High school hoops roundup: Reicher boys tally historic win; China Spring girls advance

Bishop Reicher made the TAPPS Class 3A state final in football last fall.

Could a run to the basketball title game be next?

Reicher took its first step toward that goal with a 58-53 win over Conroe Covenant in the TAPPS bi-district playoffs on Tuesday night at the Reicher Gym. It was a historic win for the program, as it marked the school’s first playoff win in boys basketball in 40 years.

Reicher (15-3) looked right at home on its own court, jumping out to a 19-10 lead after one quarter. The Cougars feature a well-balanced scoring team that can get out and fly in transition, and that was on display throughout their playoff-opening win.

Corey Long scored in every quarter and led Reicher with 17 points, with nine of those coming on 3-point bombs. Sir John Strain and Newt Schornack contributed 11 points to the Cougar cause, while Eli Cummings had nine.

Lane Reaves did what he could to keep Covenant close, scoring a game-high 22.

La Vega 58, Palestine 47

ATHENS — Randy Woolf Jr. took on the role of lead dog for La Vega, scoring 23 points to propel the Pirates to a Class 4A bi-district triumph over Palestine.