School.
Marlin (13-2) won its 13th straight game after its delayed start to the basketball season thanks to a state semifinal run in football. It’ll face Martin’s Mill in the area playoffs later this week.
Bosqueville trailed only 13-9 after a quarter, but Marlin limited those Bulldogs to a combined nine points in the second and third. By the time Bosqueville shook loose offensively in the fourth, the hill was too big to overcome. Brooks Nunn led Bosqueville with 14 points.
Ty Harris contributed 11 points to Marlin’s cause, while Tremayne Richardson added nine.
No. 13 Connally 62, Carthage 37
ATHENS — Jelani McDonald’s 23-point performance paced the 13th-ranked Cadets in a Class 4A bi-district win over Carthage.
Connally (29-3) will face the winner of Tuesday’s Salado-La Grange game in the area playoffs later this week.
The Cadets strung together an efficient offensive night, led by their athletic 6-3 guard McDonald. But he also had some support behind the likes of Jy’lon Nobles (12 points) and Kiefer Sibley (10).
Groesbeck 60, Cameron Yoe 58
Braden Hurt sunk two clutch free throws with two seconds left to vault the Goats over the Yoemen in a down-to-the-wire 3A bi-district battle at University High School.
Then Hurt picked off Cameron Yoe’s long inbounds pass at halfcourt to seal the win for the Goats (19-13), who move on to face the winner between Whitney and Scurry-Rosser.
This one was tight all the way. The Yoemen (24-8) held two-point leads at both halftime and the end of the third quarter, but the pesky Goats wouldn’t go away, fueled by junior guard and team captain Allen Lewis, who topped 30 points, including 14 in the third.
It was a tough end for Cameron, which had won seven of its last eight entering the playoffs with only a loss to state-ranked Academy in that span.
Crawford 61, Mart 48
The Pirates staved off the Panthers in a rugged 2A bi-district clash at Robinson High School to extend their season.
Crawford had a couple of tough losses to end the regular season to Rapoport and Rosebud-Lott, but the Pirates executed nicely in this one. Crawford advances to the area round to await the winner of Grapeland and Cayuga.