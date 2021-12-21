High school hoops roundup: Powell, Midway boys open district with win, 59-53

On the 130th anniversary of James Naismith inventing a little sport called basketball, Midway’s boys initially struggled to put the ball in the basket.

But once the Panthers found the range, it all worked out.

Midway recovered from a six-point second quarter to put up 20 in each of its final two quarters, rallying for a 59-53 win over Waxahachie in its District 11-6A opener on Tuesday night.

The Panthers trailed 20-19 at the half, but pushed ahead on the strength of that sharper second-half surge. Caden Powell turned in a big-time effort, as the senior scored 31 points in the win for Midway (13-5 overall, 1-0 district). That marked the second-highest output of the season for the 6-10 Wyoming signee, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Frisco Liberty on Dec. 3. Powell also had a 30-point, 20-rebound effort against Grapevine.

For the season, the Super Centex standout is putting up 20 points and 12 boards a game.

Lawyer Jones chipped in 14 points for Midway. For Waxahachie (11-5, 0-1), senior forward Kambren Drummer led the way with 26 points.