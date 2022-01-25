High school hoops: Troy girls snag key district win over Lorena

TROY — Behind a dominant fourth-quarter close, the Troy Trojanettes tightened up the District 17-3A district girls basketball race and picked up a big home win over Lorena Tuesday, 55-37.
Troy (15-10, 7-3) entered the final frame with a slim 34-32 lead, but outscored Lorena (19-10, 8-2) by a count of 21-3 down the stretch. After falling behind 11-0 to open the key rivalry game, Troy coach Tucker Donohoe said his team settled down and settled into their game plan.
“I called a timeout and reminded them of what we are trying to do,” he said. “We started matching up. It helped that we made a few baskets, and then we got into our half court press. We did a pretty good job executing.”
As has been the case all season, the ball went through point guard Graycee Mosley’s hands. The reigning Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year led all scorers 19 points, but also set up her teammates with good looks.
Mosley, who is the only senior on the Troy squad, said the Trojanettes came out with some nerves, but once they calmed down, they asserted control.
“Coach told us it is just a normal game,” she said. “After that, something clicked.”
The turning point of the game might have been a 3-pointer by Troy forward Maya Corona. She was actually fouled on the shot. She did not convert the four-point play, but Mosley grabbed the rebound on the missed free throw. Her quick putback made the score 23-18 with about two minutes remaining in the first half.
Spanning the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, Troy went on a 14-0 run to take its first lead about a minute into the third quarter.
Lorena knows something about key moments in tight games as well, though, and closed the third quarter with a one-point advantage. From there, however, it was all the home team, to the delight of the large crowd.
Following two free throws by Lorena guard Tristin Curry, Troy held a tenuous 40-36 lead with about three minutes remaining. On the next possession, Troy sophomore guard Kaycee Cavanaugh drained a 3-pointer. Her shot was as big in the second half as Corona’s was in the first half.
Troy made six of seven free throws down the stretch to seal the big win.
In addition to Mosley, Cavanaugh had 15 points, while Corona had nine. For Lorena, forward Leigh Jesperson had 16 points.
“I think we had great focus tonight,” Donohoe said. “If we play like this and execute like we did tonight, we can be hard to beat.”
No. 8 La Vega 54, China Spring 29
The Lady Pirates just keep on cutting through District 18-4A like a buzzsaw.
It’s often a different leader every night for loaded La Vega (23-4, 4-0), and this time it was Kiy’leyah Parr’s turn, as the sophomore guard scored 14 points for high point honors. Kenzi Mitchell had 12 points and Kya Mitchell went for eight.
China Spring, which shared the district title with La Vega last season, dipped to 10-17 overall and 2-2 in district. Kayla Peoples led the Lady Cougars with eight points.
Marlin 46, Axtell 28
AXTELL — The Lady Bulldogs showed a sweet shooting touch in handing Axtell its first loss in District 18-2A competition.
McKenna Johnson had the hottest hand for Marlin with 21 points, while Laneshia Massington scooped up a team-high 10 rebounds. It was the second straight win for Marlin (7-13, 3-1), which moves into a three-way tie in the loss column with Axtell and Bremond.
Axtell (20-5, 4-1) was headed up by Makenzie Covey’s 11 points, while Reagan Hand had eight.
BOYS No. 20 Belton 83, Killeen 29
BELTON — Cracking the state poll this week for the first time this season, the Tigers lived up to their billing and then some.
Along the way, T.J. Johnson surpassed the 2,500-point milestone for his stellar career. The 6-foot-6 senior hit for 21 points in this one for the Tigers, now 24-4 overall and 7-1 in District 12-6A play.
No. 13 Lorena 69, Troy 33
TROY — The 13th-ranked Leopards just keep on clicking as they take aim at their second straight District 17-3A title, and defeated the Trojans with ease.
Lorena (14-13 overall, 8-0 district) moved above .500 overall since starting out the season at 1-0 with a win over Gatesville. The Leopards played a killer non-district schedule filled with games against higher-classification foes.
But they’ve torn it up in district, winning by an average score of 59-33. They’ll host Harmony on Friday, while Troy (13-14, 2-6) will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday against Whitney.
University 59, Corsicana 58
CORSICANA — University scored with less than a minute to play to push past the Tigers and tally a sweet District 14-5A road win.
Such nailbiting finishes are becoming something of a trend for University (12-15, 4-3), which had another one just a week ago against Ennis in a 55-53 home win. Next up is a home date with Cleburne on Friday, a team against which University pocketed a 56-54 win in the first round of district action.