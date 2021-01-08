High school hoops: Waco High girls gain breakthrough win over Midway, 43-32

Certain teams just seem to always have your number. For years, that’s the way it’s been for the Waco High girls basketball team whenever it encountered its crosstown rival Midway.

But at long last, Waco High flipped the number in its direction.

The Lady Lions stifled the Pantherettes, holding them without a field goal for the first six minutes of the second half on their way to a breakthrough 43-32 win on Friday night at the Midway High Arena.

Any road win is significant. Any District 11-6A triumph stands out. But a victory over someone you seldom beat? For Waco High, that shone bigger and brighter than the Hippodrome sign.

“Since I’ve been here, we hadn’t beaten them,” said Waco High’s Bervin Brown, in his fifth season as Lady Lions head coach. “It’s kind of like when I first came here, University had a good team but they couldn’t beat us, because they had trouble with Waco. That’s kind of the way we’ve been with (Midway). … Coach (Ben) Holder does a great job with his team, this is a great program, so it’s a big win for us.”

It wasn’t necessarily a masterpiece. But even a “Dogs Playing Poker” portrait can be a work of art in the eyes of the right beholder.