High school hoops: Third-quarter surge helps Midway boys top Waco High

Halftime isn’t just break time. It’s also time to tweak and make adjustments.

Midway adeptly altered and executed its second-half strategy in pulling away from Waco High for a 55-38 win in boys’ basketball action on Saturday at the Waco High Gym. In the process, the Panthers (6-9, 1-3) claimed their first District 11-6A victory of the season.

Midway put together its best stretch of ball of the game in the third quarter to take control. The Panthers led the Lions (1-13, 0-4) by just a point at the half, 21-20, but outscored their crosstown rivals, 17-6, in the third quarter to distance themselves.

David McKnight and Caden Powell both scored seven of their team-leading 16 points for Midway in that third period.

For Waco High, Nathaniel Brooks showed a hot hand with 19 points.

No. 20 La Vega 71, Mart 28

MART — Marcus Willis Jr. proved pesky on both ends, scoring 23 points and swiping away 10 steals as the 20th-ranked Pirates closed their nondistrict schedule with a romp over the Panthers.