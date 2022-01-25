High school hoops: Troy girls snag key district win over Lorena

TROY — Behind a dominant fourth-quarter close, the Troy Trojanettes tightened up the District 17-3A district girls basketball race and picked up a big home win over Lorena Tuesday, 55-37.

Troy (15-10, 7-3) entered the final frame with a slim 34-32 lead, but outscored Lorena (19-10, 8-2) by a count of 21-3 down the stretch. After falling behind 11-0 to open the key rivalry game, Troy coach Tucker Donohoe said his team settled down and settled into their game plan.

“I called a timeout and reminded them of what we are trying to do,” he said. “We started matching up. It helped that we made a few baskets, and then we got into our half court press. We did a pretty good job executing.”

As has been the case all season, the ball went through point guard Graycee Mosley’s hands. The reigning Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year led all scorers 19 points, but also set up her teammates with good looks.

Mosley, who is the only senior on the Troy squad, said the Trojanettes came out with some nerves, but once they calmed down, they asserted control.

“Coach told us it is just a normal game,” she said. “After that, something clicked.”