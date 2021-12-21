High school hoops roundup: Powell, Midway boys open district with win, 59-53

On the 130th anniversary of James Naismith inventing a little sport called basketball, Midway’s boys initially struggled to put the ball in the basket.
But once the Panthers found the range, it all worked out.
Midway recovered from a six-point second quarter to put up 20 in each of its final two quarters, rallying for a 59-53 win over Waxahachie in its District 11-6A opener on Tuesday night.
The Panthers trailed 20-19 at the half, but pushed ahead on the strength of that sharper second-half surge. Caden Powell turned in a big-time effort, as the senior scored 31 points in the win for Midway (13-5 overall, 1-0 district). That marked the second-highest output of the season for the 6-10 Wyoming signee, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Frisco Liberty on Dec. 3. Powell also had a 30-point, 20-rebound effort against Grapevine.
For the season, the Super Centex standout is putting up 20 points and 12 boards a game.
Lawyer Jones chipped in 14 points for Midway. For Waxahachie (11-5, 0-1), senior forward Kambren Drummer led the way with 26 points.
This marks Midway’s final action before the holiday break. The Panthers will host their annual M.T. Rice Tournament Dec. 27-29, then will face their toughest test of the season on Jan. 4 when they travel to Duncanville, which is ranked No. 1 in a variety of state and national polls, including MaxPreps’ rankings and the SB Live/Sports Illustrated Poll.
No. 10 Connally 68, Lampasas 48
Jelani McDonald dropped in 19 points and Jylon Nobles chipped in 17, as the 10th-ranked Cadets breezed past Lampasas for their eighth straight win.
Connally (13-2) continues to get splendid, gravity-defying play out of McDonald, who helped the Cadets to a 2-0 week. He also had a 14-point performance in a 63-34 win over Fairfield on Monday that included five dunks.
Against Lampasas, Kobe Black contributed 14 points for the Cadets and Jamarie Wiggins added nine. Connally will next compete at the Franklin Tournament Dec. 27-29.
Lampasas fell to 12-7 with the loss.
University 54, Corsicana 37
The Trojans stonewalled the Tigers to open up District 14-5A action with a win.
The victory snapped a three-game losing slide for University (6-10, 1-0).
Mansfield 65, Waco High 52
MANSFIELD — It was a tough start to District 11-6A play for Waco High, which stumbled on the road to Mansfield.
Elijah Pullen paced Waco High with 12 points, while Omarion Brooks scored 10 and Will Alexander had nine.
The Lions (3-11, 0-1) will be back on the court next week in Midway’s M.T. Rice Tournament.
GIRLS Waxahachie 48, Midway 40
WAXAHACHIE — The Pantherettes dropped to 0-3 in District 11-6A competition with a road loss to the Lady Indians.
Midway (4-11, 0-3) continues to play solid defense, as only two of its last seven opponents have reached 50 points. But the Pantherettes are still needing more scoring pop, as they’re averaging just 42.9 points on the year.
They’ll take a detour from district play to compete in the annual M.T. Rice Tournament next week.
Connally 46, Copperas Cove 29
Connally’s future looks bright, considering the Lady Cadets’ top two scorers in Tuesday’s win over Class 6A Copperas Cove were a sophomore and a freshman.
Sophomore guard Cyncere McDonald continues to put up sincerely nice efforts, and she scored a team-high 15 in this one. Freshman guard Tynia Minnitt tossed in 11 point for the Lady Cadets, now 9-2 on the season.